All you need to know about 2D animation

In this ever-evolving digital age, where captivating visuals play a pivotal role, 2D animation has stood the test of time.

The origins of this animation method date back to the late 19th century, when visionaries like Emile Reynaud and J. Stuart Blackton first experimented with sequential images to create the illusion of movement.

Little did they know that this innovative technique would lay the foundation for a revolutionary artistic medium. Fast-forward to the present day, where animation is a powerful visual aid in every marketer's toolbox.

From its humble beginnings of hand-drawn frames to the advent of digital technology, this dynamic medium has journeyed through various iterations.

While the rise of 3D animations and motion graphics has carved its own niche, the charm and simplicity of 2D animation continue to captivate audiences of all ages.

This post delves into 2D animation, exploring its start and evolution. We'll evaluate what sets it apart from its counterparts, such as traditional animation and motion graphics. Using examples, we'll showcase this medium's versatility and creative potential.

Whether you're a seasoned animator or a curious novice, we'll provide insights and practical advice on embarking on your animation journey .

What’s 2D animation?

At its core, 2D animation refers to creating moving images in a two-dimensional space. This visually stimulating art form is often characterized by the illusion of movement through a sequence of individual drawings.

Unlike 3D animation, which adds depth and realism through digital modeling, 2D animation emphasizes the manipulation of flat visuals to convey motion and narrative.

2D animation is a form of design that predates the digital era . It has evolved into a dynamic and versatile medium that continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

How does 2D animation work?

Image source: Behance

The two-dimensional animation process involves breathing life into still images through a structured sequence of steps.

It all begins with the concept, where ideas form the foundation of a narrative. Storyboarding lays out the visual blueprint, ensuring a coherent flow and rhythm.

Character design follows suit, meticulously crafting the appearance and personality of each animated subject.

Next, creating background layouts and settings provides context, anchoring the characters in their environment. Audio tracks and sound effects enhance the experience, while timing dictates the pace and impact of each illusion of motion.

Integrating traditional techniques with digital tools streamlines the process, allowing animators to refine their creations efficiently.

This visual narrative captivates and engages audiences while conveying stories effectively.

Why does 2D animation matter?

1. Timeless appeal and nostalgia

2D animation holds a cherished place in the hearts of all generations. It evokes nostalgia and a sense of familiarity, reminding us of classic animations like Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937).

This enduring charm makes 2D animation a powerful medium for invoking emotions and relaying marketing messages with a touch of sentiment.

2. Versatility and expression

From light-hearted children's tales to thought-provoking narratives for adults , animated characters effortlessly span multiple genres.

Two-dimensional animation enables creators to explore various themes, from comedy to fantasy. Its adaptability empowers storytellers to convey complex ideas with simplicity and visual elegance.

3. Accessible learning and artistic growth

Learning 2D animation is an excellent entry point for aspiring animators. The process introduces fundamental principles of motion and timing, nurturing skills that can be applied across various creative endeavors.

The journey from basic techniques to more intricate animations is a stepping stone to enhanced artistic expression. Attending animation classes and reaching out to other animation artists can help you gain a better understanding of the industry.

4. Marketing storytelling that resonates

2D animation is a potent storytelling tool in marketing. Using marketing design and animation software tools like Linearity Move , 2D animation enables brands to convey complex narratives.

Through characters and settings, 2D animations create relatable scenarios that resonate deeply. Animations create a lasting impact by tugging at emotions and creating a memorable moment that consumers take away with them.

5. Versatility across platforms

From social media to websites and presentations, 2D animation seamlessly adapts to various marketing platforms. This versatility maximizes the reach of marketing campaigns, catering to diverse audience preferences.

Short animations work well on social media , where attention spans are fleeting, while longer narratives find a home in presentations and websites.

The ability to tailor animations to specific platforms optimizes engagement, making 2D animation an indispensable tool for modern marketers.

Types of 2D animation

In visual storytelling and communication, 2D animation and motion graphic design are vibrant canvases of creativity.

From traditional animation's classic charm to vector-based graphics' sleek precision, each style brings its unique flair to the table.

Motion graphics, on the other hand, fuse text, images, and animation into a compelling visual symphony, conveying information and ideas with precision. Let’s delve further into the different types of 2D animation and motion graphics.

Traditional animation (cel animation)

Image source: Time

Cel or celluloid animation is a classic animation style that involves hand-drawn frames on transparent sheets (cels) that are layered over backgrounds.

Each frame captures incremental movements, creating fluid motion when played in sequence. The labor-intensive process gives animations a charming, handmade feel.

Vector-based animation

Utilizing mathematical equations, vector graphics produce smooth and scalable animations. Ideal for logos, infographics, and simple character animations, this style maintains clarity and sharpness at any size.

Utilizing mathematical equations, vector graphics produce smooth and scalable animations. Ideal for logos, infographics, and simple character animations, this style maintains clarity and sharpness at any size.

