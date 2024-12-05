Academy

Export Process and Rendering Time

The rendering and export process may vary depending on the complexity, length, and resolution of your project.

  • Preview Rendering
    While previewing, rendering might take some time to process complex animations.
  • Final Export
    Once you begin the export, the application provides an estimate of the rendering time and file size, ensuring transparency throughout the process.

By optimizing your export settings, you can balance quality, file size, and rendering time effectively.

