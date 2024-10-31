To everyone who's been using our tools and sharing feedback on what makes the Linearity suite great (and what could make it even better)—thank you! Your insights are essential to our mission of building the perfect tools for designers and animators.

During October, we’ve been hard at work, introducing new features and enhancements based on your input. With each update, we’re committed to bringing you a design experience that’s even more seamless and inspiring.

Read on to explore the latest updates in Linearity Curve and Move, and update your software to experience these improvements today.

Find inspiration at your fingertips with in-app templates

Last year, we launched the Linearity Templates Hub, offering thousands of customizable templates for social media, ads, posters, and more. With our latest update, you can now access these high-quality, professionally designed templates directly within Linearity Curve and Linearity Move, offering instant inspiration and eliminating the hassle of downloading them as separate files.

Learn more about our in-app templates.

Express yourself with custom fonts

We heard you—adding custom fonts to your Linearity projects used to be a hassle. Now, we’ve made the process quick and seamless

It’s now easier than ever to upload and manage your fonts directly in Linearity Curve, without the need for third-party apps. A new button located in the font selector in the Inspector allows you to upload fonts with just a click. And every newly added typeface will automatically sync across devices.

Learn more about adding custom fonts to Linearity Curve.

Find fonts quicker with the new Font Picker

Finding the perfect font for your design is now incredibly easy with the Font Picker. It lets you preview your font in real-time by hovering over the font names in the Font Picker list, or use the arrow keys to quickly scroll through options.

You can also highlight individual characters and hover over different fonts in the Font Picker to preview how the selected characters will appear.

Make fast subject selections with AI grab

AI Grab is our latest, AI-powered feature that makes image editing a total breeze. With the click of a button, you can instantly ”lift” your photo subject from the background of any photo, allowing for quick repositioning and editing.

And if you’re wondering what happens to the empty space behind your subject layer, our software will intelligently and automatically fill in the space according to the background’s surrounding pixels.

Learn more about AI Grab.

Export multiple artboards or elements at once

Exporting just got a serious upgrade in Linearity Curve! Now, you can quickly export multiple artboards or elements in one go. On macOS, simply right-click the canvas, or on iOS, just long press to open the new 'Export To' option.

Use our new range selection button to easily pick exactly what you need to export in bulk.

We’ve also revamped the export window: selected assets now appear right at the top for easy access.Plus, when you export multiple items, they’ll save neatly in a folder named after your project, with each file clearly labeled by layer or artboard.

Add lifelike motion with new animation timing curves

Add vibrant, bouncy motion to your elements with the new spring easing presets in Linearity Move! Whether you’re going for Gentle, Quick, Bouncy, Slow, or a Custom feel, these options give you complete control over the rhythm and energy of your animations.