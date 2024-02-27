Are you on the lookout for innovative ways to break through the clutter and genuinely connect with your audience?

Marketing animation is one of the most potent tools for modern marketers. Combining the art of storytelling with the allure of visual effects, striking animations turn complex messages into digestible and delightful experiences for viewers.

From conveying intricate processes using animated graphics to creating brand stories that tug at the heartstrings, animation offers unprecedented versatility and engagement.

Let’s explore why you should add animation to your marketing strategy and some strategies for effectively integrating animated content . We'll walk you through understanding your audience, setting clear objectives, and ensuring your animations align with your brand's identity.

To illustrate the real-world impact of marketing animation, we'll look at ten iconic animated marketing videos from giants like Apple, Google, and Coca-Cola. Their successful use of animation showcases this medium's immense potential and offers valuable lessons for businesses looking to harness its power.

But first, let’s quickly define the term “marketing animation.”

What's marketing animation?

Marketing animation is an innovative and powerful tool businesses can use to enhance their marketing strategies and engage their target audience effectively.

It involves using animated videos, motion graphics, and other types of animation to convey complex ideas and marketing messages in a visually appealing and easy-to-understand manner.

versatility of animation allows businesses to tailor their marketing messages to different target audiences. Whether it's a promotional video, a social media post, or marketing materials, Theallows businesses to tailor their marketing messages to different target audiences. Whether it's a promotional video, a social media post, or marketing materials, animation can be customized to match the brand's tone and style.

Elements such as color scheme, animated characters, and animation style can all be adjusted to create a cohesive and visually appealing marketing animation video.

Various types of animation can be used in marketing, including 2D digital animation , 3D animation, traditional animation, cutout animation, and whiteboard animation.

Each type has its own unique characteristics and can be used effectively depending on the message that needs to be conveyed and the intended target audience.

7 reasons to use animation in your marketing strategy

Every marketer knows or should know the importance animation has for a stellar marketing strategy. Animation can captivate audiences and deliver visually appealing and engaging messages fast.

Still on the fence about incorporating animation into your marketing strategy? Here are seven compelling reasons to convince you otherwise:

1. Animation increases customer engagement

Animation can grab your audience's attention and hold it. With its vibrant visuals, catchy characters, and dynamic movements, animation creates an immersive experience that keeps viewers hooked.

This increased engagement leads to higher conversion rates and a greater likelihood of your audience taking desired actions.

2. It can simplify complex ideas

Sometimes, explaining complex concepts or intricate product features can be a challenge. Animation comes to the rescue by simplifying these ideas and making them easier to understand.

By visually representing abstract concepts or processes, animation ensures your message is communicated clearly and effectively.

3. Versatility across platforms

Marketing campaigns must be adaptable across various platforms, such as websites, social media, and mobile apps.

Animation fits seamlessly into these spaces, making sharing across different platforms and devices easy.

From short social media posts to longer marketing videos, animation can be tailored to suit the requirements of each platform.

4. Create memorable and shareable content

Animation has a unique ability to leave a lasting impression on your audience. Whether it's a captivating story or a memorable character, animation creates an emotional connection that resonates with viewers.

This connection encourages sharing among viewers, leading to an organic spread of your marketing message.

5. Animation increases brand awareness

Animation allows you to create a distinct visual identity for your brand . Incorporating your brand's colors, logo, and style into your animated content can strengthen brand recognition and awareness.

Consistency in the look and feel of your animation across different marketing materials helps reinforce your brand's message and values.

6. It’s a cost-effective marketing tool

While live-action videos and commercials can be expensive to produce, some animation tools like Linearity Move offer a cost-effective alternative. With animation, you can create any scenario or environment without the limitations of live-action production.

This flexibility allows you to convey your message effectively at a fraction of the cost.

7. Animation can help you stand out from the competition

It's essential to find creative ways to stand out from your competitors. Animation provides a unique and eye-catching approach that sets you apart.

By using animation in your marketing campaigns, you can be sure to grab and hold your audience's attention in a way that other forms of marketing can’t.

10 examples of animated marketing videos

Animated marketing videos have become increasingly popular due to their ability to captivate audiences and deliver powerful marketing messages .

They combine the best of storytelling, visuals, and technology to create stunning animated content that engages viewers and drives results.

Here are ten animated marketing videos that have truly made an impact.

1. Dropbox’s explainer video

Dropbox's animated explainer video is a perfect example of how animation can simplify complex ideas.

Using simple illustrations and motion graphics, the video effortlessly explains how Dropbox works, making it easy for potential customers to understand the benefits of using the platform.

2. Slack’s “work, simplified” video

Slack's marketing videos are known for their quirky and colorful animation style. Using animated images of characters and vibrant visuals, Slack effectively showcases how its platform can improve communication and collaboration in the workplace.

3. Coca-Cola’s Super Bowl commercial

Coca-Cola's animated marketing videos are always visually stunning and highly engaging. Whether it's a heartwarming holiday commercial or a fun summer campaign, Coca-Cola's animations never fail to capture the essence of its brand and leave a lasting impression.

