Make quick selections with AI Grab
One tap is all it takes to instantly lift your photo’s subject from the background, ready for creative edits.
Just grab and go
No more manual cutouts! AI Grab effortlessly isolates your photo subjects from the background, allowing for faster selections, quick repositioning, and editing.
The power of two tools combined
AI Grab harnesses the power of both Magic Eraser and Background Removal. It goes beyond simple cutouts by intelligently filling in the background behind your subject, tailored to your photo's content. This means you can dive straight into repositioning and editing your main subject alongside other design elements.
- Isolate photo subjects in seconds with automatic background filling.
- Easily position and edit your main subjects for faster creativity.
Design layered stories
Whether you're creating a digital collage, a mood board, a social media post, or an online ad, AI Grab makes layering your assets totally effortless.
Effortlessly position your photo subject in front of or behind text, shapes, and other elements to create dynamic compositions that grab attention and tell your story in a compelling way.
- Drag to position your photo subject in front of or behind text, shapes, and other design elements.
Simplicity meets efficiency
With AI Grab, you have all you need to manipulate your images right within Linearity Curve. This feature simplifies automatic selection and photo editing, making it easier than ever to create professional designs quickly and efficiently.
- No need for manual cutouts or imports.
- Maintain your creative flow without switching tools.
Explore other Linearity tools
Linearity's powerful suite of tools is ideal for designers and animators of all levels.
Auto Animate
Turn your illustrations into moving images in seconds.
Background Removal
Remove photo backgrounds with the tap of a button.
Pen Tool
Define precise vector points and create custom paths with Bèzier curves.
Brush Tool
Freely draw editable vector paths.
Shape Builder
Quickly sculpt complex designs from multiple shapes
AI Backgrounds
Create custom, AI-generated backgrounds for your photos.
App Store Awards Finalist
G2 Top 50 Design Products
App Store Reviews
Over 6 Million Designs Created
Capterra Reviews
Hit the ground running with animated and static templates
No learning curve here. Choose between 3k+ free templates designed to supercharge your creative process.