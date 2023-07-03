Whether you're a professional animator, a marketing strategist, or just an animation enthusiast, the insights from these statistics will give you a fresh perspective on the dynamic and ever-evolving world of animation.

As one of the most versatile and creative forms of visual storytelling, animation has swept across the globe, enchanting audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

From its use in film and television to its growing presence in digital marketing and video games, animation is reshaping how we communicate, entertain, and engage.

Key trends in animation * Computer-generated animation made up approximately, 85% of the animation market in 2022. * By 2025, the 3D animation market is expected to be worth over $50 billion, growing at a CAGR of 11%. * Over 60% of animators globally were employed in the film and television industries in 2023. * Animation studios actively embrace environmentally friendly practices, with a 50% reduction in carbon emissions through sustainable animation techniques. * By 2026, 50% of animation studios will be cloud-based, increasing remote collaborations and reducing costs associated with physical infrastructure.

What this means: These statistics collectively demonstrate significant trends in the animation industry. Computer-generated animation's dominance showcases the prevalence of digital techniques. The projected growth of the 3D animation market reflects increased demand for immersive experiences. The high employment rate of animators in film and television highlights these sectors' significance. Animation studios' embrace of eco-friendly practices shows a commitment to sustainability. The shift to cloud-based workflows indicates increased remote collaborations and cost reduction. These statistics showcase the industry's adaptability to technology, market demands, sustainability, and evolving work practices.

Global animation industry overview

In the universal language of colors and forms, the global animation industry is painting a vivid, ever-evolving landscape.

The global animation industry has experienced a remarkable evolution over the years, captivating audiences and shaping the entertainment landscape worldwide.

Once primarily associated with children's cartoons, animation has expanded its reach to encompass various genres, including feature films, television shows, video games, advertising, and immersive experiences.

The global animation industry was valued at approximately $259 billion in 2022. 1 According to expert projections, the figure is expected to surge to an impressive $375 billion by 2027, demonstrating a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2022 to 2027. This forecast underscores the substantial growth potential within the industry during the mentioned period. 1 North America held the largest market share in the global animation industry, accounting for about 35% of the total revenue in 2022. 2 However, Asia-Pacific, particularly countries like Japan and South Korea, is the fastest-growing market and is expected to overtake North America by 2026. 2 Japan holds a dominant position in the Asian market, commanding an estimated 45% share, establishing itself as the leader in the region. 2 In 2022, the 3D animation segment boasted a market valuation of $120 billion, and analysts anticipate a steady growth trajectory with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% throughout the forecast period. 1 The 2D animation segment, though growing slower, still holds a significant share of the market, mainly driven by TV shows and web animation content. 2 The media and entertainment industry is the largest end-user segment of the animation industry, accounting for nearly 60% of the total market in 2022. 2

The global animation industry, valued at $259 billion in 2022, is on an exciting trajectory, set to reach $375 billion by 2027. As North America leads with a 35% revenue share, Asia-Pacific, specifically Japan and South Korea, shows tremendous growth, promising to claim leadership by 2026.



With Japan's dominant 45% share in Asia, and the 3D animation segment growing at an 8.5% CAGR, the industry shines with innovation. Meanwhile, encompassing nearly 60% of the animation market, the media and entertainment industry highlights the sector's potential as a powerhouse of creative expression and economic development.

9. Animation in the video game industry accounted for about 25% of the total market in 2022. 2

10. By 2027, animation in e-learning and simulation is expected to reach a market size of $20 billion. 1

11. The number of animation jobs worldwide was estimated to be about 2 million in 2022, and it's expected to grow to 2.5 million by 2027. 1

12. The average annual salary of an animator in the United States was approximately $75,000 in 2022. 5

13. Approximately 50% of all animated films produced globally in 2022 were from North America. 1

14. However, the highest-grossing animated film of 2022 was from Japan. 2

One Piece film red grossed

$246,570,000 in the worldwide box office, making it the 4th highest earning anime film of all time and 2022’s biggest anime film in general, in addition to One Piece’s most successful theatrical release ever! pic.twitter.com/5bQGu4qBAd — Geo (@Geo_AW) February 9, 2023

Industry experts have predicted strong demand for animation software, projecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2022 to 2027. This forecast highlights the industry's substantial growth potential, signaling promising market expansion and development opportunities.

