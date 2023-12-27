Are you looking for an easy way to make the perfect flyer for your upcoming party? Whether for a work event, birthday bash, graduation celebration, or themed party, a well-designed flyer should instantly grab people's attention and get them excited about joining the event.

In this tutorial, we'll guide you through making a great-looking flyer using Linearity Curve—the ultimate online flyer maker. We'll cover the different types of flyers you can make, then break down the steps to creating one from start to finish.

When you're done, you'll have a professional-looking flyer to help you draw a crowd and potential customers. But before we get going, an important decision to get out the way before you design your flyer is asking yourself whether it should be print or digital?

Print or digital?

Deciding whether to create a print or digital flyer comes down to knowing your target audience. Both formats have their advantages and drawbacks, so evaluating your specific needs and goals is something you'll need to think about.

Here are four elements to consider in your planning:

1. Target audience

Firstly, consider your target audience and their preferences. Print flyers might be more effective if your audience is more likely to engage with traditional media, such as older party-goers or specific local communities. On the other hand, if your audience is tech-savvy and regularly consumes information online, a digital flyer may be more accessible and shareable. Eco-friendliness is also a consideration here (those paper flyers we all love do create a lot of waste).

2. Budget

Budget is another important factor to consider when choosing. Printing costs, distribution, and design for physical flyers can add up, while digital flyers typically have lower production expenses. If you have limited resources, a digital format might be a cost-effective solution, allowing you to allocate funds to other aspects of your marketing campaign.

3. Timeline

The timeline of your upcoming event should also influence your decision. Digital flyers can be distributed rapidly through email, social media, and websites, reaching a global audience almost instantly. Digital distribution is probably the quickest and most efficient solution if time-sensitive information is crucial to your message.

4. Interactivity

Consider the level of interactivity required for your flyer. Digital formats allow for multimedia elements such as videos, hyperlinks, and interactive features, enhancing engagement. A digital flyer is likely more suitable if your message benefits from dynamic content. A print flyer might suffice if a simple, tangible piece of paper is enough to convey your event information.

Once you’ve made your choice, here’s a few things you’ll need to get going.

💡 What you'll need:



1. Essential gear: Dust off your inspiration and ideas, unpack your trove of visual assets, and, of course, open your Linearity account. If you don't already have one, you'll soon find it has everything you need to create the perfect flyer. Of course you will also need your device. For this tutorial we’re using Linearity Curve on a Macbook.

2. Party details: Gather all the essential details about your party, including the date, time, location, theme, and any special guests or features.

3. Images and graphics: Collect high-quality images, illustrations, and vector graphics relevant to your party theme.

4. Text content: Prepare catchy headlines, descriptions, and any additional information you want to include on your flyer.

5. Color scheme: Choose a color scheme that matches your party's vibe and theme.

Ready to start our flyer design tutorial? Grab your digital brushes and put on some inspirational club hits—let's dive right in.

8 steps to the perfect flyer design

Step 1

Choose your party theme

Image source: Pinterest Before designing your flyer, ask yourself what your party's purpose and theme will be. Are you hosting a costume party, a beach party, or a formal event? Knowing the theme will help you choose an appropriate color palette and color scheme, fonts, graphic elements, images, and other visual elements for your flyer. With so many styles of flyers, you might struggle to pick the right one. There are the corporate, keep-it-classy flyer versions and classic club banger types dripping in neon and pulsating with bold fonts.

Don’t forget the minimalist marvels where clean lines and impactful typography reign supreme. Or you can be adventurous and opt for themed throwdowns where imagination takes the wheel and anything goes.

Image source: Pinterest It’s all about keeping your audience in mind. For this tutorial, we're designing a flyer for a 90s disco in our garage. We'll go quite bold with bright colors, expressive fonts, and evocative graphics to translate the era's energy into our design. We sourced some reference images online and recommend you do as well—even the most seasoned 90's fan could do with some inspiration.

Step 2

Set up your Artboard, or choose a template

Next, decide whether to start making your flyer from scratch for complete creative freedom by setting up your custom flyer Artboard, or whether you'll be using one of Linearity's designer templates as the base of your flyer design.

Open Linearity Curve and start a new project. Select the Artboard template with the size settings that suit your outcome.

💡 Remember, sticking to a digital format allows for flexibility in layout and design, so feel free to experiment with advanced settings and custom sizes.

