Linearity for Marketing Teams

Linearity is a 2-in-1 design and animation suite built from the ground up to put your marketing team back in control of the creative process. 

Get in touchBook a free demo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo

Create professional content at a fraction of the time and cost

Linearity Move and Linearity Curve make it easy for marketing teams of all sizes to design, create, and animate professional-quality digital assets

ic-brush icon

Design, create, and animate in a single software suite

ic-ai-format icon

Multiply your productivity with AI-powered tools

ic-animated icon

Slash CPC & CPL while reducing your overhead

ic-doc-templates icon

Save time with 3k+ free templates

07.png

Linearity Move lets you start animating in minutes

ic-check icon

Easy-to-learn, intuitive UI jam-packed with powerful time-saving tools

ic-check icon

Create animations with one click using Auto Animate

ic-check icon

Complete functionality, zero complexity

Book a free demo
illus.png

Animations are the future. Don’t miss out.

Animating with Linearity is so easy, you can boost conversion and increase production at the same time—all while slashing costs.

30%

CTR increase

230

Hours of design time saved per month

50%

CPC saved

80%

CVR increase

Stunning content for every channel

Social media: Quickly create eye-catching animations to elevate your brand's social media presence.

Digital ads: Animation presets let you transform static assets into stunning animations for your online marketing.

Out of Home ads: Grab your audience’s attention with professional-quality animated billboards.

Get in touch
07.png
App Store Awards Finalist

App Store Awards Finalist

G2 Reviews

G2 Reviews

App Store Reviews

App Store Reviews

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Capterra Reviews

Capterra Reviews

Use Linearity to create

Instagram reels

Digital ads

Tiktok videos

Announcements

YouTube shorts

Animations

Social Media

Illustrations

Logo

Billboards

Start animating in minutes with thousands of free templates

No learning curve here. Choose between 3k+ animation templates designed to supercharge your creative process.

x
x
x

Social media templates

x
x
x

Online ads templates

x
x
x

Animation templates

x
x
x

Announcement templates

Explore all templates

Linearity's Exclusive Features

Book a free demo

Features

Illustrator

Free plan

ic-select iconic-close icon

Auto Trace

ic-select iconic-close icon

3000+ fully-customizable templates

ic-select iconic-close icon

AI Backgrounds

ic-select iconic-close icon

Figma plugin

ic-select iconic-close icon

Animation integration

ic-select iconic-close icon

Intuitive interface

ic-select iconic-close icon

3m+ royalty-free images and icons

ic-select iconic-close icon

Team collaboration

ic-select iconic-close icon

Coming soon Teamwork 2.0

Stay in sync on the go with Linearity’s team productivity tools. Easily switch between home and office, Macbook and iPad, online and offline.

ic-duplicate-file icon

All your assets and files in one place

ic-unlock icon

Unlimited seats for teams of any size

ic-time icon

Real-time collaboration

ic-multiselect icon

Manage multiple projects with ease

Get Started
07.png

Hit the ground running with free tutorials

Your Linearity Move account gives your team access to dozens of video tutorials. Increase your abilities and boost productivity. 

Free tutorials
Alt images

Create a stunning animated promotional video with Linearity Move

9 mins

Alt images

Create a dynamic animated banner in Linearity Move

8 mins

Alt images

Create an amazing animated icon in Linearity Move

11 mins

Alt images

How to animate a photo in Linearity Move

10 mins

ic-quote icon

As a team, we use it as an alternative to Adobe Illustrator. We appreciate how it enables us to create content quickly and easily.

Image

Mehmet Akif Kaya

Founder of Mikroterra

ic-quote icon

We previously spent a lot of money on freelancers, with Linearity we’ve ramped up our designs and saved so much on cost.

Image

Daria

Co-founder at Salesroom

ic-quote icon

Animating in Adobe After Effects feels like maths compared to Linearity Move

Image

Cristoffer

Art Director at YadiYada

Integrations

Linearity Curve and Move are compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format. Install our Linearity Figma Plugin to seamlessly import and animate your assets in Move.

Get Started
illus.png

Available on AppStore

Enjoy a seamless experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision. Linearity Move is only available for Apple devices.

Get Started
frame-54936

Frequently-asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our help center.

Get started with Linearity today.

Get Started
v2