Motion graphics

Image source: Dribbble

Motion graphics combine text, graphics, and animation to convey information or concepts succinctly.

Often used in explainer videos, presentations, and advertisements, they enhance communication with dynamic visuals and kinetic typography.

Vector-based animations have evolved from digitized traditional animation techniques. Numerous cartoon shows and animated films now utilize vector graphics.

Conversely, motion graphics have evolved from film title design , executed initially on the earliest analog computers.

Stop motion animation

Image source: Dribbble

Stop motion involves physical objects that are photographed and moved across a flat surface or 3-dimensional stage. It's efficient for creating characters with consistent proportions, making it popular in television animations and web content.

Rotoscoping

Image source: Hit Record

Rotoscoping traces over live-action footage frame by frame, yielding realistic movement. It's used to achieve lifelike motion or create unique visual effects.

Different fields and uses of 2D animations

Motion graphics and 2D animations have boundless creative potential across various industries and purposes—from the dynamic world of commercial marketing to the enchanting realms of anime and the evocative expressions of artistic endeavors.

These versatile visual tools bring branding concepts to life , add depth to feature films, and deliver powerful marketing messages through succinct motion graphics.

Let’s unravel how it shapes narratives, communicates ideas, and leaves an indelible impact, weaving its threads of motion through different fields and sparking the imagination of audiences worldwide.

Commercial marketing

Marketing videos are dynamic assets that infuse brands with life and personality. Motion graphics convey complex messages in an accessible, digestible format for advertisements, presentations, and digital platforms.

Marketing videos are dynamic assets that infuse brands with life and personality. Motion graphics convey complex messages in an accessible, digestible format for advertisements, presentations, and digital platforms.

These animations simplify intricate product explanations, engaging potential customers and leaving a lasting impression.

Anime

2D animation thrives in the anime world , captivating audiences with diverse genres. Hand-drawn animation brings characters to life, while advanced animation techniques enhance action sequences and fantastical elements.

One of anime's key strengths is its ability to seamlessly blend traditional hand-drawn techniques with cutting-edge animation technologies.

This fusion enhances action sequences, infusing them with intensity and fluidity, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats.

Animation techniques elevate fantasy elements, from magical spells to futuristic technology, creating immersive worlds that transport viewers to realms beyond imagination.

Animated illustrations

Artists push boundaries with experimental animations , crafting visual narratives that provoke thought and emotion. Short films and independent projects showcase the potential of 2D animation as a medium for personal expression and social commentary.

Many animators also use various mediums and styles when creating their artworks. Drawing inspiration from multiple sources helps to create a unique design.

These experimental works invite audiences on a journey of discovery through surreal visuals, abstract storytelling, and unconventional animation styles. Each frame is a canvas for artistic exploration, combining imagery and symbolism to create meaning.

The accessibility of modern animation tools has democratized the creative process, empowering aspiring artists to bring their visions to life and share them with the world.

This democratization has led to various voices and perspectives, bringing fresh ideas and innovative practices.

Feature films

2D animations remain integral in feature films as main attractions and supporting elements. They add depth to the storytelling and create unique visual experiences, often in tandem with other animation styles.

These animations often complement other animation styles, such as CGI or stop motion. Whether integrated into a larger narrative or as standalone sequences, 2D animations bring artistry and charm to the screen.

Exploring the best examples of 2D animations

2D animation has left an indelible mark on both the cinematic and commercial industries, captivating audiences with its artistry and storytelling prowess.

From iconic films to engaging marketing campaigns, these examples showcase the dynamic potential of 2D animation in various contexts, demonstrating its ability to convey emotions, messages, and brand identities.

Let's journey through some of the greatest 2D animations , where color palettes, character animation, and the expertise of the animation director converge to create unforgettable visual experiences. These exemplary works underscore 2D animation's versatility and impact.

Coca-Cola's Fifty Million Times A Day commercial (1958)

The timeless Fifty Million Times A Day commercial from the 1950s is just one of the many animated videos from the iconic brand that evokes cheer and nostalgia.

The Lion King (1994)

The original version of the 1994 hit The Lion King masterfully combined vibrant colors, exceptional character animation, and special effects, culminating in a box office success and an emotional and visually stunning narrative.

Spirited Away (2001)

Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away exemplifies the artistry of 2D animation, blending imaginative landscapes and meticulous character animation into a mesmerizing fantasy.

The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Disney's The Princess and the Frog revitalized traditional 2D animation, celebrating whimsical motifs, character animation, and modern storytelling.

Nike's The Last Game campaign (2014)

Nike's dynamic The Last Game campaign transforms soccer stars into animated characters, effectively promoting the brand's innovative sportsmanship.

Tips for mastering 2D animation

Embarking on a journey to master 2D animation involves dedication and practice.

By adhering to best practices and leveraging recommended software and courses, you can refine your design team's skills and create captivating animations that resonate with audiences.

