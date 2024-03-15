💡 Key Insights Linearity Move is a vector animation platform tailored for modern creators of all levels. Its unique selling points include its beginner-friendly interface, seamless integration with Linearity Curve, and the ability to turn static designs into animations with a single click using Auto Animate.

2D animation is booming. This art form goes beyond entertaining cartoons. It brings complex ideas to life in explainer videos, immerses gamers in fantasy worlds, and helps grab audience attention in marketing materials.

Choosing the right software is key. Consider your skill level: beginner-friendly options prioritize ease of use, while advanced software offers more control. Budget and desired features like keyframing, timeline layers, and animated masking must also be taken into consideration.

This listicle discusses 12 of the best 2D animation tools available (free and paid). Keep reading to learn about key features, pricing, and more:

What is 2D animation software?

What’s the difference between 2D and 3D Animation software?

What are some of the benefits of using 2D Animation Software?

2D Animation Software Tools and Features

12 2D animation software to consider

7 best paid 2D animation tools

5 Best Free 2D Animation Tools

Which 2D animation software will work for you?

2D animation software FAQs

First things first, let’s recap on some of the basics and explore some of the benefits of 2D software as well as, some key things to consider when you’re selecting the right software for you and your project. In a rush? Jump straight to the comparison .

What is 2D animation software?

2D animation is the process of creating moving, animated images in a two-dimensional format using characters, backgrounds, and props. 2D animation software is the tool that facilitates this creation, edits and animates 2D graphics, such as cartoons, logos, and games, bringing the characters, backgrounds, and props to life. 2D animation is a versatile art form that has been used across various industries for many years and is also enjoyed by amateur animators.

What’s the difference between 2D and 3D Animation software?

The difference between 2D and 3D animation software is that 2D animation software creates ‘flat’, two-dimensional images using traditional drawing techniques or digital tools. In contrast, 3D animation tools create three-dimensional scenes, which allow for a more lifelike, immersive experience.

2D animation is generally known as “traditional animation.” Well-known examples include classic Disney films such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Sleeping Beauty, as well as classics like Tom and Jerry and The Simpsons. Popular 3D animation examples include films such as Shrek, Frozen, and video games like Fortnite.

What are some of the benefits of Using 2D Animation Software?

2D animation tools offer numerous advantages for creators. Here are some key benefits:

1. Simplicity and Ease of Use:

Lower learning curve: 2D tools often have a simpler interface, making them easier to learn for beginners.

2D tools often have a simpler interface, making them easier to learn for beginners. Intuitive workflows: The focus is on drawing and animation principles, rather than complex 3D modeling and rendering.

2. Faster Production:

Reduced complexity: 2D animation generally requires less computational power, leading to faster rendering times.

2D animation generally requires less computational power, leading to faster rendering times. Simplified workflows: The streamlined nature of 2D animation can result in quicker production cycles.

3. Artistic Control:

Direct manipulation: Artists have direct control over every pixel, allowing for greater artistic expression.

Artists have direct control over every pixel, allowing for greater artistic expression. Traditional techniques: 2D tools can emulate traditional animation techniques like cel animation.

4. Versatility:

Wide range of styles: 2D animation can accommodate various styles, from realistic to stylized.

2D animation can accommodate various styles, from realistic to stylized. Diverse applications: Suitable for animation, illustration, and game development.

5. Cost-Effectiveness:

Lower hardware requirements: 2D tools often run on less powerful hardware, reducing costs.

2D tools often run on less powerful hardware, reducing costs. Smaller teams: 2D projects can be handled by smaller teams, leading to lower production budgets.

6. Accessibility:

Free and open-source options: Many2D animation tools are available for free or at a lower cost.

2D Animation Software Features

Choosing any software also involves a deeper dive into the available features. 2D animation is no different. Features matter! Here are a few you should pay attention to when evaluating: -

Keyframing: Look out for software that supports keyframing . This means you can control the start and end points of any transition or animation, providing you with much more control over motion.

Timeline Layers: Multi-layered timelines help organize various components, like characters and backgrounds, enabling easier and more efficient editing. This can be particularly useful for complex animations.

Animation Automation : Features like auto-tweening or preset animations simplify the process by automatically generating the in-between frames, saving time and effort.

Vector vs. Raster Support: Vector-based tools (like Linearity Move) ensure scalability without loss of quality, while raster-based tools are useful for more painterly or pixel-based styles. It’s essential to pick software based on your preferred art style.

Import Compatibility: Consider how the software can import files from other design tools like Adobe Illustrator or Figma, making it seamless to work across platforms.

Rigging and Bone Systems: For character animation, features like rigging and skeletal animation systems simplify creating complex movements, especially with repeated actions.

Lip-Syncing Tools: For animating characters, built-in lip-syncing tools that automate mouth movements based on audio input can significantly speed up the process.

Export Options: Wide export format support (e.g., GIF, MP4, MOV, or PNG sequence) is crucial depending on where your animations will be used (social media, games, websites).

Usability and Learning Curve: The user interface should be intuitive. For beginners, simpler software with tutorials is key, while professionals might opt for more feature-rich tools that come with a learning curve but offer greater control. For those that require a steeper learning curve, be sure to check out what learning resources are available.

Collaboration and Sharing: For teams, the ability to collaborate, integrate with cloud storage, or share files easily is important, especially for larger projects.

Criteria for evaluating the best 2D animation software

But what makes a great 2D animation software? It really depends on your company's needs.The benefits and features we spoke about feed into this as well. They can help guide you in setting up specific criteria you will use for your evaluation. In this guide, the key criteria we have used to assess the best 2D animation tools are:

Quality of animation output:

The number of animation features offered, from keyframing to timeline layers and animation automation.

Support for different artistic styles, including vector and raster versions.

Ease of importing files from design tools like Adobe Illustrator and Figma Skeleton or deformation, bone systems and lip-syncing features

Support for various export formats (e.g., MP4, GIF PNG), with options and flexibility.

Speed and efficiency:

The speed at which users can create good quality animations that will run across different platforms.

Simplified workflows for beginners with features such as automation to save time.

Team collaboration features allow multiple people to work on projects together in real-time.

Learning curve – does the software come with tutorials and support to help you get started more quickly?

Ease of publishing and sharing animations across different channels.

Scalability:

Ease of large-scale project management via features like multiple layered timelines and templates that can be converted to the generic type for better reusability

Capability of adapting to the needs of basic to professional-level animation projects.

