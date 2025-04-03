Background Removal
The Background Removal Tool from Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) uses AI to automatically detect and separate the foreground of an image from the background with one click.
When you import a raster image onto the Canvas or into an Artboard, the button Remove Background will appear in the context-aware Image section of the Inspector.
The Remove Background button is located below the Crop Button. Select the imported raster image and click Remove Background. The image background will be removed within seconds.
The feature can cut out even tricky areas, such as fur and hair, with incredible precision. The isolated foreground can be combined with new design elements to create stunning new illustrations.
Note:
Remove Background is a destructive operation. If you want to restore the image background, click Undo .