1. Follow animation best practices

Start with the basics

Begin by understanding the foundational principles of animation, such as timing, spacing, and movement. Experiment with rough animation to grasp the essence of motion before refining your work.

Hands-on practice

Regularly engage in frame-by-frame animation exercises to hone your skills. This practice builds muscle memory and a deep understanding of how motion unfolds.

Study real-life movement

Observe and study real-world movement. This keen observation helps you imbue your animations with realism and fluidity.

Embrace feedback

Share your work with peers or online communities. Constructive feedback provides fresh perspectives and insights for improvement.

Explore animation software

Choose animation software that aligns with your preferences and needs. Look for intuitive interfaces with features that facilitate smooth workflow, from rough animation to post-production.

Looking for comprehensive animation resources? Explore our guides on online animation courses and animation apps.

2. Take some animation courses

Animation principles in motion design by Skillshare

Immerse yourself in the fundamentals of animation principles and software techniques through this thoughtfully crafted course.

With a curriculum developed by an esteemed designer, this course equips you with a solid foundation to kickstart your animation projects, whether you're an advanced animator or a beginner.

Animation boot camp by the School of Motion

Take your skills to the next level with this comprehensive online course that delves deep into every facet of motion animation.

From mastering rough animation to refining polished work, Animation Bootcamp covers it all, providing you with a holistic understanding of the art.

2D character animation by Udemy

An in-depth exploration of character animation techniques, equipping you with skills for dynamic storytelling.

Delve into character movement and expressions and gain the expertise to create compelling animations that resonate with audiences.

3. Get professional 2D animation software

Selecting the right types of animation tools is essential for animators, from beginners to seasoned professionals or animation directors.

Whether you choose industry-standard options like Adobe After Effects or innovative digital tools like Linearity Move, your choice of digital animation software plays a pivotal role in seamlessly translating ideas into captivating visual narratives.

Linearity Move

If you love Linearity Curve for graphic design and illustration, we know you'll love Linearity Move , an intuitive animation software for designers and marketers of all levels.

Wave goodbye to the complexities of manual animation and welcome hassle-free, professional motion graphics that captivate your audience.

Linearity Move is designed for ease of use. It boasts templates and presets that empower teams to create animated content with just a single click. No prior training is required.

Its streamlined approach to motion design ensures you spend less time grappling with intricate software and more time bringing your brand's vision to life.

With powerful features like Auto Animate , you can instantly transform static designs into captivating motion graphics, making animation accessible to graphic designers and marketers.

Toon Boom Harmony

Toon Boom Harmony is professional-grade software used in feature films and TV shows. It enables intricate frame animation and post-production effects.

It stands as a pinnacle of sophistication, catering to the demands of feature films and professional animation studios.

It excels in frame-by-frame and rigging-based animation, accommodating a range of animation styles.

Its advanced tool set, which features everything from character design to post-production effects, empowers animators to create visually stunning and dynamic animations.

The software's robust rigging capabilities streamline the animation process, making it a valuable asset for complex character-driven narratives.

Adobe Animate

A stalwart in the animation realm, Adobe Animate seamlessly blends the art of animation with cutting-edge technology.

With a rich set of tools, it's ideal for creating various animations, from character-driven stories to interactive web content.

Its frame-by-frame animation capabilities allow for intricate detailing and smooth movement.

Beyond animation, Adobe Animate's integration with other Adobe Creative Cloud software enables seamless post-production enhancements, ensuring a polished final product.

Pencil2D

A free and user-friendly option for frame animation, suitable for learners and hobbyists. Pencil2D is an accessible and user-friendly option, making it an excellent starting point for those new to animation.

While it might lack some of the advanced features of its counterparts, it provides a straightforward platform for frame-by-frame animation.

Its simplicity makes it a great choice for hobbyists and beginners looking to grasp the basics of animation without feeling overwhelmed.

Ready to create your own 2D animation?

The evolution of 2D animation is a testament to human ingenuity and creative prowess.

From its origins in the late 19th century to its modern-day manifestation, 2D animation has proven its enduring significance.

Despite digital innovation, this medium's timeless charm and adaptability have secured its place as a cornerstone of visual storytelling.

So, whether you're a seasoned designer wanting to animate assets or a marketing professional seeking to captivate your audience, 2D animation can be your medium of choice. Embrace its potential for creative work.

Animation software makes it easy to take your animation ideas from storyboard to timeline in just a few simple steps. Cost-effective software's main features include:

Auto Animate: A functionality that allows users to import a file and automatically generate animations with the click of a button.

Animation presets: Pre-built animations and effects that can be easily applied to elements within any project.

Design Mode and Animate Mode: Create in Design Mode. Switch to Animate Mode and move your objects across the canvas. You can change their properties as you go, and the software automatically populates the timeline.

Integration: Seamlessly work between design platforms. Your files and libraries automatically sync across devices.

If you're interested in new 2D design software, explore available animation platforms on various devices.