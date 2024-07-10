In Linearity Move, you can use the Auto Animate feature to seamlessly animate your static vector designs from Linearity Curve in seconds.

By preparing your .curve file in the correct way, you’ll be able to import your artboards in just one click, and watch Linearity Move automatically animate the transitions between them.

Prepare your .curve file

First, open a design that you’ve already created in Linearity Curve. Make sure that each of your layers and distinct elements have a unique, recognizable name, so that you can easily find the correct element when you want to change something in Linearity Move.

Plan your animation

Next, plan out how you want your animation to look. Think of each movement or change as a “step” in your animation, like you’re planning out a storyboard.

Duplicate your artboards until you have the same number of artboards as “steps” you want in your animation, including the start and end step. Make sure they’re in a row, with the start step as the leftmost artboard, and the end step as the rightmost artboard.

Create the animation steps

Next, change each of your artboard “steps” based on what you want to occur during that step in the animation. For instance, if you want the first animation to be a shape moving down and off the canvas, make sure that the shape is in it’s starting position on the leftmost artboard, then just drag it down and off the canvas in the next artboard.

Transfer it to Linearity Move

After you’ve created your animation steps, save your file, and export it as a .curve file. Open Linearity Move, and click the Import panel on the left. Select your .curve file from the available options. Select all of your artboards that appear in the dialogue box, and drag them down into the scene builder area. Set the “seconds” option to 5 seconds, then click import. Watch the Auto Animate magic happen!

Edit your animation

To make changes to the automatic animations that Linearity Move just created, double-click on your imported scene to open the scene view timeline. You’ll be able to see all your layers and elements here - they’ll have the same names as they did in your .curve file.

First, play your animation by clicking the Play button in the top center of the timeline. This will let you see what automatic animations Linearity Move created for your artboards.

From here, you can make adjustments to the automatically added animations until your project is exactly what you want it to be. You can click and drag on individual keyframes to adjust their length or move them to a different point in the animation, or you can open individual elements to adjust their animations more specifically.

For more details about how to customize your animations, read about the Animate mode design tools.

Once your animation is perfect, you can export your file. It’s ready to go!