4. Google’s 360° tour at CES 2019

Google often uses animation in its marketing videos to demonstrate the features and benefits of its products. From explaining how Google Maps works to showcasing the capabilities of Google Photos, animation helps make complex technology more accessible to a wide audience.

5. Airbnb’s step-by-step video

Airbnb's animated marketing videos are visually appealing and emotionally compelling. Animation empowers Airbnb to tell heartwarming stories and showcase the unique experiences the platform offers travelers worldwide.

6. Nike’s “the last game” commercial

Nike's animated marketing videos are known for their high energy and dynamic visuals. By using animation, Nike can bring their products to life and demonstrate the performance and athleticism associated with their brand.

7. Spotify’s yearly wrapped

Spotify uses animation in its marketing videos to create a visual representation of the emotions and experiences associated with music.

Whether it's a playlist recommendation or a celebration of a particular artist, animation helps Spotify connect with its audience on a deeper level.

8. Apple’s iPhone X trailer

Apple's animated marketing videos are sleek, modern, and visually captivating. Whether showcasing the latest iPhone or demonstrating the functionalities of Apple’s software, animation plays a key role in highlighting the innovation and elegance of Apple products.

9. McDonald's new menu items

Image source: Disney Food Blog

McDonald's often incorporates animation in their marketing videos to showcase their menu items in a fun and appealing way. Using animated characters and mouthwatering visuals, McDonald's entices viewers to visit their restaurants and try out their latest offerings.

10. LEGO’s mini movies

LEGO's animated marketing videos are a perfect example of how animation can bring toys to life and spark the imagination of children and adults alike. Using animation, LEGO demonstrates the endless possibilities and creativity that can be unleashed with their building.

Creating an effective video marketing strategy with animated content

To create an effective video marketing strategy with animated content, start by understanding your target audience.

Knowing who you’re trying to reach and what they’re interested in will help you tailor your animated videos to resonate with your potential customers.

Consider their demographics, interests, and pain points, and create animated characters or scenarios that they can relate to.

Another key aspect of a successful video marketing strategy is to define the objectives you want to achieve with your animated content. Are you aiming to increase brand awareness, generate leads, or drive conversions?

Clearly defining your goals ensures your animated videos are designed and optimized to achieve those specific outcomes.

When it comes to the actual creation of the animated content , choose the most appropriate animation style that aligns with your brand and effectively communicates your marketing messages.

Each style has its unique visual appeal and can be used to convey different types of information. For instance, LEGO created some mini-movies such as “Adventures in the Air,” “Fishing for Troubles,” “Light Camera and Lights”, “Museum Heist,” and “Catch the Crooks,” completely using LEGO animated characters and LEGO cities.

Consider the nature of your product or service, as well as the preferences of your target audience, when selecting an animation style.

Additionally, pay attention to the script and storyline of your animated videos. Craft a compelling narrative highlighting the key benefits of your product or service and addressing your target audience's pain points.

Keep the message clear, concise, and relatable.

The goal is to engage viewers and convince them to take action, whether making a purchase, signing up for a newsletter, or reaching out for more information.

Distribution is also a vital component of an effective video marketing strategy. Once your animated content is created, it’s important to promote it across multiple channels, such as your website, social media platforms, and email marketing campaigns.

By strategically sharing your animated videos, you can increase their reach and attract more potential customers.

Also, don’t forget to measure the success of your animated marketing videos regularly and analyze the data. Look at metrics such as views, engagement, and conversion rates to determine the effectiveness of your video marketing strategy.

Make adjustments to improve your animated content and achieve better results continuously.

Why animated marketing videos are the future

One of the main reasons why animated videos are the future is their ability to capture and hold the viewer's attention.

In today's fast-paced digital world, people have short attention spans.

With their lively characters, vibrant visuals, and captivating storytelling, animated videos grab attention and keep viewers engaged from start to finish.

This increased engagement helps deliver the marketing message effectively and increases the chances of viewers sharing the video with others, boosting its reach and potential impact.

Moreover, animated marketing videos offer a level of creativity and flexibility unmatched by other marketing content. Businesses can use animation to create stunning visuals, unique characters, and imaginative scenes that resonate with their target audience.

Unlike live-action videos, where limitations such as location, actors, and props can restrict creativity. Animation provides limitless possibilities to explore the same or similar categories.

Brands can experiment with different animation styles, color schemes, and themes to create content that aligns with their brand identity and captivates their audience.

Animated marketing videos have the power to evoke emotional responses from viewers. Animated characters, accompanied by vibrant visuals and compelling narratives, can connect with the audience on a deeper level.

By triggering emotions, such as joy, empathy, or nostalgia, animated videos create a stronger connection between the brand and its target audience.

This emotional connection helps build brand loyalty, enhances brand recall, and ultimately drives conversion rates.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is marketing animation content effective? Marketing animation provides brands with opportunities to enhance marketing strategies and engage their target audience effectively and at a larger scale.