Here's a table of standard flyer size dimensions to help you set up your project:

Digital flyer dimensions Print flyer dimensions Orientation Landscape, portrait, or square Landscape, portrait, or square Size Facebook event cover: 1920 x 1080px

Instagram post: 1080 x 1080px

Twitter post: 1024 x 512px

Pinterest pin: 1000 x 1500px Letter (215.9 x 279.4mm or 8.5 x 11”)

A4 (210 x 297mm or 8.3 x 11.7”)

A5 (148 x 210mm or 5.8 x 8.3”)

Custom sizes may vary Resolution 72dpi 300dpi Color mode RGB CMYK File format .jpeg, .png, .gif .pdf, .jpeg, .tiff Bleed (if applicable) Not applicable 3.175mm (0.125”) Margins Adjust based on platform requirements Typically 12.7mm (0.5”) to 25.4mm (1”)

For this tutorial, we’ll be setting up an Instagram post and combining it with this super-fun 90’s sticker pack template. There are over 2,000 free design templates in the Linearity Templates Hub, so spend some time browsing the options.

Step 3

Make it picture-perfect

Images and graphics play a crucial role in attracting attention to your flyer. Look for high-quality, relevant images that align with your party theme.

You can find free stock images in Linearity Curve's Unsplash Library if you don't have your own. Additionally, consider adding icons or illustrations to spice up your flyer design.

Once you've selected your template size, adjust the background color to suit your theme. We went with a fun bubblegum pink.

To add a new fill, select your background layer and toggle on the Fill section in the Style Tab, or simply tap the Fill circle in the Color Widget.

It's time to have some fun and start introducing the graphic elements that will inform the structure and layout of your design.

You can download the 90's sticker pack we used in the template link below.

Once you've downloaded the pack, double-click the file in your downloads folder, and it will open in Linearity Curve alongside your document.

Getting the sticker you like to show up on your layout is as easy as moving the element over from the pack document onto your document.

We selected the graphic circle shape (using the Selection Tool) and dragged it onto the tab of our new document. Move it around on your Artboard until you're happy with its placement.

💡 Pro tip: Learn how to Learn how to add Unsplash images to your document directly from the Library tab in Linearity Curve in this quick, simple tutorial.

Step 4

Write copy that captivates

The copy on your flyer should be concise, catchy, and informative. Start with an attention-grabbing headline that clearly states the party's purpose. Include essential information, such as:

Date

Time

Location

Dress code (if applicable)

Any special instructions

Contact details or RSVP details

How to add text to your document

To add text to your document, use the Text Tool in the Toolbar or press T on your keyboard. Then, click on the canvas, and a bounding box with the word Text will appear.



Once the Text Tool is activated, the content-aware Text Panel will appear inside the Style Inspector.



To continue adding text to the document, click on the bounding box and start typing using your keyboard.

Ensure the text is easy to read, and avoid using too many fonts—two well-paired typefaces with their bold and italic fonts usually work well.

To edit the text in a text box, double-click on it while in Select Mode. When a text box is selected, you can change the font by clicking on the Font button and accessing the Font Picker.

The Font Picker on the Mac App displays the three most recently used fonts at the top of the list.

To search for a font, you can scroll up or down or tap on a letter on your keyboard to quickly jump to fonts that start with the same letter.

We also changed the colors of the text by editing the Fill and Stroke color. But more about that below.

Step 5

Choose fonts and colors

Working with the right mix of colors and fonts creates a winning flyer. Choose colors that match your party theme and create a sense of excitement. Use a maximum of three to four colors to avoid overwhelming the design.

When it comes to fonts, select one or two complementary fonts that are easy to read and reflect the tone of your party.

💡 Pro tip: Font pairing is a fine art. We've created a simple step-by-step tutorial for Font pairing is a fine art. We've created a simple step-by-step tutorial for pairing different fonts to get the best outcome for your projects.

Step 6

Get your layout balanced and beautiful

Now, it's time to arrange your flyer's elements into a balanced layout. Start by placing the headline prominently at the top, followed by the images, copy, and other design elements.

Make sure there’s enough white space to create a clean and organized look, ensuring the information hierarchy is clear and understandable from a quick look. Crop images, make some bold headlines, use bright colors where you need to draw attention and branding elements that make the organizer's brand clear.

You can experiment with different arrangements until you find the layout you feel works best. We added a blue bounding box behind our text to make it pop more and make the smaller-sized text more legible.

