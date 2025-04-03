The Effects Tab is the fourth tab in the Color Picker, housing a range of advanced tools for refining the color properties of your document layers. While you may not use these features daily, as your illustration style evolves and becomes more intricate, you'll probably find yourself delving into that tab more frequently.

ic-play icon We cover the basics color adjustments in the video below. Watch it for a quick understanding of how the Desaturate and Invert options work.

Desaturate colors The Desaturate button will convert your illustration to black and white. This feature is highly useful for checking contrasts, balancing tones, and optimizing your palette. It comes in handy for designers and illustrators aiming to ensure that their work meets good accessibility requirements. If your colors contrast well in grayscale, they will also contrast in saturated form, ensuring that your elements are easily distinguishable from each other.

Invert colors The Invert button alters the hue tones of your design, transforming light areas into dark ones and vice versa. For instance, yellow becomes blue, red turns into cyan, and green becomes magenta. Utilizing the invert option is a neat way to effortlessly generate a fresh color palette for your design or to produce diverse variations of the same illustration.

Note: Both Desaturate and Invert are destructive operations.

Color blending In Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) you have three Color blending modes: A – Blend horizontally

B – Blend vertically

C – Blend back to front

Let's explore the functionality of each mode and how to maximize its potential. Leveraging color blending options is the simplest method to craft distinctive and harmonious new color palettes that are unique and harmonious. Blend horizontally To blend horizontally, simply select any objects arranged in a horizontal line and click the 'Blend horizontally' button located at the top of the Effects Tab. Your selected shapes will then display a gradient of colors from left to right.

Blend vertically For a vertical blend, choose objects arranged vertically and click the 'Blend vertically' button. This operation essentially establishes the spectrum of hues for all the shapes in between based on the colors at the top and bottom.

Blend back to front The 'back to front' blending mode enables you to blend the colors of a stack of objects. For example, selecting three shapes with cyan atop orange, which in turn is atop fuchsia, and clicking the 'Blend back to front' button will prompt Linearity Curve to blend the initial and final colors. It matches the contrast, saturation, and brightness to generate the resulting hue from top to bottom.

ic-play icon Watch the video below to learn how Color Blending works in Linearity Curve.