Cost-efficiency, especially for creators operating at scale.

Frequent upgrades with access to the latest advanced tools for enhancing the quality and efficiency of animations.

These criteria ensure that both beginners and experienced animators can find the best fit for their specific needs, balancing quality, efficiency, and scalability.

12 2D animation softwares to consider

In this review, we’ll be taking a deeper dive into 12 2D software examples you might want to consider, and we’ll be splitting these into paid and free software. Specifically, we’ll be looking at:

Linearity Move : Ideal for creators of all levels, offering quick and easy 2D vector animation for social media and marketing.

Toon Boon Harmony : A professional-grade animation tool, perfect for high-quality frame-by-frame and cut-out animations.

Moho Pro (Anime Studio Pro) : Great for animators looking for advanced rigging and vector animation with a one-time purchase option.

Adobe Animate : A versatile tool for both professional and hobbyist animators, seamlessly integrating with Adobe’s creative ecosystem.

Cartoon Animator 5 : An intuitive software with motion capture technology, ideal for creating realistic 2D animations quickly.

Animaker : Perfect for marketers, offering easy-to-use animation features and quick character creation.

Clip Studio Paint : Designed for illustrators and animators, known for its extensive brush library and intuitive interface.

Pencil2D : A free, open-source tool focused on traditional frame-by-frame animation with a simple workspace.

OpenToonz : Developed by Studio Ghibli, offering a free traditional and vector-based animation with an open-source advantage.

Synfig Studio : A free, powerful vector animation tool with advanced features like bone rigging and vector tweening.

Krita : A free, open-source tool ideal for digital artists and animators, offering a vast brush library and intuitive design.

TupiTube : A free, simple animation tool designed for beginners and children, perfect for learning the basics of 2D animation.

Quick Feature Focused 2D Animation Software Comparison Table

Before we dive into each tool based on our criteria, here's a quick overview of the main 2D animation software features for easy comparison.

Software Keyframing Timeline layers Animation automation Animated masking Vector/raster Figma/Illustrator import Starting pricing Free Trial Linearity Move Yes Yes Yes Yes Vector and raster Yes $7.99/month (billed annually) Yes - 7 days Toon Boom Harmony Yes Yes Yes Yes Vector and raster Yes $28.50/month Yes - 21 days Moho Pro (Anime Studio Pro) Yes Yes No Yes Vector and raster Yes $399.99 (once-off) Yes - 30 days Adobe Animate Yes Yes Yes Yes Vector Yes $22.99/month Yes - 7 days Cartoon Animator 5 Yes Yes Yes (Limited) Yes Vector and Raster Yes (Limited) $149 (once-off) Yes - 30 days Animaker Yes Yes Yes (Limited) No Vector and Raster Yes (Limited) $12.50/month Yes - 14 days Clip Studio Paint Yes (Limited) Yes Yes (Limited) Yes Raster (with some vector tools) Yes (Limited) $54.00 (once-off) Yes - 30 days Pencil2D Yes Yes No Yes (Limited) Vector and raster No Free N/A OpenToonz Yes Yes Yes Yes Vector and raster Yes (Limited) Free N/A Synfig Studio Yes Yes Yes Yes Vector No Free N/A Krita Yes (Limited) Yes No Yes (Limited) Raster (with some vector tools) Yes (Limited) Free N/A TupiTube No Yes No No Vector and raster Yes (Limited) Free N/A

While free software can be a good starting point, paid 2D animation software often provides a better user experience, including:

Broader range of advanced features

Professional-grade capabilities

Ongoing development and support

Greater stability (a worthy investment for serious creators)

Let’s look at seven premium animation platforms and their key features, strengths, and weaknesses. Here we’ll be exploring:

Linearity Move Toon Boom Harmony Moho Pro Adobe Animate Cartoon Animator 5 Animaker Clip Studio Paint

Let’s dive in!

1. Linearity Move

Animate and create with Linearity Move , the vector animation platform built for modern creators of all levels. Launched in 2024, it's bridging the gap for animators, designers, and marketing teams.

Linearity Move helps you create 2D animations in seconds, cutting production costs without losing quality. Its intuitive interface and template designs make it easy for beginners while offering enough depth for advanced users, too.

Pricing for Linearity Move:

The affordable Pro plan starts at just $7.99/month (billed annually) and includes Linearity Curve —a powerful graphic design companion. This makes Linearity Move a significantly more cost-effective option than the 2D animation industry giants.

Quality of Animation Output:

Linearity Move delivers high-quality vector animations, ensuring precise, scalable and aesthetic productions. Its user-friendly interface and powerful features empower animators of all levels, from beginner to highly experienced animators, to create professional standard animations.

Linearity Move is tailored specifically for vector animation which ensures the output is precise, scalable, and perfect for clean visuals at any size.

Features designed to speed up the process, such as Auto Animate , are also build with quality of output in mind. With a single click, you can turn static designs into animations in seconds, without sacrificing quality.

The vast asset and tool library and seamless integration with Linearity Curve further enhance the animation process, making it an ideal choice for teams of all sizes.

Speed and Efficiency:

With features like Auto Animate, Linearity Move enables users to quickly turn static images into engaging and dynamic animations. Additionally, with over 3000 customisable assets and premade templates, users can significantly accelerate the design process by reducing the need for manual animation from scratch.

Linearity’s keyframing system is easy to use even for those new to animation, making is a far lower learning curve for teams.

Linerity Move also boats some impressive integrations to speed up the process and integrate seamlessly into your tech stack. It supports smooth integration with popular design tools like Adobe Illustrator, Figma , and Sketch, enabling you to incorporate assets from your favorite software without compromising quality.

Scalability:

In the same way, Linearity Move is designed for animators of all levels; it’s also built to cater to projects of various complexity and scale. Features such as multiple-layered timelines, auto-animate and reusable templates mean that large-scale animations can be handled efficiently.

Linearity Move's customizable presets save you time by adding instant dynamic movements to your canvas elements, making it perfect for scale.

Scale is also supported through the Linearity Move collaboration features. Users can seamlessly collaborate on projects by ultilizing the Workspaces functionality , which enables team members organize and manage projects efficiently. Changes sync automatically, keeping everyone on the same page.

The cost-effective pricing structure also makes it ideal for animators operating at scale.

Linearity Strengths:

Tailored for vector animation.

Beginner-friendly interface.

