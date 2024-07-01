Easy Design Workflows for Tech Companies

Transform static into dynamic and amplify your online presence. Linearity equips tech companies with vector editing and animation tools for all marketing needs.

Get in touch
Speed up content production. Level up your digital marketing ROI.

Create standout graphic content and vector art that effectively engages your target audience, 30% faster than with traditional graphic design softwares. Use our Vector graphic software to put you back in control.

ic-ai-format icon

Design with AI tools

ic-scale icon

Quadruple content production

ic-animated icon

Animate in-house, in seconds

ic-add-layer icon

Integrate with all your creative tools

illus.png

Bring motion graphics to your channels

Still posting static content due to budget or time restraints? Linearity turns every graphic designer into an animator, and your audience into fans.

ic-check icon

Auto Animate

Create lag-free animations in one click

ic-check icon

Presets

Make your assets pulse, jump, jiggle and more with Animation Presets

ic-check icon

Ultra-HD

Export your animated assets in high-quality 8K resolution

illus.png

Power up productivity while staying on-brand 

Drive results by transforming the way your business creates content.

20%

Content creation increase

230

Hours of design time saved per month

30%

Productivity increase

90%

Animation/minute costs saved

Produce all the creative assets you need in one design suite

Linearity Curve and Linearity Move give you everything you need to create amazing animations and assets for both online and offline use.

Social Media: Scale converting content production. AI tools and amazing templates help you speed up the creative process.

Online Ads: ROI-focused design means creating better content for less. Linearity makes animation at scale easy.

Animated OOH: Design attention-grabbing displays and billboards in HD quality.

App Store Awards Finalist

App Store Awards Finalist

G2 Reviews

G2 Reviews

App Store Reviews

App Store Reviews

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Capterra Reviews

Capterra Reviews

Put your brand’s content at the forefront

Instagram reels

Digital ads

Announcements

Logos

Tiktok videos

YouTube shorts

Social Media

Animations

Illustrations

Billboards

Save time with plug-and-play templates 

The creation of graphics goes from concept to content 80% faster. Our templates are easily customizable for every business.

Template image

Logo design templates

Template image

Pack: Branding templates

Template image

Pack: Branding templates

An instagram post template with flowy shapes and text

Pack: Branding templates

Template image

Social media templates

Template image

Social media templates

Template image

Social media templates

Instagram post template with neon colors and retro sticker

Lettering

For professional users: Teamwork 2.0

Coming soon: Stay in sync on the go with Linearity’s team productivity tools. Easily switch between home and office, Macbook and iPad, online and offline.

ic-duplicate-file icon

All your assets and files in one place

ic-unlock icon

Unlimited seats for teams of any size

ic-time icon

Real-time collaboration

ic-multiselect icon

Manage multiple projects with ease

07.png

Level up with our free design course and tutorials

These aren’t just run-of-the-mill tutorials. These are step-by-step guides that turn your team into design professionals and your best ideas into your highest-performing assets.

Animate an online ad

Create a promotional video

From Figma to Move

ic-quote icon

As a team, we use it as an alternative to Adobe Illustrator. We appreciate how it enables us to create content quickly and easily.

Image

Mehmet Akif Kaya

Founder of Mikroterra

ic-quote icon

We previously spent a lot of money on freelancers, with Linearity we’ve ramped up our designs and saved so much on cost

Image

Daria

Co-founder at Salesroom

ic-quote icon

Animating in Adobe After Effects feels like maths compared to Linearity Move

Image

Cristoffer

Art Director at YadiYada

Integrations

Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format. Install our Linearity Figma Plugin to seamlessly import and animate your assets in Move.

illus.png

Available on App Store

Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.

frame-54936

Frequently-asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our help center.

Get started with Linearity today.

v2