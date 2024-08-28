Academy

Linearity Curve supports two types of grids: the classic Perpendicular Square Grid, and the triangle-based Isometric Grid.

When a grid is enabled, it will display on top of your canvas, over your elements. To activate it, go over to the Menu Bar > View > Show Grid (1).

The perpendicular grid

To set up a perpendicular square grid, choose View > Grid Settings and then select Perpendicular.

Type a number inside the Spacing box to change its settings, such as the spacing between the cells and their respective angles.

Note:

When working with grids, it might be helpful to snap your vector paths to the grid. Activate the Snap to Grid from the Menu Bar > View.

The isometric grid

To set up an isometric grid on the Linearity Curve Mac App, choose View > Grid Settings. In the pop-up window, select Isometric (2). Here, you can adjust the distance (A) between your grid lines and their angle (B).

A so-called “true isometric grid” has a 30° angle, but you can set up a different Isometric grid with a 45° angle to draw a shape with a different aesthetic.

