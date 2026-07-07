现在开始
现在开始

Design. Illustrate. Animate. Anywhere inspiration strikes.

Beautifully designed tools for Apple devices. Loved by creatives.

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

2,700+ Reviews

2,700+ Reviews

App of the Day

App of the Day

Get Started
Learn more
With Curve and Move you get a powerful creative suite, uniting precision, speed, and  motion in our seamless workflow. video

With Curve and Move you get a powerful creative suite, uniting precision, speed, and  motion in our seamless workflow.

Product icon

Design in Curve.

Create sharp, scalable designs with intuitive tools for logos, illustrations, and professional branding.

Download Now
Product icon

Animate in Move.

Effortlessly create animations for social media, online ads, and motion graphics.

Download Now

Trusted and used by leading brands

Meta
Google
SumUp
Apple
Adobe
Logo 6
Logo 7
Logo 8
Meta
Google
SumUp
Apple
Adobe
Logo 6
Logo 7
Logo 8
Meta
Google
SumUp
Apple
Adobe
Logo 6
Logo 7
Logo 8

What you can create

Finally, tools that feel made for you — fast, focused, and free to start.

Download Now

  • Illustrations

    From rough sketches to polished artwork, Curve lets you create precise lines and shapes that you can combine to make gorgeous graphics, that feels fast and fluid on iPad & Mac.

    Apple Pencil

    Brushes

    Layers

    Pen Tool

    Auto Trace

    Learn More

  • Logo Design

    Design or animate logos that scale effortlessly from app icons to billboards. With advanced vector tools and powerful typography controls, Curve helps you design professional brand marks with absolute precision.

    Auto Trace

    Node Tool

    Shape Builder

    Morphing

    Infinite Scaling

    Learn More

  • Branding

    Linearity helps you design assets, animate marketing materials, curate your brand’s visual identity, and publish content easily across digital and print.

    Image Editing

    Custom Fonts

    Print / CMYK

    Team Workspaces

    Free Assets

    Learn More

  • Ads

    Build bold, engaging ad creatives for digital or print. With Curve, you can design everything from banner ads to campaign visuals quickly and at scale. With Move you can animate your statics for even more engagement.

    AI Image Tools

    Free Assets

    Animation

    Templates

    Animated Presets

    Learn More

  • Calligraphy

    Transform lettering into scalable vector art. With natural brush dynamics and precise path editing, Curve gives calligraphers and letterers the control to create flowing, professional designs.

    Brushes

    Vector Paths

    Blend Modes

    Node Editing

    Grid Systems

    Learn More

  • Posters

    Whether for events, products, or campaigns, Curve gives you the tools to create visually stunning posters with professional polish.

    Infinite Canvas

    Typography Tools

    Image Editing

    Grid Systems

    CMYK Support

    Learn More

  • Social Media

    Create scroll-stopping content for Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and beyond. Curve helps you design professional visuals and Move helps you animate in a few clicks.

    Templates

    Background Removal

    Free Assets

    Animation

    Magic Eraser

    Learn More
Linearity Product Logo

Design with precision, create with ease

Curve is built for illustrators and brand creatives. Design logos, posters, and social media graphics that are sharp, scalable, and ready to share.

Download Now
Learn more
Creative tools that don’t get in your way

Whether you’re building a brand, a campaign, or a product, Curve gives you the power to design without limits, on , iPad, Mac & iPhone.

Creative tools that don’t get in your way
Easy to learn

Start designing in minutes. Curve’s clean interface and intuitive layout make powerful tools feel effortless to use.

Create on the go

From brand assets to marketing graphics, Curve lets you design on the go, in the studio, or from anywhere — no Wi-Fi or desktop required.

AI support by your side

Let AI-powered tools do the heavy lifting. Instantly clean up images, trace sketches, erase objects, or isolate elements — all with a single tap.

Design that doesn’t break the bank

Get pro-level design tools without the pro-level price tag. Start free. Upgrade for less than half the cost of other design tools.