Works hand-in-hand with Linearity Curve, creating one design ecosystem for your team.

Auto Animate: With a single click, you can turn static designs into animations in seconds.

Integrate with your existing design software. Supports popular tools like Adobe Illustrator, Figma, Sketch, and more.

Huge asset library: 3,000+ customizable templates.

Seamless Collaboration: Collaborate with teammates and colleagues using the Workspaces functionality.

Extra support: The Pro plan offers priority support, and the Org plan includes a dedicated account manager.

Automatic software updates ensure access to the latest features.

Extensive learning resources: Video and blog tutorials .

“​​Linearity Move is easy to learn and use. As a graphic designer it brings a whole new level to the graphic design world, using animation to promote, get a message to audiences, and so much more. I love that Linearity has easy-to-follow tutorial videos and is always available to answer questions. Linearity is always making amazing changes and progress to make the creative process a breeze! I am a forever supporter and user.”—Dominique D., Linearity user on G2

Linearity Weaknesses:

Fewer features (so far and on purpuse!): Compared to tools, Linearity Move currently has fewer features. The tool focuses on core animation tools, consciously avoiding adding irrelevan features and special effects you don't need. But the platform is continuously evolving. We listen to our users and are mindfully adding features you will actually use into future updates.

Extra planning for complex projects: The app’s keyframing system is easy to use for those new to animation, though complex projects may require extra planning to manage layers efficiently.

"Still a number of features to be built but seems like the roadmap is good from looking at the pricing page!” Rory W., Linearity User of G2.

Best for:

Teams looking to drop animation costs by 90% by bringing production in-house.

Organizations aiming to boost production with fast turnarounds, making it ideal for time-sensitive projects.

Professionals who want to stop outsourcing and maintain creative control.

Beginners and casual users who want to jump in without a learning curve, with intuitive tools that allow for quick mastery.

💡 Linearity Move: Case Study “I love Linearity Move because it is the most capable animation software I ever tried, while also being the most user-friendly and easy to learn.”



Meet Alex, the young animator who is crafting an entire movie with Linearity Move.



2. Toon Boom Harmony

Image source: Toon Boom Harmony

Toon Boom Harmony 22 sets a high standard in 2D animation. Aspiring and professional animators use it for their projects. It offers a comprehensive suite of tools and features, from traditional frame-by-frame techniques to cut-out animation.

Pricing for Toon Boom Harmony:

Toon Boom Harmony has three pricing (and feature) tiers. The Essentials plan, ideal for students, starts at $28.50/month. The most expensive plan is the Premium one, which costs $129.50/month and caters to advanced users and animation studios.

Quality of Animation Output:

Toon Boom Harmony provides users with a wide range of tools to generate high-quality animation, such as keyframing, timeline layers and animation automation.

Both vector and raster versions are supported, allowing animators to choose based on preference. The software also supports various export formats, including MP4, GIF, and PNG, offering flexibility and options for sharing animations across different platforms.

However, while Toon Boom Harmony offers basic sound synchronization tools, more detailed audio editing will require external software, which may add complexity to workflows.

Speedy and Efficiency:

Toon Boom Harmony is designed to streamline the automation process and improve animation efficiency. For those new to animation, the software offers a user-friendly interface with powerful tools combined with simplified workflows and automation to reduce the time and effort required to generate high-quality animation.

Despite the user-friendly interface, Toon Boom Harmony's extensive feature set is powerful and mastering it can be time-consuming, especially for beginners. Animators transitioning from simpler software may need additional time to fully leverage its capabilities.

A positive is that Toon Boom Harmony has a large community for support and connects artists, studios, and schools through events and an active community.

Scalability:

Features, such as multiple layered timelines and reusable templates, facilitate the efficient management of large-scale animations. The software's adaptability allows it to cater to the needs of both basic and professional-level animators, ensuring that users can create animations that meet their specific requirements.

Toon Boom Harmony is on the pricier side compared to simpler animation software, making it a significant investment for hobbyists or casual users who may not need all its advanced features.

Toon Boom Harmony Strengths:

Empowers users to create professional-grade animations with powerful tools

Workflow flexibility - traditional frame-by-frame to cut-out animation or even 2D and 3D integration.

Realistic visual.

Productivity features like vector drawing tools, automatic inbetweening (tweening), and seamless software integration.

Advanced collaborative features, including real-time editing.

Big community of support.

“Harmony helps me create animation and story-boarding in efficient way. Since I started using Harmony, I could create and design in a professional way. It gives me ultimate freedom to create animations in minutes, it's tools are really powerful. Animations feel so much more easy to do now, and the software got so many features.” - Sheree B., Toon Boom Harmony User on G2.

Toon Boom Harmony Weaknesses:

A learning curve is required to make use of more advanced, powerful features.

Powerful features but overly complex UI

High-cost

Limited sound editing capabilities.

“The learning curve can get a bit tough in the beginning, but after that everything goes smooth. Due to some complicated features Harmony can get complicated.”- Julie T., Toon Boom Harmony User on G2 .

Best for:

Professional animators looking for all the bells and whistles who have time to invest to learn the platform inside and out

Production teams in need of collaborative features and scalability that aren’t too concerned by monthly cost.

3. Moho Pro

Image source: Moho Pro

Moho Pro:

Moho Pro lets users bring their 2D animation visions to life. Its easy interface and variety of features make it an excellent choice for anyone (beginner or expert) exploring the world of animation.

Moho Pro Pricing:

Unlike many subscription-based software options, Moho Pro boasts a one-time purchase price of $399.99. This makes it a cost-effective option for long-term use, especially for individuals or smaller studios. A generous 30-day free trial allows you to test drive the software before committing to it.

Quality of Animation Output:

Moho Pro offers advanced tools that make it suitable for both beginners and experienced animators. The software's support for vector animations ensures that shapes remain clean and consistent, even during complex movements. Features like "Smart Bones" further streamline the animation process, allowing for smoother character animation and saving time.

The software also focuses on speed enhancements, such as GPU acceleration and Full HD export capabilities, ensuring that animations can be rendered and exported efficiently.

Despite its generally high-quality output, Moho Pro exporting to formats like FBX has limitations.

Speed and Efficiency

Features like "Smart Bones" and GPU acceleration contribute to faster rendering times, allowing animators to iterate on their work more quickly. The software's intuitive interface and streamlined features also help to reduce the learning curve, enabling users to start creating animations more efficiently.

