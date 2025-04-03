Using the Assets Tab in your workflow can simplify your tasks and save your time. That means you’ll have more time for refining your concepts and crafting work that truly stands out. The Assets Tab ic-templates-tab icon is nestled within the Library Tab in the Inspector. With this feature, you can effortlessly stash anything on your canvas for future use. Everything you need is right beside your document, allowing you to grab all your pre-designed elements with a quick click or tap. No more copying, pasting, or rummaging through exported files.

To make the most out of the Assets Tab, it’s important to know what kinds of items you should be adding to your library. Single elements: These are your fundamental building blocks, essential for quickly creating brand compositions, patterns, and more. You could save a shape, a brush stroke, or just an outline of a motif. Grouped elements: These are more comprehensive assets, such as entire illustrations, intricate logos, or stylized lettering. By saving these grouped items, you'll significantly cut down on design time, as you can effortlessly drop them into your canvas with just a click. References: You can also use the Assets Tab to save references that you like to keep close by while you design, such as a photo or a color palette.

How to create your assets library Anything in your canvas can be saved as an asset, whether it’s a single stroke or a whole group of objects. Storing elements in your Assets Tab couldn’t be simpler. Just follow these steps: Draw something on your canvas. Select the elements you want to preserve as a single asset. Head over to the Library Tab and find the “Assets” option in the bottom left corner. Hit the "+" button, and just like that, your selection will be securely saved in your Assets Tab library for future use. Long press on any asset to rename or delete it.

To bring your stored assets into your designs is quick and hassle-free. Open the Library Tab ic-library-tab icon and tap the Assets ic-templates-tab icon button in the bottom left corner. Locate the specific item you want to incorporate into your design. This is where naming your assets comes in handy, since you can use the search bar to find the one you’re looking for. Simply tap on the desired asset, and it will seamlessly appear at the center of your canvas, ready for you to position it wherever you need.

Don't forget, you can edit an asset just like any other element on your canvas. If you come up with a fresh variant, why not save it in the Assets Tab as well?