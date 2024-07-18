Things have been bustling here at Linearity HQ as we’ve been hard at work bringing you some incredible updates to help you design faster and better than ever before. Last month, we introduced AI Backgrounds, a powerful tool that instantly replaces any photo backdrop with a scene of your choice. Additionally, we launched our Figma plugin, empowering you to export your Figma assets to Linearity Curve or Move with just a few clicks.

But that’s not all. We've just released a brand-new update packed with fantastic improvements. Read on to discover the exciting new features you'll get when you update your Linearity Curve software.

Get better results with Auto Trace

Now with a more powerful algorithm, Auto Trace now produces seriously impressive results thanks to new and improved modes. You can instantly turn raster images into vectors using four different presets: Sketch, Photo (new), Illustration (new), and Basic Shapes (new).

Photography Mode now delivers more realistic and precise results, perfect for high-quality image tracing.

now delivers more realistic and precise results, perfect for high-quality image tracing. Illustration Mode has been revamped for greater versatility and better compatibility across devices, making it a go-to for detailed vector illustrations.

has been revamped for greater versatility and better compatibility across devices, making it a go-to for detailed vector illustrations. And, we've added a brand-new Basic Shapes Mode, designed for low-detail elements—it creates fewer shapes, making your editing process a breeze.

We've also introduced new sliders to give you more control over your Auto Trace results. The Detail Level slider lets you decide how much detail you want in your traced image—higher values mean more detail, while lower values give you a cleaner, simpler image. The Color Accuracy slider ensures your vectors match the original image's colors perfectly. And with the Gradient Smoothness slider, you can tweak the number of gradient steps and layers during tracing, ensuring smoother transitions and a polished final look.

We also updated our Background Removal Tool for the Apple M1 chip, enhancing its power and performance.

Simplify your edits with paste to replace

Our new “paste to replace” feature in Linearity Curve is here to make your editing process smoother than ever. Now, you can copy an element and replace any object with it, ensuring that the copied element lands in the exact same position. This function works seamlessly for both objects and text, giving you the flexibility to maintain consistency throughout your designs.

But that’s not all—you can also copy a single element and use it to replace multiple objects at once, streamlining your workflow even further. And if you're using the Linearity Figma plugin, pasting to replace objects works flawlessly. Just copy elements with the plugin and paste them into Linearity Curve to replace any objects instantly.

Add a dynamic twist with shear transformation

Our new Shear functionality brings even more flexibility to your design toolkit. With Shear, you can tilt objects along the horizontal or vertical axis, adding a dynamic, skewed effect to your elements in both Linearity Curve and Move. Simply use the new input field in the inspector panel to apply this transformation to any selected element, giving them a subtle lean or a dramatic tilt.

Get a productivity boost with home screen shortcuts

There's now a handy new section on the Home screen featuring shortcuts to your favorite tools like Background Removal, Auto Trace, AI Backgrounds, and templates.

These shortcuts are designed to streamline your workflow and eliminate the need to manually create files and import images. For example, if you tap on the Auto Trace shortcut, Linearity Curve will automatically start a new document for you and prompt you to select your image.

Update your Linearity software to start designing with these new and improved tools today. And stay tuned to our blog and social media channels for the next big update.