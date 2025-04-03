File Menu shortcuts
These shortcuts allow you to manage your documents quickly.
|⌘N
|New
|⌘W
|Close
|⌘S
|Save
Undo and Redo on Mac
On Mac, you can Undo your last action by going to Edit > Undo from the top Menu Toolbar or by using these shortcuts:
|⌘Z
|Undo
|⇧⌘Z
|Redo
Navigational shortcuts
These shortcuts save you from wasting time panning and zooming on your canvas.
|⌘0
|Zoom to fit. Scale and position your view to show everything on the canvas.
|↑ or ⌘+
|Zoom in
|↓ or ⌘-
|Zoom out
|Spacebar + drag
|Pan around the canvas. This activates the Hand Tool H .
|FN + F
|Enter / Exit Full Screen.
|⌘ .
|Hide Interface to activate Focus Mode
|⌥⌘2
|Toggle the Inspector Panel on the right
|⌥⌘1
|Toggle the Layers Panel on the left
|⌃R
|Show / hide Rules
Note:
On Mac, you can zoom in and out using the same pinch gestures you use on iPad on the trackpad. Alternatively, you can click the Zoom button inside the Top Toolbar and use your mouse’s scroll wheel.
