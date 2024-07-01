Easy Design Workflows for Tech Companies
Transform static into dynamic and amplify your online presence. Linearity equips tech companies with vector editing and animation tools for all marketing needs.
Speed up content production. Level up your digital marketing ROI.
Create standout graphic content and vector art that effectively engages your target audience, 30% faster than with traditional graphic design softwares. Use our Vector graphic software to put you back in control.
Design with AI tools
Quadruple content production
Animate in-house, in seconds
Integrate with all your creative tools
Bring motion graphics to your channels
Still posting static content due to budget or time restraints? Linearity turns every graphic designer into an animator, and your audience into fans.
Auto Animate
Create lag-free animations in one click
Presets
Make your assets pulse, jump, jiggle and more with Animation Presets
Ultra-HD
Export your animated assets in high-quality 8K resolution
Power up productivity while staying on-brand
Drive results by transforming the way your business creates content.
20%
Content creation increase
230
Hours of design time saved per month
30%
Productivity increase
90%
Animation/minute costs saved
Produce all the creative assets you need in one design suite
Linearity Curve and Linearity Move give you everything you need to create amazing animations and assets for both online and offline use.
Social Media: Scale converting content production. AI tools and amazing templates help you speed up the creative process.
Online Ads: ROI-focused design means creating better content for less. Linearity makes animation at scale easy.
Animated OOH: Design attention-grabbing displays and billboards in HD quality.
App Store Awards Finalist
G2 Reviews
App Store Reviews
Over 6 Million Designs Created
Capterra Reviews
Put your brand’s content at the forefront
Tiktok videos
YouTube shorts
Social Media
Animations
Illustrations
Billboards
Save time with plug-and-play templates
The creation of graphics goes from concept to content 80% faster. Our templates are easily customizable for every business.
For professional users: Teamwork 2.0
Coming soon: Stay in sync on the go with Linearity’s team productivity tools. Easily switch between home and office, Macbook and iPad, online and offline.
All your assets and files in one place
Unlimited seats for teams of any size
Real-time collaboration
Manage multiple projects with ease
Level up with our free design course and tutorials
These aren’t just run-of-the-mill tutorials. These are step-by-step guides that turn your team into design professionals and your best ideas into your highest-performing assets.
As a team, we use it as an alternative to Adobe Illustrator. We appreciate how it enables us to create content quickly and easily.
Mehmet Akif Kaya
Founder of Mikroterra
We previously spent a lot of money on freelancers, with Linearity we’ve ramped up our designs and saved so much on cost
Daria
Co-founder at Salesroom
Animating in Adobe After Effects feels like maths compared to Linearity Move
Cristoffer
Art Director at YadiYada
Integrations
Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format. Install our Linearity Figma Plugin to seamlessly import and animate your assets in Move.
Available on App Store
Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.