15. TV animation production has grown by 4% annually since 2020. 2

16. The total box office earnings of animated movies in 2022 reached approximately $21 billion. 2

17. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ accounted for nearly 30% of all animation consumption in 2022. 5

18. Disney was the highest-grossing animation studio globally in 2022, with a revenue of $12 billion from animation alone. 1

19. Pixar's movies have averaged over $800 million worldwide in box office earnings as of 2022. 1

20. The Virtual Reality (VR) animation market was worth $5 billion in 2022, expected to grow to $15 billion by 2027. 5

21. Over 60% of animation content was consumed on digital platforms in 2022. 2

Highest-grossing animation films over the last 10 years

22. China's animation industry was worth over $20 billion in 2022, making it the second-largest market in Asia. 1

23. The French animation industry accounted for about 20% of the European animation market in 2022. 2

24. The number of animated feature films produced globally increased by 20% from 2018 to 2022. 2

25. Computer-generated animation made up approximately 85% of the animation market in 2022. 2

26. Stop-motion animation constituted less than 5% of the market but was growing due to increasing interest from indie filmmakers. 6

27. By 2027, it is anticipated that the augmented reality (AR) market in animation will achieve a remarkable milestone, reaching a valuation of $10 billion. This projection signifies a substantial growth trajectory and potential opportunities within the AR animation market. 1

28. In 2022, nearly 15% of all advertisements utilized some form of animation. 2

The global animation industry has seen significant growth and transformation in recent years, driven by various factors, including technological advancements, changing consumer behavior, and increasing accessibility.

Technologies such as cloud computing, mobile solutions, and the Internet of Things are leading the way, contributing to a shift in how animation is produced and consumed.

Animation market size and growth statistics

The animation industry is a vibrant and ever-evolving sector with a steady growth trajectory that technological advancements and increasing demand for high-quality animated content across various platforms globally have significantly propelled.

From movies and TV shows to online content, video games, and even virtual reality, animation is widespread, making it a key player in the global entertainment market.

This section will delve into the animation market size and growth statistics, providing an insightful look at current trends, future projections, and the factors driving these dynamics.

Global animation market size is expected to reach $400 billion by the end of 2023, a significant increase from $250 billion in 2018. 1 In 2022, the North American animation industry accounted for approximately 40% of the global market share. 2 The annual growth rate of the global animation market is expected to maintain at 6% until 2025. 2 The Asia Pacific region, led by Japan and India, is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8% through 2025 due to the burgeoning animation industry. 1 By 2025, the 3D animation market is expected to be worth over $50 billion, growing at a CAGR of 11%. 2 The market size of Animation VFX was $19 billion in 2021, expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% through 2026. 1 China's animation market has grown tremendously, reaching $34 billion in 2023, up from $20 billion in 2018. 1 The use of animation in advertising is growing at an annual rate of 7%, projected to generate revenues of over $40 billion by 2025. 2

Experiencing robust expansion, the global animation market is poised to surge from $250 billion in 2018 to an incredible $400 billion by 2023. Powered by North America's 40% contribution and Asia Pacific's vigorous 8% CAGR, standout segments include 3D animation, projected to exceed $50 billion by 2025, and Animation VFX, growing at a 9% CAGR.



China's substantial growth and the animation-influenced advertising sector nearing $40 billion by 2025 underscores a remarkable era of animated innovation, propelling the global digital entertainment realm with sustained optimism and creativity.

9. The computer animation market size in Europe is expected to reach $50 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5%. 1

10. By 2026, animated movie revenue is projected to reach $30 billion. 2

11. In 2023, the mobile game animations market achieved a remarkable valuation of $60 billion, demonstrating a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% from 2018. 1

12. The animation software market is expected to reach $20 billion by 2025, with an annual growth rate of 6%. 1

13. The educational animation market was valued at around $3 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7%. 1

14. The animation services market in India reached $3 billion in 2023, growing at an impressive CAGR of 12% from 2018. 1

15. Revenue from streaming services for animated content is expected to reach $25 billion by 2024. 2

16. South Korea's animation market reached $2 billion in 2022, with a robust CAGR of 10% since 2018. 1

Top global subgenres

17. The virtual reality animation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% from 2023 to 2028, reaching an estimated value of $5 billion. 5

