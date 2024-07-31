In this quick and easy-to-follow tutorial, we'll show you how to create and export videos with transparent backgrounds.

In After Effects, this process isn't straightforward. There are a few hidden options you need to select to ensure your video has a transparent background. Follow the steps below to get it just right.

We'll also show you how easy it is to do this in Linearity Move, our flagship animation software for professional designers and marketers.

You can also check out our FAQ section at the bottom of the page, which includes a list of supported video codecs for transparency.

Design with Linearity Curve and animate with Linearity Move Get our software

Step 1

Open your After Effects Project

Open After Effects on your computer. You can create a new After Effects Project or open an existing one you'd like to export as a transparent video.

To open an existing Project, click on the Open Project button in the top left corner.

Image source: Adobe

Browse your files and click on the AE Project you'd like to open. Click Open.

Image source: Adobe

Your Project and all its layers will appear. You can make any adjustments to the animation before moving on.

Image source: Adobe

Step 2

Remove any background shapes

The composition we're working with has a background shape that covers the entire area. This creates the background color.

If your Project has a background shape (or any other elements you don't want in your transparent video), toggle off the visibility by clicking on the eye icon on the far left in the Timeline area.

Image source: Adobe

If you were to export the video at this stage, it would simply have a black background. You need to follow another step to make the background transparent.

💡 Learn more about using masking in After Effects to create transparent videos with animated reveal effects.

Step 3

Toggle Transparency Grid

Click the small Transparency Grid icon underneath your Composition area. This toggles the background transparency on.

Image source: Adobe

Step 4

Export your transparent video

Now, you're ready to export your video with a transparent background.

Go to File > Export > Add to Render Queue in the main menu.

Image source: Adobe

The Render Queue panel will open at the bottom of the screen.

Image source: Adobe

💡 Important: You must choose the correct output to preserve transparency in your exported file.

Click on the blue text next to the Output Module dropdown. The Output Module Settings modal will open. Make the following selection:

Format: choose a video format that supports transparency, such as MOV (QuickTime) or AVI. Video Output > Channels: choose RGB + Alpha.

The RGB + Alpha channel setting will render your video with colors and alpha (transparency).

Image source: Adobe

Click OK. You can also choose where to save your video by clicking on the blue text next to Output To in the Render Queue.

Once you're done, click on the Render button on the right to finish exporting your transparent video.

💡 Learn more about using transparent backgrounds in animated content and video files.

Easily export transparent videos with Linearity Move

Exporting videos with transparent backgrounds is easy with Linearity Move. We'll show you how to do this using Move on an iPad.

Step 1

Open your Linearity Move Project

On your Homescreen Gallery, you can create a New Document or open an existing Move Project by tapping on it.

Don't have any files yet? Make a quick start with one of our free animated templates below:

If your video has a background shape, remove it or toggle off its visibility by clicking on the eye icon next to the shape's layer on the left of the Scene Timeline.

Step 2

Export your video with transparency

Go to the File name menu item and select Export. The Export options modal will open.

Make sure to toggle on the Transparent Background setting. Move will automatically apply the correct codec to support transparency.

To finish, click the Export button and choose where to publish your transparent video.

💡 Check out our other easy-to-follow tutorials on all things design and animation.

Do more with Move

After Effects is a long-standing motion graphics software used by professionals in the film and animation industry. But learning how to use it takes time and effort.

💡 That's why we made Linearity Move. Move makes it easy for designers and marketers to switch between design and animation. It's seamlessly integrated with our powerful vector design software Move makes it easy for designers and marketers to switch between design and animation. It's seamlessly integrated with our powerful vector design software Linearity Curve , and supports other design file types like Illustrator Figma , and more.

Linearity Move packs advanced animation features in a simple UI that's easy to understand and use. After Effects has many hidden settings and toggles that require training to master.

Simplify your design + animation workflow. Get started with the Linearity software suite for free below, or check out our special pricing for education, pros, and teams.

Jumpstart your creative ideas with Linearity Curve and Linearity Move Download the Linearity suite

Frequently asked questions

What video file types allow transparency? Video file types that allow transparency include: MOV (QuickTime Movie): H.265, Animation, PNG, ProRes 4444, GoPro CineForm AVI (Audio Video Interleave): Uncompressed (with alpha channel) WEBM: VP8 or VP9 (supports transparency) FLV (Flash Video): FLV with alpha channel (less common today but still supports transparency) MKV (Matroska): VP9 (supports transparency) Each of these file types and codecs supports the alpha channel, which is necessary for video transparency. The most commonly used formats are MOV with the PNG or ProRes 4444 codec for high-quality transparent videos. The popular MP4 format doesn't natively support transparency because it relies on codecs like H.264, which don't include an alpha channel. This means any transparent areas in your composition will be rendered with a solid background color when exported as an MP4.

How do I ensure that my video has transparency? To maintain transparency, you need to enable the alpha channel. In After Effects, go to the Output Module Settings and choose RGB + Alpha under the Channels dropdown. In Linearity Move, simply toggle on Transparent Background when exporting your video.

What's the difference between ‘Pre-multiplied Alpha’ and ‘Straight Alpha’? Pre-multiplied Alpha means the transparent edges of your video will blend with a background color, while Straight Alpha maintains clean transparency without any background blending. For most purposes, Straight Alpha is preferred when exporting a transparent video.

Why is my exported video not transparent? If your After Effects video isn't transparent, double-check that you selected RGB + Alpha in the Output Module Settings. Also, ensure you use a codec that supports transparency, such as PNG or Animation.