Magic Eraser
Magic Eraser is designed to remove unwanted elements from photos with ease. Whether it’s blemishes, objects, people, text, or logos, Magic Eraser quickly and efficiently clears your images, making it easier to work with existing photos without needing to reshoot or find new images. Magic Eraser fills in the empty space automatically, blending seamlessly with the surrounding content to create a flawless final image.
What You Can Do with Magic Eraser
- Remove unwanted objects, blemishes, people, and more.
- Instantly fill gaps left behind, with content generated to match the surrounding area.
- Improve photo quality by eliminating distractions or imperfections.
How it works
Magic Eraser leverages machine learning technology to analyze the area you want to edit and fills in the removed space with pixels that match the surrounding content. Unlike manual editing in traditional tools, Magic Eraser streamlines the process to save time and effort.
- Simple Click-to-Use: By selecting the AI Grab button in the Inspector, the tool isolates the foreground from the background in just one click.
- Smart Background Filling: After the subject is separated, AI Grab analyzes the image and fills in any gaps, ensuring the extraction looks smooth and natural.
How to use Magic Eraser
To start using Magic Eraser in Linearity Curve:
- Open your photo: Launch Linearity Curve and import the photo you want to edit.
- Select the Magic Eraser tool: From the Inspector, choose the Magic Eraser option.
- Adjust the size of the Magic Eraser: You can set the size of the Magic Eraser brush according to your needs. Use the slider to adjust the brush size anywhere from 20 to 100 points for better control, depending on the area you’re editing.
- Remove unwanted content: Glide the cursor over the unwanted area. Once you release, Magic Eraser will instantly erase the element and replace it with matching pixels.
- Watch the magic: The tool uses machine learning to fill in the removed area, ensuring the result is smooth and visually consistent.
- Click Done: Once you are satisfied with the edits, click Done in the Inspector panel to return to the editing mode and continue refining your project.
Tips and best practices
- Use a Stylus: For more precision, especially with fine details, using a stylus can help you navigate small areas accurately.
- Zoom In: Zooming in on the area you want to edit allows for a more precise removal process, particularly when dealing with intricate elements.
- Review and Refine: After using Magic Eraser, review your edits closely. You can always refine the removal by adjusting the erased area or touching up nearby content.
FAQs
Does Magic Eraser work with all image types?
Magic Eraser works with raster images and is best suited for editing photos with continuous tones, such as JPEGs or PNGs.
Can I undo a removal?
Yes, if you’re not satisfied with the edit, you can easily undo it using the undo function or make further adjustments.
Why doesn’t the filled area blend well with the surrounding image?
This can occur if the surrounding content has complex patterns or textures. Try using a smaller brush size for more control over the area.