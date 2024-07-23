Linearity Curve's Document Interface is your playground when designing and illustrating, as it contains all the tools, operations, and menus you need to work with vectors. The interface on iPad has a minimalist aesthetic but keeps a full-immersive desktop experience and is divided into three main parts: The Toolbar to access all the main Curve editing tools and the Color Widget. The Top Toolbar, also known as Action bar, is a customizable bar with the tools you use the most. On the left side of this, you can find the Document name and quickly export your projects. On the right side, instead, we find the Quick Settings and Help menu. The Style Inspector is where you can find all the content-aware options for the features you're working on. Among the Inspector, you can also find the Layers and Artboards tab, where you can organize your objects. And the Library tab, where you can open the Library to import icons, images, symbols, and more.

First of all, you can notice how clean and minimal everything is, so you can be fully immersed in your creative process without any distractions and clutter.

Toolbar The Toolbar is where you can access all the essential tools in Linearity Curve. It contains the main tools to draw and arrange elements to the canvas including erasing shapes, and adding text.

Action bar At the top of your iPad screen, you find the Action bar. This is fully customizable toolbar that includes different features to help you work faster and more efficiently. You can customize this toolbar with different buttons to suit your needs by tapping on the ic-more icon (three dots) menu on the right and select Customize Toolbar. Simply drag and drop any tool from this popup menu onto the toolbar itself.

On the right side of your iPad you find the Inspector, where you can access all the controls for the tool you’re currently working with, view and edit the properties of selected objects, manage import options, and more. It is divided into three main tabs: Style Tab Layers (and Artboards) Tab Library Tab You can always hide/show the Inspector by tapping on the Inspector tabs.

Style Tab The Style Tab is divided into collapsible menus, decluttering your workspace and making it easier to focus on your current work. Thanks to its context-aware functions, it automatically displays extra sections depending on the content selected onto your canvas. For example, when drawing with the Pen Tool, you can change the different Node Types and more. The context-aware options always appear below the Location menu.

In input boxes at the top of the Style Tab allow you to control the position, rotation, angle, and size of the selected object(s). The flipping buttons ic-flip-horizontally icon ic-flip-vertically icon at the bottom right of the Location Menu will mirror the selected object horizontally or vertically. Just tap the buttons to perform these actions. Shear transformation As well as having the ability to adjust an object's position and size, you can also adjust it's angle to create a parallelogram. This is called "shear." Here’s how to do it: Select the image or shape you want to shear. In the Style Inspector, you’ll find the controls for position, rotation, and size of the selected object(s) always locked at the top, as well as the Shear Transformation option. Enter the angle you want in the shearing option of the Inspector. This controls the horizontal shearing of your image. For vertical shearing, shear and rotate with the same amounts. 💡 Ensure that multiple objects have the same scale, rotation, and shear to make them appear as if they’re on the same plane. With shear transformation, you can add a new dimension to your designs, making them more dynamic and visually appealing. The collapsible menus in the Style Tab are divided as follows: The Shape ic-shape icon section. It appears when at least one vector shape is selected.

section. It appears when at least one vector shape is selected. ‍The Arrange ic-arrange-tab icon options, such as Order, Align, Distribute, Mask, Repeat Action and Group.

options, such as Order, Align, Distribute, Mask, Repeat Action and Group. ‍The Appearance ic-appearance icon options, such as Blend Mode, Opacity, and Blur.

options, such as Blend Mode, Opacity, and Blur. Fill ic-fill icon

Stroke ic-stroke icon

Shadow ic-shadow icon

Path ic-path-tab icon The Fill, Stroke, and Shadow Sections can be toggled on and off to activate or deactivate the corresponding features of each section.

Layers Tab You can access, create, and organize all your layers and artboards from this tab . Layers help you and your team create and organize complex assets and access more advanced features such as masks, groups, and nested objects. A clear and intuitive layer structure and hierarchy with precise navigation are indispensable to creating artwork on a professional level.

Library Tab The library feature is an invaluable asset that boosts efficiency in your design workflow. In the Library Tab ic-library-tab icon you can access to: reusable assets that you can turn into components to share across different documents,

millions of royalty-free images from the Unsplash integration

over 2.4K icons from the SF Symbols integration

millions of vector icons ready-to-use with the integrated Iconator library

Quick Settings At the top left of the Inspector, you find the Quick Settings. Here's where you can access all your settings as well as artboard and grid preferences, and customize your Toolbar.

Help menu On the left side of the Quick Settings, you can find the Help menu ic-help icon . This button opens a popup menu where you can activate the Help Mode and access all our learning resources which will further help you master Linearity Curve.