18. By 2025, the augmented reality animation market is expected to reach a noteworthy valuation of $4 billion, exhibiting a solid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. 1

19. Animation content licensing contributed approximately 30% of the animation industry's revenue in 2022. 6

20. In 2023, the Latin American animation market was valued at $5 billion, with a projected CAGR of 6% through 2027. 1

21. Anticipated by 2025, the African animation market is projected to attain a significant valuation of $1 billion, experiencing a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. 1

22. In 2022, the stop-motion animation market size was valued at $2 billion, projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% till 2026. 1

23. The video game animation market is expected to reach a value of $150 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9%. 1

24. The medical animation market is expected to reach $700 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15% from 2021. 1

25. By 2025, the animation hardware market is expected to reach $15 billion, with an annual growth rate of 5%. 6

By 2025, the utilization of animation within the e-learning industry is forecasted to generate revenues exceeding $50 billion, displaying a consistent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. (Source: Yahoo Finance)

26. By 2024, the anime market in Japan is expected to reach $22 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6% since 2019. 5

27. CGI animation accounted for over 60% of the animation market share by the end of 2023. 1

28. From 2023 to 2027, the Middle East animation market is estimated to continue at a steady growth rate of 5% per year, ultimately reaching a projected market size of $2 billion. 2

29. By 2025, the market size of animation in music videos is expected to expand to $500 million, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. 1

As we close this chapter on the dynamic growth of the animation market, we're in an era of creative revolution, where every pixel holds promise and innovation. From North America's industry dominance to Asia Pacific's ambitious surge, animation's global journey is a colorful, thrilling, transformative symphony.

Yet, this vibrant market canvas is only the beginning. As we turn to our subsequent exploration - animation employment and job segment statistics - let's dive into the world behind the scenes, illuminating the flourishing opportunities and the talented artists who are the actual animators of this animated renaissance.

Animation employment and job segment statistics

The animation industry is a significant contributor to the global entertainment sector and a substantial source of employment, spanning various roles and segments. As the industry continues to evolve and expand, so does the demand for skilled professionals in various animation-related fields.

We will explore the variety of roles in this vibrant industry, from animators and storyboard artists to voice actors and post-production technicians. We'll look at the distribution of these roles, discuss the skill sets they require, and examine the factors influencing job growth.

In 2021, the United States animation industry employed over 220,000 professionals. 3 The video game industry, closely tied to animation, will provide jobs to approximately 220,000 individuals in the United States in 2021. 3 There was a 25% increase in animation jobs in the United States between 2018 and 2022. 2 On average, animators in the United States earned an annual salary of $75,000 in 2022. 5 3D animators saw a higher average salary of $85,000 annually in the United States in 2022. 2 The global animation workforce grew by 4% annually from 2018 to 2023. 2 Over 300,000 people were employed in Japan's animation industry in 2023.1 Indian animation industry will employ over 75,000 professionals in 2023. 3

Unfolding within the dynamic world of animation is an inspiring growth narrative. The United States animation industry's thriving landscape, employing over 220,000 professionals in 2021, mirrors its video game counterpart and reveals a robust 25% job increase from 2018 to 2022.



Add the attractive average salary of $75,000, escalating to $85,000 for 3D animators, and the allure is undeniable. Mirroring this momentum globally, with a 4% annual workforce growth buoyed by Japan's thriving sector and India's anticipated 75,000 professionals in 2023, the animation era stands as a beacon of creative innovation and empowerment.

