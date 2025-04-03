Academy

Shortcuts and Gestures

Basic shortcuts

File Menu shortcuts

These shortcuts allow you to manage your documents quickly.

⌘NNew
⌘WClose
⌘SSave

Undo and Redo on Mac

On Mac, you can Undo your last action by going to Edit > Undo from the top Menu Toolbar or by using these shortcuts:

⌘ZUndo
⇧⌘ZRedo

Navigational shortcuts

These shortcuts save you from wasting time panning and zooming on your canvas.

⌘0 Zoom to fit. Scale and position your view to show everything on the canvas.
↑ or ⌘+ Zoom in
↓ or ⌘- Zoom out
Spacebar + dragPan around the canvas. This activates the Hand Tool H .
FN + F Enter / Exit Full Screen.
⌘ .Hide Interface to activate Focus Mode
⌥⌘2Toggle the Inspector Panel on the right
⌥⌘1Toggle the Layers Panel on the left
⌃RShow / hide Rules

Note:

On Mac, you can zoom in and out using the same pinch gestures you use on iPad on the trackpad. Alternatively, you can click the Zoom button ic-zoom icon inside the Top Toolbar and use your mouse’s scroll wheel.

