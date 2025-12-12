Local storage is available for Pro users, giving you full control over where your files are saved. You can keep projects directly on your Mac, work offline, and upload to Linearity Cloud only when you want cross-device syncing. Who Can Use Local Storage? Local storage is available exclusively for Pro users. Free users can continue using Linearity Cloud, with an 8-file total limit.

Saving Files Locally Create a new file directly on your Mac: Open Linearity Curve. Go to On My Mac on the home screen. Click New File — it will be created and saved locally automatically. Move an existing Linearity file to local storage: Open the file from your Workspace Project. In the top menu, choose File → Save to My Mac. All locally saved files use Linearity’s native .curve format.

How to Open Local Files When you open a .curve file from Finder, Curve will ask how you want to work: Edit Original File Keeps the file local and offline. Edits apply directly to the file on your Mac.

Upload to Cloud Creates a copy in Linearity Cloud and adds it to your Workspace.

Files opened from On My Mac inside the app are always treated as local files. You can sync local files to Linearity Cloud at any time.

Uploading Local Files to the Cloud To upload one or multiple files: Open the app and go to On My Mac. Select a file (or multiple files). Right-click and choose Upload to Cloud.

Note: You can upload several files at once, and you can also download multiple Linearity Cloud files back to local storage.

Where Can I Save My Local Files? You can save local files anywhere on your Mac, including: Documents

Downloads

Desktop

External drives

Any custom folder Local files remain on that device. They do not sync automatically. Use Linearity Cloud storage if you need access across Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

Free vs. Pro Plan Free plan: Up to 8 files total (Linearity Cloud only).

Up to (Linearity Cloud only). Pro plan: Unlimited local files and Cloud files.

Reinstalling Curve Local files remain stored on your Mac, but to avoid accidental loss, we recommend creating a backup before reinstalling. You can back up by: Uploading to Linearity Cloud or iCloud

or Copying files in the Finder

Using AirDrop

Saving to external storage