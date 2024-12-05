Export
Export from Linearity Move
Exporting your projects in Linearity Move is straightforward and offers a range of customizable settings to suit your needs.
From video formats like MP4 and MOV to GIFs, the export feature ensures you can create the right output for any platform or purpose. This guide provides an overview of export formats, settings, and the process to help you get the most out of your animations.
To export your project, go to File > Export from the menu.
