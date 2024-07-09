When you install and open the Linearity Curve software, you’ll be directed automatically to the Home Screen. This is the place where you can create new documents and organize your files.

0. Sign up to Linearity To begin your design journey in Linearity Curve, create a new account. You can signup using your personal email, Google, or Apple.

1. Create a project To start from a blank canvas, tap the big ic-plus icon button to create a new document.

As soon as you have created a document, the document interface of Linearity Curve will be displayed on your screen. 2. The Toolbar To the left side of your document you can find the Toolbar. Here you can access all of the tools in Linearity Curve.

3. The Inspector To the right side of your screen, you'll find the Inspector. Here, you can manage the properties of your selected objects, layers and artboards in the static and context-aware sections. The Inspector is divided into the Style Tab, the Layers Tab, and the Library Tab.

4. The Action Bar The Action Bar at the top middle of your screen allows you to access useful operations to speed up your workflow, like undo, redo, zoom, copy, paste, and more.

Additionally, you can customize the Action Bar or access the document settings by tapping the ic-more icon three-dot button.