Linearity for Marketing Teams
Linearity is a 2-in-1 design and animation suite built from the ground up to put your marketing team back in control of the creative process.
Create professional content at a fraction of the time and cost
Linearity Move and Linearity Curve make it easy for marketing teams of all sizes to design, create, and animate professional-quality digital assets
Design, create, and animate in a single software suite
Multiply your productivity with AI-powered tools
Slash CPC & CPL while reducing your overhead
Save time with 3k+ free templates
Linearity Move lets you start animating in minutes
Easy-to-learn, intuitive UI jam-packed with powerful time-saving tools
Create animations with one click using Auto Animate
Complete functionality, zero complexity
Animations are the future. Don’t miss out.
Animating with Linearity is so easy, you can boost conversion and increase production at the same time—all while slashing costs.
30%
CTR increase
230
Hours of design time saved per month
50%
CPC saved
80%
CVR increase
Stunning content for every channel
Social media: Quickly create eye-catching animations to elevate your brand's social media presence.
Digital ads: Animation presets let you transform static assets into stunning animations for your online marketing.
Out of Home ads: Grab your audience’s attention with professional-quality animated billboards.
App Store Awards Finalist
G2 Reviews
App Store Reviews
Over 6 Million Designs Created
Capterra Reviews
Use Linearity to create
Instagram reels
Digital ads
Tiktok videos
Announcements
YouTube shorts
Animations
Social Media
Illustrations
Logo
Billboards
Start animating in minutes with thousands of free templates
No learning curve here. Choose between 3k+ animation templates designed to supercharge your creative process.
Linearity's Exclusive Features
Features
Illustrator
Free plan
Auto Trace
3000+ fully-customizable templates
AI Backgrounds
Figma plugin
Animation integration
Intuitive interface
3m+ royalty-free images and icons
Team collaboration
Coming soon Teamwork 2.0
Stay in sync on the go with Linearity’s team productivity tools. Easily switch between home and office, Macbook and iPad, online and offline.
All your assets and files in one place
Unlimited seats for teams of any size
Real-time collaboration
Manage multiple projects with ease
Hit the ground running with free tutorials
Your Linearity Move account gives your team access to dozens of video tutorials. Increase your abilities and boost productivity.Free tutorials
As a team, we use it as an alternative to Adobe Illustrator. We appreciate how it enables us to create content quickly and easily.
Mehmet Akif Kaya
Founder of Mikroterra
We previously spent a lot of money on freelancers, with Linearity we’ve ramped up our designs and saved so much on cost.
Daria
Co-founder at Salesroom
Animating in Adobe After Effects feels like maths compared to Linearity Move
Cristoffer
Art Director at YadiYada
Integrations
Linearity Curve and Move are compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format. Install our Linearity Figma Plugin to seamlessly import and animate your assets in Move.
Enjoy a seamless experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision. Linearity Move is only available for Apple devices.