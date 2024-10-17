Magic Eraser is designed to remove unwanted elements from photos with ease. Whether it’s blemishes, objects, people, text, or logos, Magic Eraser quickly and efficiently clears your images, making it easier to work with existing photos without needing to reshoot or find new images. Magic Eraser fills in the empty space automatically, blending seamlessly with the surrounding content to create a flawless final image.

Magic Eraser leverages machine learning technology to analyze the area you want to edit and fills in the removed space with pixels that match the surrounding content. Unlike manual editing in traditional tools, Magic Eraser streamlines the process to save time and effort.

Magic Eraser is only supported on devices with the A14 Bionic chip and above. For iPad Pro models, that includes the iPad Pro (5th generation) or newer. Below is a list of other supported iPad devices:

To start using Magic Eraser in Linearity Curve:

Use a Stylus : For more precision, especially with fine details, using a stylus can help you navigate small areas accurately.

: For more precision, especially with fine details, using a stylus can help you navigate small areas accurately. Zoom In : Zooming in on the area you want to edit allows for a more precise removal process, particularly when dealing with intricate elements.

: Zooming in on the area you want to edit allows for a more precise removal process, particularly when dealing with intricate elements. Review and Refine: After using Magic Eraser, review your edits closely. You can always refine the removal by adjusting the erased area or touching up nearby content.

Does Magic Eraser work with all image types?

Magic Eraser works with raster images and is best suited for editing photos with continuous tones, such as JPEGs or PNGs.

Can I undo a removal?

Yes, if you’re not satisfied with the edit, you can easily undo it using the undo function or make further adjustments.

Why doesn’t the filled area blend well with the surrounding image?

This can occur if the surrounding content has complex patterns or textures. Try using a smaller brush size for more control over the area.