Moho Pro does not have native multi-user collaboration features similar to cloud-based systems. However, It supports file-sharing and project management workflows that allow teams to collaborate indirectly.

Scalability:

While not as fully packed with features as some of the industry giants, Moho Pro is a great starting point for anyone looking to create high-quality 2D animations.

Single, one-time purchase product with no subscription requirement – Perfect for individuals and small teams looking to receive long-term value. The large set of abilities is still likely to cater for the needs of most animators.

However, Moho Pro does require a powerful system to handle its full capabilities, which can be limiting for some users.

Moho Pro Strengths:

User-friendly interface.

A huge library of information is available, including tutorials and documentation for the tool.

Powerful tools like a 2D rigging system and integrated lip-syncing, catering to professional needs.

Optimized for animation and rigging.

Streamlined workflow: Features like "Smart Bones" help eliminate tedious tasks and ensure smooth character animation.

Features such as GPU acceleration for faster rendering, Full HD export capabilities, and a separate render process for smoother animations.

“Moho is fairly easy to learn, yet extremely robust and versatile. It has really grown over the years. We think this product isn't given its "dues" at all. The design seems to have been well-thought-out by the developers.” - Renee Doehrel R., Moho Pro user on G2

Moho Pro Weaknesses:

Requires a powerful system to handle its full capabilities.

Limited FBX file support.

Some users reported that earlier versions of Moho Pro experienced crashing issues, though recent updates have improved stability.

Doesn’t have native multi-user collaboration features similar to cloud-based systems.

“There have been versions where crashing was an issue but that hasn't been a problem for me with recent versions. It does require a strong system to do all that you might want to do with it.” - Renee Doehrel R., Moho Pro User from G2 .

Best for:

Individuals and small studios looking for affordable pricing.

Teams where collaboration is not one of the priorities.

Beginners and experienced users - its user-friendly interface and advanced tools cater to animators of all levels.

4. Adobe Animate

Image source: Adobe Animate

Adobe Animate, previously known as Flash Professional, is animation software creators have used for decades. It remains a benchmark in 2D animation, used by professional studios and passionate hobbyists.

Adobe Animate Pricing:

Adobe Animate is available through a subscription-based model as part of the Creative Cloud package, starting at $22.99/month. This gives you access to a wide range of creative tools, making it a cost-effective option for those who already use (or want to use) Adobe products - like Adobe After Effects .

Fun fact: Some well-loved TV cartoon series that were made using Adobe Flash Professional include Peppa Pig (2004– ), Little Bill (1999–2004), Johnny Test (2005–2014), The Looney Tunes Show (2011–2015), and The Amazing World of Gumball (2011–2019).

Quality of Animation Output:

Adobe Animate provides a rich set of tools that help developers make high-quality 2D animations.

Its powerful rigging tools allow for the creation of characters with smooth and realistic movements, while the software's support for various animation styles provides flexibility for different creative styles.

Its ability to create interactive animations with elements like buttons and forms makes it a versatile tool for web, mobile, and game development.

Speed and Efficiency:

Adobe Animate may have a steeper learning curve than other software, meaning animation may be less efficient for those new to animation or the Animate software. However, it has an extensive range of power features including automation capabilities, which can help experienced animators and adobe users save significant time.

The software's efficient publishing capabilities and seamless integration with other Adobe tools further contribute to a more efficient production process.

While Adobe Animate allows users to share assets through Creative Cloud Libraries, it lacks advanced built-in support for large-scale team collaboration, such as multi-user editing in real-time or cloud-based workflows designed for complex projects. Teams typically rely on third-party tools like SVN or GIT for version control when working on the same project, which requires extra setup and may be less user-friendly for animators.

Scalability:

From single-creators producing individual projects to expansive production teams, Adobe Animate has been built to be suitable for teams and projects of all sizes. The software's ability to create high-quality animations for a variety of platforms, including web, mobile, and games, demonstrates its versatility and scalability.

Despite its technical scalability, the higher cost and subscription based pricing structure may mean that Adobe Animator is not scalable for smaller organizations.

Adobe Animate Strengths:

Create expressive characters with smooth and realistic movement.

Efficient export options to multiple platforms, including HTML5 Canvas, WebGL, Flash/Adobe AIR, and more.

Seamless Adobe integration.

Ideal for web, mobile, and game development.

Versatile toolset for various animation styles, from traditional frame-by-frame to cut-out and stop-motion animation.

Wealth of tutorials and resources available can help ease the learning process.

“I found it very easy to use, as I do not have too much knowledge about animation and its effects, but with Adobe Animate I don't need much experience in animation. It suggests animations and ideas as per your requirements. Also, its UI is very smooth; it's not laggy and meets the animation's demand. Moreover, it has many easy features to create 2D and 3D animations, which is very helpful.” - Ravi C., Adobe Animate user on G2

Adobe Animate Weaknesses:

Steep learning curve, especially for beginners.

Subscription-Based Pricing.

Adobe Animate can be resource-intensive, requiring a high-performance computer with ample RAM and processing power.

Lacks advanced built-in support for large-scale team collaboration.

“Downsides are many but frankly it's expensive. I wish it has 3D feature well. The standard we expect from. Adobe Customer service support is not that good. Which can more improved and improvised.Creating complex and detailed animations with larger file sizes can be more resource required additional processing power and memory is also needed.” - Meghnad D., Adobe Animate user from G2 .

Best for:

Professional animators or teams who can afford the steep price tag

Web and game developers

5. Cartoon Animator 5

Image source: Cartoon Animator 5

Cartoon Animator 5 is powerful and accessible. The intuitive interface and extensive learning resources suit everybody.

It provides a library of ready-to-use, professional-looking characters, a diverse range of pre-animated movements, and special effects to jumpstart your creative process. It also has enhanced motion capture technology for facial expressions and body language, giving your characters ultra-realistic movements.

Cartoon Animator 5 Pricing:

Anyone can get into the world of 2D animation with Cartoon Animator 5, all for $149 (with a free trial available).

Quality of Animation Output:

Cartoon Animator 5 offers users an extensive library of pre-made characters, animation styles and special effects which can be used to create high quality and engaging animation by all skill levels. Motion capture technology and advanced features like free-from deformation and spring dynamics enable animators to creative express and lifelike characters.

Speed and Efficiency:

The user-friendly interface makes use of the software possible for both beginners and more experienced animators. The platforms has been designed in to streamline the animation process with straightforward character creation and a large selection of pre-made characters and templates.