Content creation in one place

Graphics, illustrations, even motion — Curve brings it all together so you can create, iterate, and export in one unified platform.

Assets at your fingertips

Unlock instant access to thousands of templates, 1M+ Unsplash images, and ready-to-use vector assets — without hidden costs or premium locks.

Achieve more together

Keep your team aligned — whether you’re working solo, in-house, or with clients. Curve’s sharing tools and cross-device syncing keep projects moving forward.

Linearity Product Logo

Animation made effortless

Move is made for quick, professional animation. Bring illustrations, logos, and marketing graphics to life for social content, product explainers, and campaigns without complex timelines.

Download Now
Learn more
No After Effects headaches. Just smooth, joyful animation.

Say goodbye to clunky interfaces. Linearity Move feels familiar and intuitive, with a native Apple-like UI that gets you animating fast.

Easy to use, full featured Keyframes

No steep learning curve. Add motion with precision and flexibility using our intuitive keyframe system —all without breaking your flow.

Import Figma, Illustrator, audio & video files

Start with your design files from Figma, Illustrator, or Curve. Add audio or video and animate with ease in Linearity Move.

Shape Morphing, made simple

Smoothly morph shapes with ease — icons, logos, or illustrations. No manual work needed.

Export to MP4, MOV & GIF

Draw freehand or with precision. Our tools feel natural whether you’re sketching ideas or creating polished paths.

Effortless animation, professional results

Animate faster with presets — no motion design experience needed.

Import your designs

Skip the hassle of starting from scratch. Import your work from Figma, Illustrator, Sketch, and more — and keep your creative flow going with full support for common formats like PDF, SVG, and PNG.

Social Media

Business

Marketing Assets

Online Ads

Brand Assets

Built for iPad & Mac

Runs on iPadOS 16 or macOS Ventura and later.

Download Now

Apple Silicon native

Universal macOS + iPadOS apps

One-time sign in, one creative flow

Apple Pencil optimized

Loved by creatives

Curve made my branding work smoother. I built a full logo system, posters, and social assets in days. The tools are precise, fast, and easy to use.
Amelia Carter

Amelia Carter

Brand Designer

testimonial visual
Move is perfect for quick animation. I create motion graphics for campaigns and client decks that look polished. It saves time compared to heavier software.
Ravi Patel

Ravi Patel

Motion Designer

testimonial visual
The learning curve was short. Within a week I was sketching, refining, and exporting client-ready illustrations. Curve feels intuitive yet gives me control.
Jonas Müller

Jonas Müller

Marketing Creative

testimonial visual
I used to juggle multiple apps for marketing visuals, but Curve replaced them all. It’s fast, reliable, and flexible for social ads and print. One tool saves me hours each week.
Hana Kim

Hana Kim

Illustrator

testimonial visual
Curve and Move together are a game-changer. I design in Curve and animate in Move without losing time or quality. The integration keeps my workflow seamless.
Clara Rossi

Clara Rossi

Creative Director

testimonial visual

Everything you need to get started

Level up your creative flow with tutorials, templates, and guides made for creatives using Linearity.

User Guides

Step-by-step guides to help you master the basics and explore advanced features — on both Mac and iPad.

Design Tips & Stories

Discover creative techniques,  feature deep-dives, and inspiration from real designers using Linearity.

Templates

Create faster with ready-to-edit designs for branding, social posts, and motion graphics.

Tutorials

Learn faster with step-by-step tutorials for design, illustration, and animation.

Badge icon

App of the Day

6.1K ratings

Get Started for free

Product icon

Design in Curve.

Create sharp, scalable designs with intuitive tools for logos, illustrations, and professional branding.

Download Now
Product icon

Animate in Move.

Effortlessly create animations for social media, online ads, and motion graphics.

Download Now

Trusted and used by leading brands

Meta
Google
SumUp
Apple
Adobe
Logo 6
Logo 7
Logo 8
Meta
Google
SumUp
Apple
Adobe
Logo 6
Logo 7
Logo 8
Meta
Google
SumUp
Apple
Adobe
Logo 6
Logo 7
Logo 8