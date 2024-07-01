You can import, open, and edit the following file types in Vectornator: .vectornator, .fig, .svg, .pdf and .ai.

Raster images like .jpeg and .png can be imported and opened inside Linearity Curve. You can also turn them into vector shapes using the Auto Trace feature.

You can also use Curve to edit Wacom files generated using the Bamboo Slate.

You can export files from Curve in the following formats:

Non-Vector file formats:

.JPG – Good for web images and photographs. .PNG – Good for images with transparency. Editable Vector file formats:

.vectornator - Linearity Curve's standard file format.

.SVG – Good for vector files, designs with separate layers, icons, and logos.

.AI - You can also use the Send to Adobe Illustrator function to directly send your document to your desktop Adobe Illustrator software.

.PDF - Good for fillable forms, posters, or other print materials.