Design. Illustrate. Animate. Anywhere inspiration strikes.
Beautifully designed tools for Apple devices. Loved by creatives.
Editor's Choice
2,700+ Reviews
App of the Day
Beautifully designed tools for Apple devices. Loved by creatives.
Editor's Choice
2,700+ Reviews
App of the Day
With and you get a powerful creative suite, uniting precision, speed, and motion in our seamless workflow.
Design in Curve.
Create sharp, scalable designs with intuitive tools for logos, illustrations, and professional branding.
Animate in Move.
Effortlessly create animations for social media, online ads, and motion graphics.
Trusted and used by leading brands
What you can create
Finally, tools that feel made for you — fast, focused, and free to start.
Illustrations
From rough sketches to polished artwork, Curve lets you create precise lines and shapes that you can combine to make gorgeous graphics, that feels fast and fluid on iPad & Mac.
Apple Pencil
Brushes
Layers
Pen Tool
Auto TraceLearn More
Logo Design
Design or animate logos that scale effortlessly from app icons to billboards. With advanced vector tools and powerful typography controls, Curve helps you design professional brand marks with absolute precision.
Auto Trace
Node Tool
Shape Builder
Morphing
Infinite ScalingLearn More
Branding
Linearity helps you design assets, animate marketing materials, curate your brand’s visual identity, and publish content easily across digital and print.
Image Editing
Custom Fonts
Print / CMYK
Team Workspaces
Free AssetsLearn More
Ads
Build bold, engaging ad creatives for digital or print. With Curve, you can design everything from banner ads to campaign visuals quickly and at scale. With Move you can animate your statics for even more engagement.
AI Image Tools
Free Assets
Animation
Templates
Animated PresetsLearn More
Calligraphy
Transform lettering into scalable vector art. With natural brush dynamics and precise path editing, Curve gives calligraphers and letterers the control to create flowing, professional designs.
Brushes
Vector Paths
Blend Modes
Node Editing
Grid SystemsLearn More
Posters
Whether for events, products, or campaigns, Curve gives you the tools to create visually stunning posters with professional polish.
Infinite Canvas
Typography Tools
Image Editing
Grid Systems
CMYK SupportLearn More
Social Media
Create scroll-stopping content for Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and beyond. Curve helps you design professional visuals and Move helps you animate in a few clicks.
Templates
Background Removal
Free Assets
Animation
Magic EraserLearn More
Design with precision, create with ease
Curve is built for illustrators and brand creatives. Design logos, posters, and social media graphics that are sharp, scalable, and ready to share.
Creative tools that don’t get in your way
Whether you’re building a brand, a campaign, or a product, Curve gives you the power to design without limits, on , iPad, Mac & iPhone.
Easy to learn
Start designing in minutes. Curve’s clean interface and intuitive layout make powerful tools feel effortless to use.
Create on the go
From brand assets to marketing graphics, Curve lets you design on the go, in the studio, or from anywhere — no Wi-Fi or desktop required.
AI support by your side
Let AI-powered tools do the heavy lifting. Instantly clean up images, trace sketches, erase objects, or isolate elements — all with a single tap.
Design that doesn’t break the bank
Get pro-level design tools without the pro-level price tag. Start free. Upgrade for less than half the cost of other design tools.
Content creation in one place
Graphics, illustrations, even motion — Curve brings it all together so you can create, iterate, and export in one unified platform.
Assets at your fingertips
Unlock instant access to thousands of templates, 1M+ Unsplash images, and ready-to-use vector assets — without hidden costs or premium locks.
Achieve more together
Keep your team aligned — whether you’re working solo, in-house, or with clients. Curve’s sharing tools and cross-device syncing keep projects moving forward.
Creative tools that don’t get in your way
Whether you’re building a brand, a campaign, or a product, Curve gives you the power to design without limits, on , iPad, Mac & iPhone.
Easy to learn
Start designing in minutes. Curve’s clean interface and intuitive layout make powerful tools feel effortless to use.
Create on the go
From brand assets to marketing graphics, Curve lets you design on the go, in the studio, or from anywhere — no Wi-Fi or desktop required.
AI support by your side
Let AI-powered tools do the heavy lifting. Instantly clean up images, trace sketches, erase objects, or isolate elements — all with a single tap.