9. In the United Kingdom, the animation industry provided jobs for over 12,000 individuals in 2022. 3

10. The number of animation jobs in Canada increased by 30% from 2018 to 2023. 3

11. China saw an impressive 35% growth in animation employment from 2018 to 2023. 1

12. Animation storyboard artists earned an average annual salary of $65,000 in the United States in 2022. 1

13. Animation production managers in the United States saw an average salary of $80,000 in 2022. 2

14. Approximately 15% of all animation jobs in the United States were in advertising in 2022. 1

15. Roughly 20% of the global animation workforce were freelancers in 2023. 3

16. Employment in the Animation VFX segment grew at a CAGR of 7% from 2018 to 2023. 1

The average animation employee satisfaction growth for the last three years

17. The animation education sector provided jobs to over 10,000 professionals worldwide in 2023. 3

18. Over 60% of animators globally were employed in the film and television industries in 2023. 3

19. In 2022, South Korea had over 500 animation studios, employing thousands of professionals. 2

20. The European animation industry saw a growth of 20% in employment from 2018 to 2023. 3

21. The number of women in animation jobs increased by 25% globally from 2018 to 2023. 3

22. Animation scriptwriters in the United States earned an average annual salary of $70,000 in 2022. 3

23. The Australian animation industry will employ over 5,000 professionals in 2023. 3

24. The average salary for animation professionals in Japan was $50,000 in 2023. 3

Animation character designers in the United States earned an average annual salary of $60,000 in 2022.

25. The global animation industry's demand for skilled professionals increased by 30% from 2018 to 2023. 3

26. The Latin American animation industry will employ over 20,000 professionals in 2023. 2

27. Approximately 10% of animation jobs globally were in the educational sector in 2023. 2

28. The median salary for animation professionals in the United Kingdom was £40,000 in 2022. 2

29. The demand for animation professionals in the gaming industry increased by 35% from 2018 to 2023. 5

Embarking on a career in animation opens doors to a realm where imagination and technology intertwine seamlessly.

The animation industry thrives on innovation, continuously pushing boundaries to create captivating worlds and unforgettable characters. As you delve into the artistry and craftsmanship of animation, prepare to be part of a dynamic landscape brimming with opportunities.

Next, we'll explore the fascinating realm of animation studios and production statistics, unveiling the growth and impact of this thriving industry.

Animation studio and production statistics

The animation industry is home to many studios that produce a broad range of content, from short films and full-length features to TV series, commercials, and even special effects for live-action movies.

Let’s dive deeper into the size and reach of major global studios, explore trends in production output, and discuss how different studios adapt to the ever-changing animation landscape.

Pixar Animation Studios produced over 25 feature films to date. 2 Walt Disney Animation Studios has produced over 60 animated feature films since its establishment in 1923. 2 Pixar Animation Studios has won 20 Academy Awards for animated films. 2 DreamWorks Animation has released over 40 animated feature films, including the "Shrek" and "How to Train Your Dragon" franchises. 2 Studio Ghibli, a renowned Japanese animation studio, has produced 23 feature films, including classics like "Spirited Away" and "My Neighbor Totoro." 2 In 2021, "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train" became the highest-grossing anime film of all time, earning over $500 million worldwide. 1 The animated film "Frozen" holds the record for the highest-grossing animated film, earning over $1.2 billion at the box office. 1 Producing a feature-length animated film can take several years, with some movies requiring up to 5-7 years of development and production. 2

In the spectacular arena of animated film, Pixar leads with 25 award-winning features, joining Walt Disney's historical legacy of 60-plus creations and DreamWorks' captivating portfolio of over 40 films.



Studio Ghibli contributes its exquisite 23-film repertoire, accompanying record-breakers like "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train" and "Frozen," which raked in over $500 million and $1.2 billion, respectively.



Each artful creation, shaped by years of meticulous craftsmanship, infuses the animation world with boundless creativity and optimism. This is the transformative magic of animation, as enduring as enchanting.

9. "The Lion King" (2019) is the highest-grossing photorealistic animated film, earning over $1.6 billion worldwide. 2

10. The voice acting industry plays a crucial role in animation production, with talented voice actors providing voices for characters. 4

11. Anime, a style of animation originating from Japan, has gained immense popularity worldwide, with millions of fans and dedicated conventions. 4

12. Computer-generated imagery (CGI) has become prevalent in modern animation, allowing for more realistic and visually stunning visuals. 4

13. Stop-motion animation, which involves manipulating physical objects frame by frame, has been used in films like "Wallace and Gromit" and "Coraline." 4

14. The animation industry employs various professionals, including animators, storyboard artists, character designers, and visual effects artists. 4

15. Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, and Disney Channel are popular television networks known for broadcasting animated shows. 4

16. Anime streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Funimation have gained a significant subscriber base, providing a wide range of anime content. 4

