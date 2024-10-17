AI Grab helps isolating subjects from their backgrounds with a single click. By using artificial intelligence, this tool simplifies the process of separating a photo’s subject, making it a valuable tool for designers and photographers looking to speed up their editing process.

AI Grab uses advanced AI technology to automatically extract subjects from backgrounds, cutting down on the manual effort typically required. Here’s how it works:

Using AI Grab is straightforward and efficient, perfect for speeding up your workflow:

: For optimal results, choose images where the subject is clearly distinguishable from the background. Overly crowded scenes or images with no clear subjects might not work as effectively. Editing and Refinement: Post-extraction, you may refine the separated subject or adjust the background using other tools within Linearity Curve.

What types of images are best for AI Grab?

Ideal images have one or two prominent subjects with minimal background clutter.

Can AI Grab handle complex images?

AI Grab is designed to handle a variety of images, but performance may vary with highly complex backgrounds.

Is there a way to manually adjust the AI Grab results?

Yes, you can manually refine the results using the editing tools available in Linearity Curve.