Linearity pricing plans

Design and animate with the right Linearity plan.

Linearity Starter: Ideal for the hobbyist just starting their design journey.

Ideal for the hobbyist just starting their design journey. Linearity Pro: For the professional or frequent user.

For the professional or frequent user. Linearity Org: Tailored support for teams and organizations.

You can find more details about the plans on our Pricing page.

Currently, Linearity accepts the following payment methods:

Stripe

Apple App Store

Linearity doesn’t save or handle your credit card information at any point during the purchasing process.

Important note: If you purchase a Pro plan, this will turn on the auto-renewing subscription, which means that you’ll be charged again on the renewal date for your chosen plan.

If you want to cancel the auto renewal, please follow the instructions you find here.