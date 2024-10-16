As the Fable app winds down, motion graphics designers are searching for alternatives to continue their creative journey. Enter Linearity Move, a robust and user-friendly solution that's quickly becoming the go-to choice for professionals and hobbyists alike that use iOS and MacOS. Buckle up as we take you on a fun ride through why Linearity Move is about to become your new favorite playground for all things animated!

The End of an Era: Fable App Shutdown

With the announcement of Fable's closure on November 15th, 2024, many designers are left wondering about the future of their projects and workflows. The good news is that there are excellent alternatives available, with Linearity Move leading the pack.

Why You'll Fall Head Over Heels for Linearity Move

1. It's Like Fable, But With Superpowers

Remember how comfy you felt with Fable? Well, Linearity Move is like your favorite old sweater, but with built-in jetpacks. Familiar enough to feel cozy, but with enough new features to make you go "Woohoo!" It’s what you love about designing in Figma, combined with animation tools like After Effects.

2. Work From Your Couch (Or the Beach, We Don't Judge)

Just like Fable, Linearity Move can be used anywhere. So whether you're a pajama-wearing, work-from-home warrior or a digital nomad creating masterpieces from exotic locales, your projects are always at your fingertips.

Linearity Move is like that friend who always has the coolest gadgets. You've got:

- Animation Presets

- Auto Animate

- Vector graphics support

- Extensive library of royalty-free assets and templates

- High-resolution exports

4. Prices That Won't Make Your Wallet Cry

Worried about breaking the bank? Fear not! Linearity Move has plans for everyone, from individual hobbyists, freelancers, to agencies and creative studios.

In order to help make a smoother transition from Fable, Linearity Move is usually $9.99/month but you can get it for free for 6 months right now if you send an email to: support@linearity.io and mention Fable alternative.

Exporting Files from Fable to Linearity Move

One of the biggest concerns for Fable users is the ability to transfer their existing projects to a new platform. Linearity Move addresses this by providing comprehensive import options for various file formats such as MP4, MOV, SVG, ensuring a smooth transition for your valuable work.

Bringing Your Fable Babies to Their New Home

Worried about your Fable projects? Don't worry! Moving them to Linearity Move is easier than assembling IKEA furniture (and way less frustrating). Here's your game plan:

Export your Fable projects in a compatible format (e.g., SVG, or video files) Open Linearity Move and use the import function Adjust any minor discrepancies in layout or animation timing Save your project in the new Linearity Move format

Becoming a Linearity Move Ninja: Pro Tips

Want to rule the Linearity Move dojo? Try these on for size:

Familiarize yourself with Linearity Move's unique features and shortcuts Join our online communities and forums Take advantage of tutorial resources provided by Linearity Experiment with new workflows that may not have been possible in Fable

The Future of Motion Graphics Post-Fable

As we pour one out for Fable, remember that the motion graphics world is your oyster. Linearity Move is at the forefront of this evolution, offering:

- Integration with other design tools and software

- AI-assisted design capabilities

- Customisation of layers, node editing and pinning

Time to Spread Your Wings!

Sure, saying goodbye to Fable might feel like the end of your favorite TV show. But guess what? Linearity Move is the spin-off series that's even better than the original!

By jumping on the Linearity Move bandwagon, you're not just replacing Fable – you're upgrading your entire motion graphics experience. It's like trading in your bicycle for a spacecraft (that's still somehow easy to park).

So, what are you waiting for? Dive into Linearity Move today and start creating animations so cool, they'll make your screen freeze... but not really, because Linearity Move is just that smooth!

Remember, the Fable chapter might be closing, but your epic motion graphics saga? It's just getting started. Let's make some magic happen!

Coming Soon: Export Lottie files from Move! Join the waitlist to not miss out on this new feature!