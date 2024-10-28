Curve Features

Make quick selections with AI Grab

One tap is all it takes to instantly lift your photo’s subject from the background, ready for creative edits.

What is AI Grab?

Just grab and go

No more manual cutouts! AI Grab effortlessly isolates your photo subjects from the background, allowing for faster selections, quick repositioning, and editing.

AI Grab 1

The power of two tools combined

AI Grab harnesses the power of both Magic Eraser and Background Removal. It goes beyond simple cutouts by intelligently filling in the background behind your subject, tailored to your photo's content. This means you can dive straight into repositioning and editing your main subject alongside other design elements.

  • Isolate photo subjects in seconds with automatic background filling.
  • Easily position and edit your main subjects for faster creativity.
AI Grab 02

Design layered stories

Whether you're creating a digital collage, a mood board, a social media post, or an online ad, AI Grab makes layering your assets totally effortless.

Effortlessly position your photo subject in front of or behind text, shapes, and other elements to create dynamic compositions that grab attention and tell your story in a compelling way.

  • Drag to position your photo subject in front of or behind text, shapes, and other design elements.

Simplicity meets efficiency

With AI Grab, you have all you need to manipulate your images right within Linearity Curve. This feature simplifies automatic selection and photo editing, making it easier than ever to create professional designs quickly and efficiently.

  • No need for manual cutouts or imports.
  • Maintain your creative flow without switching tools.
AI Grab 4

Explore other Linearity tools

Linearity's powerful suite of tools is ideal for designers and animators of all levels.

    ic-magic-canvas icon

    Auto Animate

    Turn your illustrations into moving images in seconds.

    ic-photo icon

    Background Removal

    Remove photo backgrounds with the tap of a button.

    ic-pen icon

    Pen Tool

    Define precise vector points and create custom paths with Bèzier curves.

    ic-brush icon

    Brush Tool

    Freely draw editable vector paths.

    ic-shape-builder icon

    Shape Builder

    Quickly sculpt complex designs from multiple shapes

    ic-animated icon

    AI Backgrounds

    Create custom, AI-generated backgrounds for your photos.

App Store Awards Finalist

G2 Top 50 Design Products

App Store Reviews

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Capterra Reviews

Hit the ground running with animated and static templates

No learning curve here. Choose between 3k+ free templates designed to supercharge your creative process. 

Frequently-asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our help center.

