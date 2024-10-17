AI Grab
AI Grab helps isolating subjects from their backgrounds with a single click. By using artificial intelligence, this tool simplifies the process of separating a photo’s subject, making it a valuable tool for designers and photographers looking to speed up their editing process.
How it works
AI Grab uses advanced AI technology to automatically extract subjects from backgrounds, cutting down on the manual effort typically required. Here’s how it works:
- Simple Click-to-Use: By selecting the AI Grab button in the Inspector, the tool isolates the foreground from the background in just one click.
- Smart Background Filling: After the subject is separated, AI Grab analyzes the image and fills in any gaps, ensuring the extraction looks smooth and natural.
How to use AI Grab
Using AI Grab is straightforward and efficient, perfect for speeding up your workflow:
- Select Your Image: Open the image you wish to edit in Linearity Curve.
- Activate AI Grab: In the Inspector panel, locate and click the AI Grab button. This action initiates the process of separating the subject from its background.
- Processing: Wait momentarily as AI Grab analyzes and processes the image.
- View Results: After processing, you will see the subject isolated as an individual layer on a transparent background, with the background refined and presented separately.
Tips and best practices
- Image Selection: For optimal results, choose images where the subject is clearly distinguishable from the background. Overly crowded scenes or images with no clear subjects might not work as effectively.
- Editing and Refinement: Post-extraction, you may refine the separated subject or adjust the background using other tools within Linearity Curve.
FAQs
What types of images are best for AI Grab?
Ideal images have one or two prominent subjects with minimal background clutter.
Can AI Grab handle complex images?
AI Grab is designed to handle a variety of images, but performance may vary with highly complex backgrounds.
Is there a way to manually adjust the AI Grab results?
Yes, you can manually refine the results using the editing tools available in Linearity Curve.