Upon creating your Linearity account, you are automatically granted your very own Workspace. This is your personal domain—a dedicated space where you can manage, create, and collaborate. As the Workspace owner, you have full control over managing your projects. You can have only one Workspace, created at account setup.

Managing your Workspace As a Workspace owner, you can create, delete, and rename the projects within your Workspace and invite other users to join them. You have full access to manage all files and folders within your Workspace, regardless of who created them. To access the Workspace settings: Click on the Workspace name.

Choose Workspace Settings. Here, you can change the Workspace name, see the list of users invited to the Workspace, and manage their roles. To remove members, click the three dots menu next to their name and select Remove.

Managing your projects You can create an unlimited number of projects within your Workspace. Each project operates independently from the others, ensuring organized and isolated files. Only the Workspace owner and project members have access to files within their project. Project members can create, rename, duplicate, and move files and folders, but can only delete files they have created. To create a new project: In the left menu bar of the Workspace, select New Project.

The new project will be immediately created.

To access project settings: Click the three dots next to the project name and choose Project Settings.

In project settings, you can: Rename the project.

Review the project members list and their roles.

Invite and remove project members.

Delete the project.

Managing project members You can invite users to the Workspace by inviting them to a specific project. Users can join several projects within the Workspace. Inviting Linearity users To invite existing Linearity users: Click the three dots next to the project name and select “Invite to project.”

Type in the email addresses of the users you’d like to invite. Separate multiple emails with commas.

Inviting non-Linearity users Workspace owners and project members can invite individuals without a Linearity account by using their email addresses. These invited individuals will receive an email invitation to join a project. Upon creating and confirming their Linearity account, they will automatically join the project(s) they were invited to. Removing members To remove a project member: Select the project and click on the three dots menu.

Choose Project Settings.

Review the project members list and remove the user by clicking the three dots menu.

Click the Remove button next to the member’s name. Note: Removing a member from one project does not automatically remove them from other projects or the Workspace. To remove the user from all projects, go to Workspace settings and remove the user from all projects simultaneously. Deleting a project To delete a project: Select the project and click on the three dots menu.

Choose project Settings.

Click “delete the project.” This will automatically remove the project members and delete all the files created. You can restore the project by contacting support@linearity.io within 30 days. After 30 days, the project and all related files will be permanently deleted without the ability to restore.

Being a member of a project If someone invites you to a project, you’ll receive an email indicating who invited you and the name of the Workspace. In Linearity Curve or Move, go to your home page and click on the Workspace dropdown to switch between your personal Workspace and the Workspace where you’ve been invited. After switching Workspaces, you’ll see the list of projects you’ve been invited to. As a project member, you can view other members, invite users to the project, or leave the project. You can create, rename, duplicate, and move files and folders in projects you are invited to within a Workspace. However, you can only delete files that you’ve created. To leave a project, click on the three dots next to the project name and choose “Leave Project.” How file edits work When you or another project member edits a file, changes are seamlessly synced so that everyone in your project can see the updated version. However, since real-time collaboration isn’t supported yet, editing the same file at the same time as someone else can cause conflicts. If this happens, our software will automatically create a duplicate file to ensure that no one’s work is lost. Cost and limitations All Workspaces and projects functionality is free for Linearity users. The only limitation is the file limit at the Workspace level based on the owner’s subscription plan. Find out more about limitations and pricing here.

FAQs Q: What are Workspaces? A: Workspaces is a feature in Linearity that provides a private space for organizing your projects and collaborating with other designers. They allow you to create, manage, and collaborate on design and animation projects seamlessly. Q: How do I get a Workspace? A: When you create a Linearity account, your Workspace is automatically created. Existing users simply need to update their software to the latest release to access this feature. Q: Can I have more than one Workspace? A: As a Linearity user, you can only create and own one Workspace. However, you can be a member of multiple Workspaces if you are invited to join them. Q: How do I create a new project? A: In the left menu bar of your Workspace, select New Project. The new project will be created immediately. Q: How do I delete a project? A: In Team Settings, click Delete the Project. This will remove the project and all its files. To restore the project, contact support@linearity.io within 30 days. Q: Can project members manage files and folders? A: Yes, project members can create, rename, duplicate, and move files and folders within their Teams. However, they can only delete files they have created. Q: How do I invite existing Linearity users to a project? A: Click the three dots next to the Team name, select Invite to Team, and enter the email addresses of the users you want to invite. Q: How do I invite non-Linearity users to a project? A: You can invite individuals without a Linearity account by using their email addresses. They will receive an email invitation to join the project and will automatically join after creating and confirming their Linearity account. Q: What happens if I remove a member from a project? A: Removing a member from one project does not automatically remove them from other projects or the Workspace. To remove a user from all projects, go to Workspace Settings and remove them from all projects simultaneously. Q: Is real-time collaboration supported? A: Real-time collaboration is not supported yet. However, stay tuned for further improvements as we are continuously working to enhance the collaborative experience. Q: How are file edits handled in Workspaces? A: When you or another project member edits a file, changes are seamlessly synced so everyone on your team can see the updated version. If two people edit the same file at the same time, a duplicate file is created to prevent conflicts. Q: What is the file limit for Workspaces? A: The file limit depends on the Workspace owner’s subscription plan. Linearity Starter accounts are limited to 3 files per project. Learn more about limitations and unlock more files with Linearity Pro.