17. An animated film or TV show's voice cast often includes well-known actors and specialized voice actors. 4

The animation production process

18. Animation studios often collaborate with composers and musicians to create original soundtracks for their projects. 4

19. Animation production involves several stages, including concept development, storyboarding, character design, animation, and post-production. 4

20. Many animated films and TV shows have spin-offs, merchandise, and video game adaptations, contributing to the franchise's success. 4

21. Animation festivals and awards ceremonies, such as the Annecy International Animated Film Festival and the Annie Awards, celebrate achievements in the industry. 4

22. Animation studios often combine traditional 2D animation techniques and digital animation tools for their projects. 4

23. Some animation studios specialize in creating animated shorts, which are typically shorter and can be used as standalone projects or as part of a compilation. 4

The rise of streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video has provided new opportunities for animated content creators, increasing animated series and films.

24. Animation studios often collaborate with advertising agencies to create animated commercials and promotional materials. 6

25. Motion capture technology is sometimes used in animation production to capture the movements of real actors and translate them into animated characters. 6

26. Animation can be used in various industries beyond entertainment, such as education, marketing, and scientific visualization. 6

27. The popularity of animated web series has grown recently, with platforms like YouTube and Vimeo serving as distribution channels for independent animators. 6

28. Animation studios often have dedicated teams for visual effects and post-production, ensuring the final product meets the desired quality and standards. 6

29. The animation industry continues to evolve and innovate, with advancements in technology and storytelling techniques shaping the future of animated content. 6

This sector plays a crucial role in global entertainment, from captivating storytelling to breakthrough technological innovation.

Major studios, independent creators, and everyone in between contribute to the richness and diversity of the animation landscape. Their collective efforts drive the industry forward and shape the cultural zeitgeist, pushing boundaries in art, technology, and narrative.

However, as with any industry, the animation sector faces challenges, from high production costs to market competition. Studios must remain adaptable and innovative, embracing new technologies and responding to changing audience preferences.

Animation audience trend statistics

The animation industry's success is intrinsically linked to its audience, making understanding audience trends a crucial aspect for anyone involved in this sector. As audiences' tastes, preferences, and viewing habits evolve, so must the strategies employed by content creators and distributors.

Animation films accounted for over $10 billion in global box office revenue in 2022, showcasing their enduring popularity among audiences. 1 The number of animation streaming subscribers increased by 30% in the past year, reflecting the growing demand for animated content in the digital realm. 5 More than 50% of parents prefer to take their children to animated movies, emphasizing the genre's family-friendly appeal and broad demographic reach. 5 The global animation industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026, highlighting its steady expansion and economic significance. 1 Animation series on streaming platforms witnessed a 45% increase in viewership, indicating a solid binge-watching culture and engagement with serialized animated storytelling. 1 Female protagonists in animated films have seen a significant rise, with representation increasing by 20% in the past three years, showcasing a positive shift towards inclusivity and diverse narratives. 5 Animated content accounts for more than 40% of all children's programming on television, demonstrating its dominance in the realm of kids' entertainment.1 Animation studios are increasingly partnering with streaming platforms to create exclusive content, resulting in a 25% surge in animated originals, offering diverse and unique storytelling experiences. 5

Animated films are genuinely coming to life, surging to $10 billion in global box office revenue in 2022 and solidifying the genre's universal charm. On the digital frontier, a 30% rise in animation streaming subscribers paints a vibrant picture of a digital society embracing whimsical worlds and compelling characters.



A 45% leap in animated series viewership points towards an exciting new trend - a growing appreciation for serialized, vibrant storytelling. A significant shift in representation has also occurred, with the prominence of female protagonists in animated narratives increasing by 20% over three years - an inspiring stride towards inclusivity and diverse storytelling.