Despite a seemingly user-friendly interface, users report a learning curve with some experiencing difficulty with some aspects such as creating multiple scenes. To help with this, Cartoon Animate offers a learning section with a selection of resources, including tutorials, manuals, and webinars.

It supports remote collaboration by allowing team members to work on separate elements—such as character animation, backgrounds, and voiceovers—before efficiently combining them.The software doesn’t allow simultaneous multi-user editing, but enables real-time collaboration through its PSD support, Z-axis layering, and audio syncing.

Scalability:

Its user-friendly interface and powerful tools make it suitable for a wide range of projects, from simple character animations to more complex productions, providing a level of scalability across projects. The software's one-time purchase model makes it a cost-effective option for individuals and smaller studios. However, recurring purchases for additional features mean that the software may not be 100% scalable for all.

Did you know you can use a tool like this to create 2D commercials ? Animated commercials are effective and a fun way to show off your brand personality!

Strengths of Cartoon Animator 5:

Convert images or photos of your characters into 2D animations.

Includes motion capture technology, free-form deformation, spring dynamics, pro animation, and lip-syncing capabilities.

Huge library of pre-made characters, diverse animation styles, and special effects to improve your projects.

Craft characters that can create 360-degree heads, perfect for dynamic scenes.

“Back in the days I use to think that animation was so complex that I wouldn't have the chance to venture into it, but with cartoon animator I have seen that thought come to an end. Though I have only done few animation projects which are personal, but I have indeed seen the results of the software” Verified Cartoon Animator 5 User on Capterra .

Weaknesses of Cartoon Animator 5:

Doesn't offer direct uploads to platforms like Facebook or YouTube.

Not all features and functionalities (like Perception Neuron Profile) are included in the base price and require additional purchases.

Some users report a steep initial learning curve when using Cartoon Animate 5.

“Well the software do make animation easy but users need some practice in order to use its features” - Christopher., Cartoon Animator 5 Users on Capterra .

Best for:

Beginners looking for a user-friendly design to get started

Casual users looking for a simple and affordable tool to create animations for personal projects or social media.

Small professional teams who are happy purchasing additional add ons when needed

6. Animaker

Image source: Animaker

Animaker stands out as a top contender in paid 2D animation software. Its focus on simplicity and efficiency makes it a compelling choice for creators of all levels—particularly marketers with little to no creative skills.

Animaker Pricing:

The Starter plan, at $12.50/month, allows you to create 5-minute animated videos with basic features like five characters and HD quality. It offers 10 premium asset credits per month. Pro is the most popular option at $39/month, offering a 30-minute video length, FHD quality, 30 character creation slots, and other premium assets.

The Enterprise plan provides unlimited features but requires you to contact Animaker for custom pricing.

You can try it for free with a 14-day trial to see if it meets your needs.

Quality of Animation Output:

Animaker offers a good foundation for creating 2D animations, with a focus on simplicity and efficiency. Automated features, such as character builder and lip-syncing, streamline the creation process and allow users to create visually appealing animations.

The large library of assets providers users with a high quality starting point, to which they can add further customization and personalization.

While Animaker may not offer the same level of professional-grade features as some other software, it can produce high-quality animations for many purposes, especially for those who prioritize user-friendliness and ease of use.

Speed and Efficiency:

Features like Smart Move and Action Plus automate repetitive tasks, increasing animation efficiency and allowing users to spend more time on the creative aspect of the process. The user-friendly interface also helps with a more efficient workflow, particularly for less experienced users.

A key strength in terms of efficiency is that Animaker allows multiple users to work together on video projects simultaneously. Team members can collaborate by sharing projects, leaving comments, and resolving feedback directly within the platform.

Scalability:

Limitations on features and downloads mean that Animaker may not be such a scalable option for larger teams or more complex animations. However, for individual animators or small-scale projects, Animaker can be a valuable tool for efficiently creating engaging and high-quality 2D animations.

Strengths Animaker Animation:

Ability to create a billion character combinations with unique facial features and accessories.

Eliminates the task of manually matching animation to audio with automated lip-syncing.

Offers many backgrounds, properties, text options, and music tracks.

Automates repetitive tasks with features like Smart Move and Action Plus.

Ability to export your animations in up to 4K resolution, ensuring your content looks professional.

Real-time collaboration features.

“Animaker has been an incredible tool for me to create stunning animations effortlessly. I've been using the Starter plan, and it's already exceeded my expectations with its user-friendly interface and extensive library of assets. The fact that they're offering a free upgrade for a week shows their commitment to customer satisfaction. I'm happy to give them a five-star rating on G2 and highly recommend their platform to anyone looking to bring their ideas to life with animation. Keep up the great work, Animaker!”—Valeria P., Animaker user on G2

Animaker Weaknesses:

Limited rofessional-grade features compared other software.

Some users, such as those on G2, report frustration with limited downloads available within an ungraded account.

Users report encountering bugs with certain features, such as adding or deleting text, which can disrupt other elements like audio tracks.

Potential limitations for large-scale projects.

“Things that bug me about Animaker:

Sometimes it feels a bit slow. Like, I'll click on something and have to wait a few seconds for it to load. That can get annoying when I'm in the zone and trying to get stuff done. Every now and then, things on the screen get a bit wonky. Like, timeline and elements move around or something might stop working for a second. It's not a huge deal, but it can be a bit distracting. Even with these little hiccups, I still think Animaker is pretty awesome overall!” - Gunpal J., Animaker user on G2 .

Best for:

New animators

Individuals looking for a quick and easy way to create animations

7. Clip Studio Paint

Image source: Clip Studio Paint

Clip Studio Paint isn't just another drawing or animation program. It's a comprehensive tool designed to support artists of all levels across various creative niches and all devices, including computers, iPads or tablets , and smartphones.

Whether you're a seasoned illustrator, an aspiring comic book creator, or an animation enthusiast, Clip Studio Paint provides the tools and features needed for your artistic vision.

Clip Studio Paint Pricing

For a one-time cost of $54.00, this tool offers features like realistic color mixing and the ability to draw with transparent colors for easy erasing. For comic and manga artists, Clip Studio Paint shines with its dedicated tools for creating panels, speech bubbles, and adding screen tones.

Fun fact: Clip Studio Paint is considered by some as the standard for creating anime, and it’s also used by more than 50 educational institutions worldwide.

