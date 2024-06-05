AI Backgrounds The AI Backgrounds feature is designed to revolutionize the way you edit and design images. By leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence, this tool allows you to seamlessly replace the background of any image with a new, customized scene that perfectly fits your project needs.

How it works The AI Backgrounds feature integrates two key technologies: background removal and generative AI. The process begins by accurately isolating the foreground element from its original background, ensuring a clean and precise separation. Then the generative AI comes into play, creating a new, fully customized background. This new background is a carefully crafted scene that harmonizes with the foreground. The AI considers various factors such as the subject’s position, lighting, shadows, and reflections, ensuring that the final image is cohesive and visually stunning. Usage limits and accessibility The AI Backgrounds feature comes with the following limits: • Free Plan: 10 uses (40 previews) • Pro Plan: 50 uses (200 previews) AI Backgrounds is currently designed to work with one image at a time, meaning you cannot replace the backgrounds of multiple images in a single action. It is tailored for use with raster images. Vector elements are not supported at this time.

How to use AI Backgrounds Add a raster image: Start by adding a raster image to your artboard. Access the feature: In the Inspector panel, navigate to the Image section where you will find three buttons: Crop Remove Background AI Backgrounds Select AI Backgrounds: Click on the “AI Backgrounds” button. You will be presented with two tabs: Browse and Custom. Browse Tab: Choose from our library of ready-made backgrounds. Browse tab includes such backgrounds design categories as Minimalist, Textures, Fabrics, Interiors, Plants, Nature, Cityscapes, Landscapes, Abstract, and Artistic. Each category contains various styles. Select a style and click “ Generate.”

Custom Tab: Create your own prompt and optionally add a reference image by dragging or selecting a reference image. Add a reference image by clicking “Drag or Select a Reference Image.” You can describe your object and background in up to 400 symbols for a more precise result. For example, “A professional photo of an object on a background, 4K, highly detailed.” Examples of good quality prompts “A professional photo of a stylish modern office chair on a minimalist white background, 4K, highly detailed.”

“A close-up shot of a flower with vibrant holographic petals on a gradient background, digital art, sharp, chromed textures, 4K, highly detailed.”

“A futuristic cityscape at night with neon lights, cinematic, 3D art, realistic reflections, smooth surfaces, highly detailed, 4K.” Generate and select backgrounds: The AI will generate variations of the selected style. Choose one of the generated backgrounds to replace the original background in your image. You can repeat the process to explore different options.

Try different categories and subcategories to see which style best fits your project. Use custom prompts: Create custom prompts for unique needs to tailor the background precisely to your vision.

Create custom prompts for unique needs to tailor the background precisely to your vision. Preview and compare: Utilize the preview feature to compare different generated backgrounds before making a final selection. FAQs I don’t like the background I got. Try using custom prompts to get a more tailored background that suits your preferences. Nothing is happening when I click “Generate”. It may take some time. If the problem persists, contact support at support@linearity.io. Can I get more credits with the Pro plan? No, the limit is fixed. You can use more credits once the billing renews next month. I can’t find the AI Backgrounds feature. Ensure you are using the latest version of Linearity Curve and working with a raster image. Why does the background look unrealistic or not blend well? Ensure your prompts are detailed and accurately describe the desired background, including lighting and perspective considerations. How can I improve the AI-generated backgrounds? Use high-quality reference images and provide detailed prompts to guide the AI in generating more accurate backgrounds.