To add a box behind your text

To create your desired shape, first, select the Shape Builder tool from the toolbar. Once you've activated the tool, a content menu will appear. From this menu, choose the shape that aligns with your preference. Next, click on your canvas and drag the cursor to adjust the size and form of the selected shape, allowing you to fine-tune it to your exact specifications.

To give your shape a more contemporary touch, head to the right side of your screen, where you'll find a menu. Within this menu, locate the Shape drop-down option, and here, you can modify the corner radius size to achieve a more modern look and feel. Once you're satisfied with the shape's appearance, don't forget to further enhance it.

You can easily change the color and stroke by accessing the fill and stroke options within the same menu, adding that finishing touch to your design.

💡 Pro tip: Looking for a spooky design? Follow the easy steps in Illustrator Maddi Zoli’s Looking for a spooky design? Follow the easy steps in Illustrator Maddi Zoli’s Halloween party invite tutorial.

Step 7

Add your final touches

Before finalizing your flyer, proofread the text and review the overall design. Check for any spelling or grammatical errors, and ensure that all the necessary information is included and accurate. Having a second pair of eyes review your flyer to catch mistakes or provide feedback is always a good idea.

💡



Once you've downloaded your QR code drag and drop it from your downloads folder directly onto your layout and place it in a prominent position. We put it inside another one of the shapes from the 90's Sticker Pack we're using so that it stands out. Then, as a last touch, add a logo, a QR code for RSVPs, or a custom-designed call to action. Try sites like QRCode Monkey QRStuff or GoQR.me to get your own.Once you've downloaded your QR code drag and drop it from your downloads folder directly onto your layout and place it in a prominent position. We put it inside another one of the shapes from the 90's Sticker Pack we're using so that it stands out.

Step 8

Click send and get the word out

Once you're happy with the design and content of your flyer, export it for print, share it digitally, and watch the RSVPs flood in. Save your design in a widely accepted printable file format that's easy for printers to use, such as .pdf or .jpeg.

Tap on the File name menu item and open the Export dropdown.

Select your file format and save.

For printing, consider using a reputable printing service that provides high-quality results. Alternatively, print your flyers at home using your personal printer. Distribute them in areas with high foot traffic, such as community bulletin boards, or distribute them to friends, family, and potential attendees.

One option for distributing flyers is through email to your newsletter audience. Another suggestion is to convert them into social media posts for the platforms that your audience is active on, such as Facebook , Instagram , or even LinkedIn for work events.

Linearity Curve's ready-made template designs offer multiple variations for different platforms. Remember to search the Templates Hub to find the different versions of your design.

To increase visibility for your party on social media, utilize relevant hashtags such as #NeonNightmares, #DiscoDemolitionDerby, and #NewYearNewParty.

Keep the party going

The only limit is your imagination, so keep exploring and experimenting with your flyer designs. Don't be afraid to push the boundaries of what a flyer can be.

Keep things inclusive and respectful when promoting your event. Celebrate diversity and create a space where everyone feels welcome to join the fun.

With Linearity Curve as your tool and your creativity as your guide, you can design flyers that will get anyone to your party.

Don't forget to share your masterpieces with us —we can't wait to see what you come up with.

Now, go forth and spread the party magic. Sign up for your free Linearity Curve account today and start creating.

Frequently asked questions

What are the advantages of using digital flyers over print flyers? Digital flyers offer advantages such as instant distribution through online platforms, cost-effectiveness, and the ability to include interactive elements like videos and hyperlinks for enhanced engagement.

Can I use the same design for both digital and print flyers? While you can use a similar design, it's essential to consider the specific requirements of each format. Digital flyers may benefit from RGB color mode and lower resolution, whereas print flyers require CMYK color mode and higher resolution for optimal quality.

What is the recommended resolution for digital flyers? The recommended resolution for digital flyers is typically 72dpi, which is suitable for web display. For high-quality printing, you need a 300dpi or higher resolution.

Which file formats are best for digital flyers? Common file formats for digital flyers include .jpeg, .png, and .gif. These formats ensure compatibility with various online platforms and social media.

How do I share digital flyers on social media? To share digital flyers on social media, save your design in a web-compatible format (such as .jpegor .png) and upload it directly to your preferred platform. Ensure the dimensions meet the platform's guidelines for optimal display.

Can I track the performance of my digital flyer? Yes, many online platforms provide analytics tools that allow you to track the performance of your digital flyer. You can monitor metrics such as impressions, clicks, and engagement to assess its effectiveness.