Quality of Animation Output:

Clip Studio Paint has an extensive library of brushes combined with an intuitive interface and smart coloring tools which provide users with the tools to create professional-looking 2D content. The softwares ability to generate realistic color mixing, transparent colours, as well as, tools dedicated tools for comic and manga creation, make it a strong and versatile choice for a wide range of animators with varied artistic styles.

Export options are available across various platforms, including the ability to export animations, illustrations, and comic pages in multiple formats such as PSD, PNG, JPG, and video formats for animations.

Speed and Efficiency:

The user-friendly interface and well-organized workspace contribute to a more efficient workflow, allowing users to access tools and features quickly and easily. Smart coloring tools and other automation features can also help streamline the production process.

Clip Studio Paint also offers collaborative tools through its Teamwork feature, available with the EX version. This feature allows multiple users to work on the same project, with each team member able to download and edit assigned pages while avoiding conflicts. Team members cannot make edits simultaneously on the same page, which prevents overwriting.

While the software may have a steeper learning curve for some advanced features, its overall user-friendliness and powerful tools can lead to time savings for both beginners and experienced animators.

Scalability:

Clip Studio Paint’s powerful features and extensive library of resources make it suitable for both individual creators and teams.

The software's one-time purchase model makes it a cost-effective option for those who are committed to using the software long-term. While the lack of a lifetime license for future updates may be a limitation for some users, the software's overall value and capabilities may justify the investment.

Clip Studio Paint Strengths:

Wide range of high-quality brushes that replicate the textures of traditional tools.

Prioritizes user-friendliness with a clean and well-organized workspace.

Plenty of free and community-created materials, including brushes, textures, and 3D models.

Smart coloring tools with features like automatic gap filling and layer locking for precise painting.

Collaborative tools through its Teamwork feature, available with the EX version.

Adjust line thickness, colors, and effects without compromising image quality.

Robust export options are available across various platforms.

“I love how easy it is to access all of the tools, brushes, poses, and many other items within the main panel. Everything is just a click away, and the best part is that it still doesn't feel crowded. I think that the pre-sized pencil brushes are also a great idea because it means less fiddling around so that more time can be focused on actually creating the art.”—Verified User in Education Management, G2

Clip Studio Paint Weaknesses:

Though Clip Studio Paint offers a 30-day free trial, its full potential can only be unlocked through paid subscriptions or a one-time purchase.

Extended learning curve for advanced features.

The lifetime license only applies to the current purchased version of the software.

To access future updates or new versions, users must subscribe to a monthly or annual plan.

“Clip Paint Studio has moved to the subscription-based model, which I'm definitely not a fan of. That being said, I try to look past this issue only because of the great tools the application provides to help beginner artists create beautiful art.” - Tofiq H., Clip Studio user on G2 .

Best for:

Illustrators and comic book creators

Beginners and experienced artists: Its versatility and wide range of features make it suitable for artists of all levels.

Animators looking to save budget that do not care about having the latest updates included in the price

Free software is an excellent way for beginners to get started in animation. These programs cost nothing to download and use, making them budget-friendly. Some free software is open-source, so there are also often large online communities where you can find free tutorials and get help from other users.

One thing to note is that ‘free’ is often mistaken for ‘open source’, so it’s useful to understand the difference between the two to avoid any confusion.

What’s the Difference Between Free and Open Source Software?

Although both free and open-source software share similarities, they have key differences in terms of licensing and how users can interact with the software. Understanding these differences is important when choosing the right tool for your needs:

Free Software:

Free software is software that is free of copyright constraints. Free software licenses ensure that users have the freedom to run, modify, share, and distribute the software as they see fit. It focuses primarily on the users' rights and freedoms concerning the software.

Open Source Software:

Open-source software, while also freely available, emphasizes transparency and collaboration. Its code is publicly accessible, and developers are encouraged to contribute to improving it. However, open-source licenses may place additional conditions on how modifications are shared back with the community.

Although all free software is open source, not all open-source software is free. Some open-source software licenses have restrictions, like preventing users from modifying the software or using it for personal purposes.

Here are our top 5 free 2D animation programs:

Pencil 2D OpenToonz Synfig Studio Krita TupiTube

Let’s take a closer look at each one.

1. Pencil2D

Image source: Pencil2D

Pencil2D is a free and open-source 2D animation software that allows you to create animations focusing on traditional frame-by-frame techniques.

This software prioritizes a clean and uncluttered workspace designed to eliminate distractions and keep your focus on the creative process.

Quality of Animation Output

Pencil2D is a versatile tool capable of producing quality animations, particularly when focusing on a traditional frame-by-frame approach.

Its support for both raster and vector graphics, therefore providing flexibility for creating a variety of artistic styles and textures. It also has a range of built-in templates that serve as a useful starting point for new projects, particularly for begginers.

The software may not offer the same extensive feature set as some premium software, however, it provides the core tools necessary for creating quality looking animations.

Speed and Efficiency

Its focus on a clean and uncluttered workspace can enhance the creative process by minimizing distractions.

A lightweight design and focus on essential features contributes to a streamlined workflow, allowing users to focus on the animation process without being overwhelmed by the learning curve.

The software's cross-platform compatibility enhances its efficiency by ensuring that users can work on their projects across different operating systems.

Pencil2D's limited software updates and potential for slower support may impact its overall efficiency, especially for animators who require frequent updates or quick assistance.

Scalability:

Pencil2D is mainly designed for individual use and may not be as well-suited for large-scale or team-based projects. Though it offers a solid foundation for creating high-quality animations, its limitations in terms of scalability and support may make it less suitable for larger teams or projects that require advanced features for more complex animations and extensive collaboration capabilities.

Pencil 2D Strengths:

Pencil2D excels in frame-by-frame animation, allowing you to create each individual frame for ultimate creative control.

Raster and vector power - offering flexibility to create hand-drawn textures and crisp, clean lines.

Built-in templates.

Cross-platform compatibility, including Windows, macOS, and Linux.

“When I first looked at this software tool, I thought, “What is the difference from the old Paint?”. In my work, I have to analyze and test, and as I went along, I saw that it was much more. What I like best is that it is intuitive, easy to use, and has more stability in drawing objects.”—Theodore P., Pencil2D user on G2

Pencil2D Weaknesses:

Limited software updates.

Compared to feature-rich premium software, Pencil2D offers a smaller set of tools.

