The Adobe Creative Cloud (CC for short) is an industry standard for design and video creation. One of the benefits of opting into the ‘red cloud’ of Adobe software is that the programs are highly compatible with each other.

This means that if you designed something in Adobe Illustrator that you’d like to use for motion graphics, you can import the .ai file into After Effects and animate it.

In this quick and easy-to-follow tutorial, we’ll show you how to do this.

💡 import Illustrator files into Linearity Move. Move is our innovative new animation software that’s an We’ll also show you how easy it is to. Move is our innovative new animation software that’s an alternative to After Effects . You can create motion graphics for a range of applications: animated social media graphics, online ads, announcement posts, and more.

Let’s dive into the Illustrator > After Effects tutorial.

Step 1

Create a new After Effects Project

Open Adobe After Effects CC on your computer and click the New Project button at the top-left of the screen. Or, you can go to File > New > New Project, or simply press Ctrl + Alt + N on your keyboard.

Image source: Adobe

Step 2

Import your Illustrator file

Click on the New Composition from Footage card in your new After Effects Project. Select the Illustrator file you’d like to import.

Optional: click on the Import As dropdown and select Composition - Retain Layer Sizes. With this setting, After Effects will assign anchor points to the various layers to make it easier for you to animate them individually.

Image source: Adobe

Double-click on the new Composition in the Project panel on the left-hand side. You’ll see all your Illustrator layers appear as layers in your Composition’s Timeline at the bottom of the screen.

Image source: Adobe

Step 3

Animate and export your Illustrator design

You can now click and drag each Illustrator layer individually and animate them on the Timeline using keyframes, effects, presets, and more.

When you’re ready, you can export your After Effects Project as a video file by going to File > Export > Add to Render Queue. Click the Render button to finish.

Image source: Adobe

Import and animate Illustrator layers in Linearity Move

Importing Illustrator files into After Effects is pretty straightforward, but the animation software itself is clunky and feels old-fashioned.

Adobe has been in the game for a long time, and its software has become more complex and difficult to use over the years.

That’s why we made Linearity Curve and Linearity Move .

Our creative software suite has a short ramp-up time, which means you can get designing and animating in minutes. No training required.

Follow the steps below to see how easy it is to animate Illustrator layers on an iPad using Linearity Move.

Step 1

Import and animate your Illustrator file

If you haven’t downloaded Linearity software yet, get started for free below:

Open Linearity Move and tap Import > Import from file. Select your Illustrator file.

A new Move Project will automatically be created. You’ll see your Illustrator layers in the Layers Panel at the bottom left of the screen next to the Scene Timeline .

Here’s the easy part: simply move the Playhead on the Timeline and make adjustments to your design. Keyframes with smooth animations will automatically be applied. Guess what? You’ve just animated your Illustrator layers.

💡 Learn more about Linearity Move’s Animation Presets to add dynamic movements to your animation with one click.

Step 2

Export your animation

Once you’re done animating your Illustrator file, tap on the File name menu item at the top left and select Export.

A new modal will open. Adjust the settings and tap Export to finish.

More animation features

Looking for more ways to animate your designs? Check out the other After Effects and Move tutorials we’ve made for you:

If you haven’t tried our software suite, here’s more info:

Linearity Curve is a vector design platform for Mac, iPad, and iPhone. It empowers you to create stunning, scalable designs for every use case you can imagine.

for Mac, iPad, and iPhone. It empowers you to create stunning, scalable designs for every use case you can imagine. Linearity Curve is seamlessly integrated with Linearity Move, our advanced AI-powered animation software that’s fun and easy to use.

You can try our software suite for free below (get up to 3 files to play around with). If you’re ready to get serious about design, head over to our pricing page to see our special offers for pros, teams, and students.

Design with Linearity Curve and animate with Linearity Move

Frequently asked questions

Can I animate Illustrator files? Yes, you can animate .ai files using Linearity Move or Adobe After Effects. You can also export your Illustrator designs as PDF or SVG and import them into Linearity Move to turn static visuals into stunning animations. Another way to animate a design you created in Illustrator is to open it in Linearity Curve, create a storyboard , and then open your CURVE file in Linearity Move. Once you drag and drop all the Artboards into your Scene Timeline, Move’s Auto Animate feature will turn it into a dynamic animation.

Are there any good alternatives to Adobe After Effects? Yes, there are many. The best alternatives offer comprehensive animation features like keyframes, timeline layers, animation presets, and more. Linearity Move is one of the After Effects alternatives that offer these features.