9. The global market for animated merchandise reached $270 billion in 2022, underscoring the strong consumer demand for animated characters and products. 2

10. Animation films consistently rank among the highest-grossing movies worldwide, with an average profit margin of 30% higher than non-animated films. 2

11. Animation shorts have witnessed a renaissance with the advent of online platforms, leading to a 40% increase in short film submissions and showcasing the versatility and creativity of the medium. 2

12. The demand for animation professionals has surged by 35%, with industries such as gaming, advertising, and virtual reality actively seeking animators for their projects. 5

13. Animation festivals and conventions have experienced a 20% increase in attendance, signifying fans' growing enthusiasm and engagement with the medium. 5

14. Animation studios actively embrace environmentally friendly practices, with a 50% reduction in carbon emissions through sustainable animation techniques. 5

15. Integrating augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in animation has led to a 30% rise in immersive animated experiences, captivating audiences in new and exciting ways. 5

16. Animation-based educational programs have gained traction, with a 25% increase in schools incorporating animation as a teaching tool, fostering creativity and enhancing learning outcomes. 1

This is next level teaching content.



I created this video [click to play 👇] in 4 steps and 8 minutes using these AI tools:



ChatGPT - Script



Midjourney - Image



Play(dot)ht - Voice



D-ID - Animation



Here's my workflow, so that you can do it too. pic.twitter.com/vG03VFxhuE — Dan Fitzpatrick - The AI Educator (@DanFitzTweets) January 23, 2023

17. Animated television series have become popular among adult audiences, with a 35% rise in adult viewership, emphasizing the genre's ability to cater to diverse age groups. 5

18. The demand for 3D animated content has surged by 40%, driven by technological advancements and the immersive experience it offers viewers. 5

19. Animation studios are embracing cultural diversity, with a 30% increase in animated films featuring underrepresented cultures, promoting inclusivity and global storytelling. 5

20. Online communities dedicated to animation have grown by 50%, creating vibrant platforms for fans to discuss, share, and celebrate their love for animated content. 5

21. Animation-themed amusement parks and attractions have seen a 25% rise in visitors, indicating the enduring fascination and appeal of animated worlds brought to life. 5

Adult popularity of anime in the US (2023)

22. Animated documentaries have gained critical acclaim, with a 50% increase in production, showcasing the medium's capacity to explore complex real-life stories visually and engagingly. 1

23. Animation studios are utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to streamline production processes, resulting in a 30% increase in efficiency and cost-effectiveness. 5

24. Social media platforms have become pivotal in promoting animated content, with a 40% increase in animation-related hashtags and fan-generated content. 5

Animated series targeted toward adult audiences have seen a 50% increase in streaming viewership, highlighting the growing demand for mature and thought-provoking storytelling.

25. The international market for animated films has expanded, with a 20% increase in cross-cultural collaborations, showcasing animation's global appeal and cultural exchange. 1

26. Animation studios are embracing non-linear narratives, resulting in a 15% rise in interactive animated experiences and pushing the boundaries of audience engagement. 5

27. Animation-based video games have witnessed a 30% rise in sales, demonstrating the synergy between the gaming and animation industries in creating immersive entertainment experiences. 1

28. Animation studios actively promote mental health awareness through their content, with a 40% increase in animated projects addressing themes such as resilience, empathy, and self-care. 1

The audience trends in the animation industry reveal a dynamic and diverse viewer base, exhibiting a wide range of preferences and habits. Animation appeals to a broad demographic, with different animation genres, formats, and platforms attracting different audience segments.

While traditional forms of animation continue to enjoy popularity, newer trends, such as the rise of anime and the increasing dominance of streaming platforms, are reshaping the animation landscape. These shifts underline the importance of content creators and distributors in staying attuned to audience trends and adapting accordingly.

Future trends and innovations in animation

As we journey through the kaleidoscope of creativity and technology, the world of animation continues to transcend its boundaries, breathing life into the inanimate.

Welcome to an exploration of the future trends and innovations in animation — a landscape that shimmers with boundless potential and unimagined brilliance.

Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in animation will see a 35% increase in usage by 2026 due to their immersive experience. 5 In 2027, 75% of animated movies are expected to use artificial intelligence (AI) in their production process, facilitating cost-efficient and quicker production. 5 By 2025, 3D animation will capture 65% of the total market, driven by technological advancements and viewer preference for realistic graphics. 5 By 2026, 50% of animation studios will be cloud-based, increasing remote collaborations and reducing costs associated with physical infrastructure. 5 Motion capture in animation is expected to increase by 30% by 2027 due to its ability to create more realistic movements. 2 Due to the growing importance of animation in education, 70% of e-learning platforms are expected to use some form of animation by 2025. 1 Anime's global market share is projected to rise 10% by 2026 due to increased consumption in non-native-speaking countries. 2 By 2025, 60% of video game developers will use animation to create immersive and interactive gaming experiences. 2

Step into the future of animation! By 2026, VR and AR will surge 35%, offering an immersive journey. AI revolutionizes animation, with 75% of films utilizing its magic by 2027, enabling lightning-fast and cost-efficient marvels. 3D animation will capture 65% of the market by 2025, delivering awe-inspiring visuals.



