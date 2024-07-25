Linearity Move offers you many different tools to create and customize your animations.

You’ll access most of these tools in one of Linearity Move’s two modes; Animate mode and Design mode.

In Animate mode, creating a new element (shapes, lines, text, etc.) or editing an element’s properties (fill color, size, position, rotation, etc.) will create new keyframes in the Timeline. In this way, you can animate objects simply by moving them on your canvas, or changing their properties.

In Design mode, creating a new element or editing an element’s properties will apply those changes to the entire project. If you change the color of a circle from orange to green in Design mode, it will be changed to green across the whole animation, in all scenes.

You can switch between Animate mode and Design mode by clicking on the Animate/Design toggle in the top left of the Timeline.

Here’s a breakdown of the tools that you can find in Animate mode and Design Mode.

These tools allow you to customize your animation and edit your scenes. You’ll find most of your tools in Animate mode in the Top Toolbar and the Timeline, such as timing curves, masking, morphing, and pinning.

These tools allow you to create new assets from scratch on your canvas, and edit those elements in many different ways. You’ll find most of your tools in Design mode in the Top Toolbar and the Project Toolbar, such as Boolean operations, arrange tools, and text tools.