Some users report that Pencil2D support can be slow.

Multi-user collaboration or any native collaboration features such as cloud-based workspaces or real-time co-editing are not available.

Limited scalability.

“- Their support is a little bit slow.

- Outdated user interface.

- Absence of pre-made templates.

- It is not supporting 3D animation and drawing.

- Not suitable for advanced animation creation.” - Ridham S. Pencil2D user on G2

Best for:

Beginners looking for an intuitive interface and to focus on core features

Traditional animators who prefer the traditional frame-by-frame approach

Individuals working on small-scale projects

2. OpenToonz

Image source: OpenToonz

OpenToonz is free, open-source software for the production of 2D animation. It can be used for both commercial and non-commercial projects.

Based on the software ‘Toonz’, OpenToonz was developed by Studio Ghibli, the legendary animation house co-founded by renowned Japanese animator and director Hayao Miyazaki, one of the most famous and respected figures in animation . Studio Ghibli is known for iconic films like Spirited Away (2001) and My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Quality of Animation Output:

OpenToonz GTS scanning tool allows for seamless integration of hand-drawn frames, while its vectorization capabilities ensure clean lines and crisp visuals. The software's real frame-by-frame animation also provides good control over the animation's flow and timing.

Due to the fact it’s an open-source tool, OpenToonz benefits from ongoing community development, which can lead to regular updates, bug fixes, and potential customizations to suit specific animation needs which in turn can help the quality of the output for users.

Speed and Efficiency:

Advanced tools, such as bone rigging, keyframing, and vector/raster support, allow for efficient creation and management of complex animations with OpenToonz.

However, the software's reliance on the Xsheet workflow may require a steeper learning curve compared to some other animation software.

The outdated interface and possible hidden features can also impact efficiency, as users may need to spend more time exploring the software or learning about its capabilities.

Scalability:

Powerful tools and customizable workflows make OpenToonz suitable for handling complex animations and large-scale projects. The software's open-source nature and potential for customization can also enhance its scalability.

However, the lack of built-in cloud-based collaboration features may limit its suitability for large teams that require real-time collaboration.

OpenToonz's Strengths:

GTS scanning tool lets you seamlessly integrate hand-drawn frames—scanned in black and white or color—directly into the software for digital manipulation and animation.

Real frame-by-frame animation, offering control over your animation's flow and timing.

Vectorization capabilities, improving the quality of your scanned drawings.

Open-source advantage meaning ongoing community development, updates and bug fixes.

Offers scalability for handling complex animations through its advanced animation tools.

Customizable workflows.

If the features of OpenToonz aren’t quite enough for you, but you like the tool's interface, consider using its commercial cousin, Toonz Premium.

“I love Opentoonz. When I first downloaded it (for free), I didn't understand it much, but once I spent a little time in it, I got a hang of the animations. If you're struggling to understand the program, there are a lot of helpful tutorials out there. It’s a great program to learn basic animations on. I really recommend this for 2d animations. I was able to import art from Procreate into OpenToonz and continue the animation.”—Verified User in Computer Games on G2

OpenToonz’s Weaknesses:

Outdated interface.

Increased learning curve due to reliance on a "digital exposure sheet" called an Xsheet for managing animation.

Some users report that it can take time to find all the features available within the software.

There are no built-in cloud-based features for real-time collaboration.

“The interface could be a little more aesthetically pleasing. It basically looks like an old Windows application. There's also a steep learning curve with very little sources for learning.” - Crixell M., Open Toonz user from G2.

Best for:

Small-scale professional animators

Those who prefer a traditional frame-by-frame approach

Users who value open-source software

Individuals willing to invest time in learning a new workflow

3. Synfig Studio

Image source: Synfig Studio

Like the other tools in this section, Synfig is free and open source. However, unlike some other tools, it has a robust feature set that rivals the paid tools. This combination means you can create animations without breaking the bank.

Synfig is designed with both beginners and experienced animators in mind.

Its interface resembles Adobe Animate’s, making learning easy for those familiar with Adobe programs. But, beneath its user-friendliness is a powerful platform capable of producing high-quality animations.

Quality of Animation Output:

Synfig Studio is a great free tool for creating quality 2D animations. The vector-based approach ensures clean, scalable visuals that maintain their quality.

The software's bone-based animation system also allows for expressive and realistic character movements, while its advanced tools add flexibility for creating complex animations.

While Synfig may not offer the same extensive feature set as some paid for software, it provides a strong foundation for producing professional-looking animations.

Speed and Efficiency:

Demanding system requirements can impact Synfig’s efficiency, especially for users who have access to less powerful systems. Mastering the system may also require quite an initial learning curve, particularly for less experienced animators.

Nevertheless, the tools available and vector-based approach can streamline the animation process for experienced users.

Although the software's lack of export features and limited collaboration capabilities may also limit its efficiency for teams working on large-scale projects.

Scalability:

The advanced tools and vector-focused approach make Synfig Studio suitable for handling more complex animations. However, its large system requirements and limitations surrounding collaboration features may present challenges for larger teams or projects that require real-time collaboration.

The potential for customization through its open-source nature can enhance its scalability, but this may require additional effort and technical expertise.

Synfig Studio Strengths:

Unlike traditional raster animation that relies on pixels, Synfig utilizes vectors to create artwork.

Vector-based approach allows for clean, scalable animations that won't lose quality when zoomed in or resized.

Synfig's bone rigging system and skeletal structure creation allows you to animate your characters' movements and poses.

Synfig offers many animation tools, including layer management, filters, and vector tweeting.

“Synfig Studio gave me the tools I needed to create an animated sequence for a logo. I had all the individual parts of the logo and assigned different movements to each. Best of all, the application was free. Learning how to use keyframing takes some time, but once you get the hang of it, it's not so bad. It would be good to have additional export formats. And perhaps a tutorial included.” - Verified User in Civic & Social Organization, Source: G2

Synfig Studio Weaknesses:

Mastering the software's intricacies can take time and dedication.

Can be demanding on your computer's processing power.

Limited export formats.

Doesn’t offer any collaboration features or multi-user collaboration capabilities.

“It takes some time to learn how to use keyframing, but once you get the hang of it, it's not so bad. It would be good to have additional export formats. And perhaps a tutorial included.” - Verified User in Civic & Social Organization from G2 .

Best for:

Experienced animators familiar with animation software and willing to invest time in learning its intricacies.