Design that doesn’t break the bank
Get pro-level design tools without the pro-level price tag. Start free. Upgrade for less than half the cost of other design tools.
Content creation in one place
Graphics, illustrations, even motion — Curve brings it all together so you can create, iterate, and export in one unified platform.
Assets at your fingertips
Unlock instant access to thousands of templates, 1M+ Unsplash images, and ready-to-use vector assets — without hidden costs or premium locks.
Achieve more together
Keep your team aligned — whether you’re working solo, in-house, or with clients. Curve’s sharing tools and cross-device syncing keep projects moving forward.
Animation made effortless
Move is made for quick, professional animation. Bring illustrations, logos, and marketing graphics to life for social content, product explainers, and campaigns without complex timelines.
No After Effects headaches. Just smooth, joyful animation.
Say goodbye to clunky interfaces. Linearity Move feels familiar and intuitive, with a native Apple-like UI that gets you animating fast.
Easy to use, full featured Keyframes
No steep learning curve. Add motion with precision and flexibility using our intuitive keyframe system —all without breaking your flow.
Import Figma, Illustrator, audio & video files
Start with your design files from Figma, Illustrator, or Curve. Add audio or video and animate with ease in Linearity Move.
Shape Morphing, made simple
Smoothly morph shapes with ease — icons, logos, or illustrations. No manual work needed.
Export to MP4, MOV & GIF
Draw freehand or with precision. Our tools feel natural whether you’re sketching ideas or creating polished paths.
Effortless animation, professional results
Animate faster with presets — no motion design experience needed.
No After Effects headaches. Just smooth, joyful animation.
Say goodbye to clunky interfaces. Linearity Move feels familiar and intuitive, with a native Apple-like UI that gets you animating fast.
Easy to use, full featured Keyframes
No steep learning curve. Add motion with precision and flexibility using our intuitive keyframe system —all without breaking your flow.
Import Figma, Illustrator, audio & video files
Start with your design files from Figma, Illustrator, or Curve. Add audio or video and animate with ease in Linearity Move.
Shape Morphing, made simple
Smoothly morph shapes with ease — icons, logos, or illustrations. No manual work needed.
Export to MP4, MOV & GIF
Draw freehand or with precision. Our tools feel natural whether you’re sketching ideas or creating polished paths.
Effortless animation, professional results
Animate faster with presets — no motion design experience needed.
Import your designs
Skip the hassle of starting from scratch. Import your work from Figma, Illustrator, Sketch, and more — and keep your creative flow going with full support for common formats like PDF, SVG, and PNG.
Built for iPad & Mac
Runs on iPadOS 16 or macOS Ventura and later.
Apple Silicon native
Universal macOS + iPadOS apps
One-time sign in, one creative flow
Apple Pencil optimized
Loved by creatives
Curve made my branding work smoother. I built a full logo system, posters, and social assets in days. The tools are precise, fast, and easy to use.
Amelia Carter
Brand Designer
Move is perfect for quick animation. I create motion graphics for campaigns and client decks that look polished. It saves time compared to heavier software.
Ravi Patel
Motion Designer
The learning curve was short. Within a week I was sketching, refining, and exporting client-ready illustrations. Curve feels intuitive yet gives me control.
Jonas Müller
Marketing Creative
I used to juggle multiple apps for marketing visuals, but Curve replaced them all. It’s fast, reliable, and flexible for social ads and print. One tool saves me hours each week.
Hana Kim
Illustrator
Curve and Move together are a game-changer. I design in Curve and animate in Move without losing time or quality. The integration keeps my workflow seamless.
Clara Rossi
Creative Director
Everything you need to get started
Level up your creative flow with tutorials, templates, and guides made for creatives using Linearity.
User Guides
Step-by-step guides to help you master the basics and explore advanced features — on both Mac and iPad.
Design Tips & Stories
Discover creative techniques, feature deep-dives, and inspiration from real designers using Linearity.
App of the Day
6.1K ratings
Get Started for free
Design in Curve.
Create sharp, scalable designs with intuitive tools for logos, illustrations, and professional branding.
Animate in Move.
Effortlessly create animations for social media, online ads, and motion graphics.
Trusted and used by leading brands