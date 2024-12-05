Export Settings
Before exporting, customize your output using the following options:
- Resolution: Adjust the resolution to ensure your project meets your quality standards.
- Frame Rate (FPS): Control the smoothness of your animation:
- For video exports choose from 10 to 120 FPS, with 30 FPS as the default.
- For GIF exports it is limited to 10 to 20 FPS.
Estimated File Size
During export, the application displays an estimated file size for better file management.
