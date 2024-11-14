As 2025 approaches, it’s the perfect time to dive into the font trends set to transform your designs in bold, new ways.

Font trends are constantly evolving to meet the demands of a more visually dynamic and engaging design landscape. Today, modern typefaces do more than just convey words—they set the mood, tell stories, and reflect unique brand personalities.

From nostalgic retro revivals to the rebellious spirit of anti-design fonts and the captivating movement of kinetic typography, these trends offer a range of styles to connect with audiences in fresh and meaningful ways. Whether you’re looking for something bold, playful, or experimental, these upcoming font trends are sure to inspire your next creative project.

Retro revival

Retro fonts are making a big comeback, and it’s easy to see why—they add a touch of nostalgia and personality that feels both fresh and familiar. These fonts are inspired by typefaces from past decades, like the groovy curves of the '70s, the bold serifs of the '80s, or the playful, experimental vibes of the '90s. They’re perfect for brands or designs that want to create a sense of warmth, fun, and authenticity.

Part of the trend is all about standing out among clean, minimalist graphic design styles. Retro fonts bring character and uniqueness to digital and print designs, giving a nod to the past while reimagining it for today. Plus, they offer a visual way to connect with audiences emotionally, sparking memories and a sense of connection. As we look toward 2025, retro revival fonts bring a timeless, playful quality to the table that really makes them pop.

Here are some top retro fonts to try out in your own designs.

Anti design fonts

Anti-design fonts are all about breaking the rules, and they’re one of the most exciting trends we’re seeing for 2025.

These fonts throw out traditional design ‘dos and don’ts,’ embracing a lo-fi, imperfect, and sometimes chaotic look that challenges the idea of what ‘good’ design is. You’ll often see unusual shapes, unexpected letter spacing, or quirky asymmetry—all aimed at making a bold, in-your-face statement.

This humanistic trend taps into a rising desire for individuality and a break from the polished, ultra-clean aesthetics we’re so used to seeing. Anti-design fonts bring raw, unfiltered energy to digital and print spaces, making them perfect for designers who want their work to stand out and make an unapologetically bold statement.

Check out a few of our standout choices below.

Contemporary serif

During the last few years, sans serif fonts dominated the scene, but in 2025, we’re expecting a strong comeback from serif typefaces—though not in the same form as the classics like Times New Roman and Bodoni.

While these fonts have always conveyed elegance and tradition, the new wave of serif fonts is infused with fresh, contemporary elements that feel perfectly at home in today’s design world. Picture softer curves, playful details, and sleek, refined glyphs that bring a sense of timeless elegance while still feeling new and relevant.

Here’s some of our favorite contemporary typefaces that put a modern twist on classic serifs.

Variable fonts

A variable font is a single font file adjustable along multiple axes—such as weight, width, and slant—offering greater flexibility than traditional static fonts with fixed weights and styles. This versatility makes variable fonts ideal for website and app projects with a dynamic, responsive look.

Variable fonts are also incredibly adaptive, working seamlessly across devices, from tiny phone screens to large displays, so your text always looks sharp and readable. Plus, they open up new creative possibilities—like adding subtle animations or creating responsive typography that gives your design a unique, modern touch. With design leaning more toward immersive and user-centered experiences, variable fonts strike the perfect balance between efficiency and creativity, making them one of the top trends for 2025.

Take a look at some of our favorite variable fonts below.

Kinetic typography

Kinetic typography is all about movement—it brings text to life in a way that captures attention and adds a dynamic, storytelling element to design. Unlike static fonts, kinetic typography uses motion to emphasize words or create an experience, making it ideal for engaging viewers on websites, apps, and social media.

This experimental trend taps into our love for video and animation. It’s perfect for grabbing attention in fast-scrolling feeds or highlighting key messages in an interactive, and emotional way. As we head into 2025, kinetic typography stands out as a playful, memorable design trend that’s surely here to stay.

Here are some examples of kinetic typography we love.

As 2025 approaches, now is the perfect time to explore the font trends that will elevate your next design project. From experimental typefaces that push creative boundaries to classic yet contemporary serif fonts, the options are vast and varied. With a wide range of styles to choose from, including popular fonts like retro revivals and the bold energy of anti-design fonts, there’s something for every graphic designer.

These trendy fonts aren’t just for visual appeal—they’re tools that help convey your message in a more engaging, impactful way. Whether you’re looking for excellent choices that add a playful twist or bold experimental designs that make a statement, these upcoming trends will inspire your creativity and take your work to the next level.