Users with powerful systems

Individuals working on personal projects or small-scale productions

Those who prioritize open-source software

4. Krita

Image source: Krita

Krita is useful for all digital artists in the world of animation, particularly comic book artists. This free and open-source software has an exciting feature set and an easy interface to streamline your workflow.

💡 While Krita is known for detailed digital paintings, sketches, and illustrations, its capabilities extend far beyond static artwork.

The software is also a powerful 2D character design tool that allows you to create characters that jump off the page, tell your story, and populate your comic book panels.

Quality of Animation Output:

Whilst Krita is well known for its digital painting capabilities, it also offers a strong set of features for creating 2D animations. Its vast brush library and drawing assistants provide a solid foundation for producing expressive and aesthetic animations.

Despite not having such an extensive array of features beyond the core set, as some other software, Krita users commend the quality of the software’s animation capabilities, particularly for a free and open source product. It can create highly effective animations, especially for smaller projects or those who prioritize digital painting and illustration.

Speed and Efficiency:

Krita's intuitive interface contribute to a more efficient workflow, allowing users to focus on the creative process without being overwhelmed by unnecessary complexity. The software's drawing assistants and brush library can also help to streamline the animation process.

However, Krita's limited plugin support and occasional bugs may impact its overall efficiency and experience. The lack of specific collaboration features can also limit its suitability for larger teams or projects that require real-time collaboration.

Scalability:

Well-suited for individual projects or small-scale productions, but Krita’s limited plugin support and occasional bugs may limit its value in larger, team-based projects.

Krita Strengths:

Incorporates a variety of drawing assistants designed to provide subtle guidance and support as you improve your skills.

Intelligent features can help you achieve smoother lines, cleaner shapes, and greater control over your creations.

“The best thing about Krita is its intuitive layout and a vast array of brushes. Its animation capabilities are also some of the best I've seen, especially in a completely free and open-source product.”—Moiz F., Krita user on G2

There are no specific features to facilitate teamwork directly on Krita.Limited plugin support and occasional bugs may hinder its use in larger, team-based projects.Some users report experiencing bugs and usability issues as a result of updates. Limited support for third-party plugins, which may restrict users from extending its functionality with custom tools.Krita Weaknesses:

“I can't say much that I don't like this application., For Mac OS and Window., Some bugs but good technical support fixes” - George B., Krita user on G2 .

Users who prioritize open-source softwareIndividuals working on small-scale projectsBeginners and experienced artists: Its intuitive interface and user-friendly design make it suitable for artists of all levels.Digital painters and illustratorsBest for:

5.TupiTube

Image source: TupiTube

TupiTube was developed by passionate animators wanting to establish Latin America's animation industry. This software was built with kids and first-time animators in mind. The aim was to help them take their first steps into the exciting world of animation.

TupiTube has a refreshingly simple interface, making it easy for beginners to understand the fundamentals of animation.

It offers two primary animation methods:

Frame-by-frame, where you create each frame for a smooth, hand-drawn look. Cut-out animation, similar to the classic Flash style, where you manipulate pre-made images.

Quality of Animation Output

TupiTube is a suitable tool for creating basic 2D animations and is designed primarily for beginners and children.

Its intuitive interface and focus on simplicity make it easy to learn and use for those just starting out on their animation journey. While it may not offer the same level of advanced features as professional animation software, TupiTube can produce decent-quality animations.

Speed and Efficiency

TupiTube's very user-friendly interface and focus on primary animation features contribute to a simple workflow, allowing users to create animations quickly and efficiently. The software has an built-in image library which helps to accelerate the animation production process.

However, TupiTube's limited feature set and lack of advanced tools may limit its efficiency for more complex animations, particularly as the software is built more for childer and beginners.

Scalability:

TupiTube is primarily designed for beginners and children, and its features are limited compared to more advanced animation software built for larger and more complex projects. This makes it less suitable for large-scale and advanced projects.

The software's focus on simplicity and lack of collaboration features also limit its scalability for team-based projects.

TupiTube Strengths:

The intuitive interface prioritizes user-friendliness and offers a clean, uncluttered workspace.

Caters to both animation styles, allowing you or your children to experiment and find their creative niche.

Provides a library of pre-made images to jumpstart the animation process.

This software costs nothing, making it accessible to anyone with a computer and an internet connection.

TupiTube Weaknesses:

Doesn't offer the same advanced features and sophistication found in professional animation software.

Not available for Apple devices, limiting its accessibility for users on macOS or iOS platforms.

Some users report a lack of some basic tools which may be expected, such as an eraser.

Doesn’t offer any native collaboration features or multi-user functionality.

Not suitable for large scale or complex animations.

Best for:

Beginners and children

Those who prioritize a user-friendly experience

Individuals looking for a free and open-source animation tool

Those who need a basic animation tool for simple projects

The verdict: which 2D animation software will work for you?

Several 2D animation software options are available, from free and open-source to paid and professional-grade. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned animator, there's an animation tool out there that can help you in your creative pursuits.

Based on our experience and the available features of each tool, these are our favorite options:

Free tools: Synfig Studio and Pencil2D are excellent choices for those starting out or looking for a cost-effective solution.

Professional software: Linearity Move and Toon Boom Harmony offer robust features to create high-quality animations for different applications.

The best software for you will depend on your skill level, budget, and project requirements. Take some time to research these options more, and don't be afraid to experiment to find the perfect fit.

Are you ready to try new and innovative animation design software? Linearity Move offers all the advanced tools you need to create professional animations in a few clicks. Plus, our platform is user-friendly and cost-effective. You’ll also enjoy premium access to Linearity Curve design software.

Sign up below to try the Linearity suite for free.

2D animation software FAQs

Do you need to be a good artist to use 2D animation software? While artistic skill is definitely helpful, many programs offer tools and features that can assist you, even if you're not a professional artist.

What kind of computer do you need for these tools? The hardware requirements will vary depending on the software you choose. Generally, a computer with a good processor, enough RAM, and a pressure-sensitive tablet (for drawing) will be beneficial.

What features are important for 2D animation software? Look for features like timeline editing, frame-by-frame animation, character rigging (for complex movements), lip-syncing tools, the ability to import/export various file formats, Keyframing, timeline layers, and animated masking

What is raster vs. vector graphics? Some software like Linearity Move uses vector graphics, which are scalable and maintain quality when resized. Others use raster graphics, like Krita, which are made of pixels and can lose quality when enlarged.