One of the lesser-known features of Linearity Curve is that you can open, edit, and export PDFs like a breeze.

This is especially handy if you're working on external design files exported in PDF. We love PDF because it's a versatile file format that's relatively small in size (can be sent over email) and looks great on any device. Plus, PDFs are printer-friendly.

Check out our quick tutorial below on how to edit a PDF design file or text document on your Apple iPhone or iPad using Linearity Curve.

If you haven't already, download Linearity Curve for free below before you begin our tutorial:

Step 1

Import your PDF file into Linearity Curve

Open Linearity Curve on your iPhone or iPad. We'll be using an iPad for this tutorial.

On your Homescreen Gallery, tap on the Plus icon in the top right corner and choose Import.

Select the PDF you'd like to edit and tap Import. This will import your PDF and create a new Linearity Curve document.

Step 2

Double-tap anywhere on your design or text areas to start editing your file using Linearity Curve's powerful vector design tools.

Here's a quick recap of what you can do:

💡 There's so much more under the hood. Visit our Academy to learn more with free Linearity software tutorials and our user-friendly user guide.

Step 3

Export your edited PDF

You can also export your edited document as a PDF. Other vector file formats are also available, such as CURVE, SVG, and Adobe Illustrator (AI).

Go to the File menu and tap on Export. Choose the file format.

You can adjust some file settings before tapping on the Export button to finalize.

To edit existing PDFs or create a new PDF from scratch, you can also take advantage of some other handy features and tools in Linearity.

1. Add designs and logos from your Asset Library

Linearity is cloud-based and enables you to add reusable design assets to your Asset Library. This feature is located in the Inspector > Libraries panel on the right.

The Asset Library is especially useful for brand management. You can add logos and brand images as assets so you can use them across Linearity Curve and Move.

To add an asset to your design, select the asset within the file and navigate to the Asset Library. Tap on the plus icon and you'll see it appear in the Library.

Now, you can access your asset anywhere in a Linearity design or animation file.

2. Use design templates

Linearity also gives you free access to an extensive library of professional design and animation templates.

Want to quickly ramp up your bland text PDF with an eye-catching cover?

Browse our Template Library for inspo and choose one that suits your application—whether it's an eBook cover, a business proposal, or a LinkedIn Document.

You can also access templates from within Linearity Curve and Move.

From your Homescreen Gallery, tap the Plus icon and select From a Template to create a new document using a template.

You can edit the template using Linearity's tools and copy-and-paste selected elements into the PDF you're editing in Linearity Curve.

💡 Linearity offers free templates for a wide range of marketing use cases

Design above the rest with Linearity

As a graphic designer or marketer, you may handle text or design PDFs on a daily basis. Linearity Curve is an excellent tool for this, empowering you to update every text block and path using vector design tools.

But what else can you do with our software?

Linearity's platform combines design and animation. You can bring your static designs to life with our user-friendly motion graphics software Linearity Move.

Move offers intuitive features like Auto Animate and Animation Presets that make it easy for you to animate any design—even imported PDF files.

Are you ready to try new and innovative design software? Get started for free below, or check out our special pricing for professionals and teams.

Frequently asked questions

Can I edit a PDF I received in email? Yes, you can edit an emailed PDF if the settings allow. Editing a PDF allows you to update and modify the content without needing the original source file. This is useful for making quick corrections, adding new information, or customizing the document to meet specific needs. PDFs maintain their formatting across different devices and platforms, making them ideal for sharing and printing.

Can I edit PDFs using Linearity Curve on my iPhone or iPad? Yes, you can easily import, edit, and export PDFs using Linearity Curve on both iPhone and iPad.

What editing tools are available for PDFs in Linearity Curve? Linearity Curve offers various tools, including the Text Tool for adding and editing text, the Shape Tool for drawing basic shapes, and the Pen Tool for complex paths. You can also adjust Fill and Stroke Colors, import images from Unsplash, and update image backgrounds using the AI-powered Background Removal and AI Backgrounds features.

How do I import a PDF into Linearity Curve? Open Linearity Curve and tap the Plus icon in the top right corner of the Homescreen Gallery. Select the Import option and choose the PDF you want to edit.

Can I export my edited PDF back into a PDF format? Yes, you can export your edited document as a PDF. Other export options include CURVE, SVG, Adobe Illustrator (AI), and other formats.