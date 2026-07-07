Creative tools that don’t get in your way Whether you’re building a brand, a campaign, or a product, Curve gives you the power to design without limits, on , iPad, Mac & iPhone.

Easy to learn Start designing in minutes. Curve’s clean interface and intuitive layout make powerful tools feel effortless to use.

Create on the go From brand assets to marketing graphics, Curve lets you design on the go, in the studio, or from anywhere — no Wi-Fi or desktop required.

AI support by your side Let AI-powered tools do the heavy lifting. Instantly clean up images, trace sketches, erase objects, or isolate elements — all with a single tap.

Design that doesn’t break the bank Get pro-level design tools without the pro-level price tag. Start free. Upgrade for less than half the cost of other design tools.

Content creation in one place Graphics, illustrations, even motion — Curve brings it all together so you can create, iterate, and export in one unified platform.

Assets at your fingertips Unlock instant access to thousands of templates, 1M+ Unsplash images, and ready-to-use vector assets — without hidden costs or premium locks.