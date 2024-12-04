Get started with Linearity Move by importing files from various sources like Figma, Adobe Illustrator, and Linearity Curve, or by creating a new project from scratch or templates.

Linearity Move supports a wide range of formats, including .curve, .svg, .ai, .mov, and more.

Seamlessly import assets using Linearity Figma Plugin or Linearity Curve, and start refining your designs.

Whether you’re starting fresh, animating imported designs, or customizing templates, Linearity Move makes it easy to bring your ideas to life.