Cloud-based studios foster innovation and reduce costs. Embrace motion capture for unparalleled realism by 2027. Education, global markets, and video games flourish in this era of boundless possibilities. The future of animation is a world of hope, empowerment, and limitless innovation.

9. AI-powered automation in animation production will lead to a 20% reduction in production time by 2027. 5

10. By 2028, 85% of children's television content will feature some form of animation due to its educational and entertainment value. 2

11. Due to technological advancements, 3D printing for stop-motion animation is expected to grow by 15% by 2026. 1

12. Animation in advertising is set to increase by 30% by 2027 due to its effectiveness in simply conveying complex messages. 1

13. By 2026, 50% of animated movies will be produced using green computing, reducing the environmental impact of animation production. 5

14. In 2027, blockchain in animation copyright protection will increase by 40%. 2

15. The market for medical animation, used to explain complex medical procedures, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% by 2028. 1

16. By 2025, nearly 80% of animated films will use deep learning techniques for improved facial expressions and movements. 1

Technologies shaping the future of animation

17. With the popularity of streaming platforms, animation content is expected to constitute 25% of all streamed content by 2027. 5

18. By 2026, the demand for freelance animators is expected to grow by 15% due to the rise in remote work culture and flexible job roles. 1

19. Virtual production techniques in animation, such as those used in 'The Mandalorian,' are set to rise by 20% by 2025. 1

20. By 2028, the usage of haptic technology in animated VR experiences is expected to increase by 30%. 1

21. Animation in mobile apps is set to rise by 25% by 2026 due to improved user experience and interaction. 1

22. By 2027, animation in architectural visualization is expected to grow by 40% due to its ability to bring designs to life. 2

23. Animation's role in data visualization is expected to increase by 35% by 2028 as more industries recognize the power of animated data in storytelling. 2

24. By 2026, 45% of animated feature films are projected to be produced by independent studios, signaling a shift in the industry's power dynamics. 2

Machine learning in character design is set to increase by 30% by 2027, leading to more diverse and unique characters.

25. By 2028, the trend of using animation for music videos will see a 20% increase, adding more creativity and artistic value to music. 5

26. Photorealistic animation in films is predicted to increase by 35% by 2025 due to graphics hardware and software advancements. 5

27. By 2027, the share of animations in social media marketing is expected to increase by 40% due to the higher engagement rate of animated content. 5

In a world where imagination knows no bounds, the future of animation is a canvas for innovation and limitless possibilities. From cutting-edge technologies to revolutionary storytelling techniques, the animation industry continues soaring to new heights, captivating audiences with awe-inspiring creations.

The wave of emerging trends empowers us to shape a future where animated wonders thrive, enchant, and inspire future generations.

Frequently asked questions

What are the significant segments of the animation industry? The animation industry can be divided into segments, including feature films, television series, video games, advertising, and web content. Each segment has its own unique characteristics and target audience.

How many animated feature films are released each year? The number of animated feature films each year varies, but on average, around 100 to 150 are released globally. This includes both mainstream theatrical releases and independent productions.

How has the animation industry been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic? The COVID-19 pandemic had both positive and negative impacts on the animation industry. While the pandemic disrupted production schedules and caused temporary closures of studios, it also increased demand for animated content as people turned to streaming platforms for entertainment during lockdowns.

How important is international co-production in the animation industry? International co-production has become increasingly important in the animation industry. Co-production allows studios to pool resources, share costs, and access a broader range of talent and markets. It also promotes cultural exchange and collaboration between countries.

What are the career prospects in the animation industry? The animation industry offers a range of career opportunities, including animation artists, storyboard artists, character designers, visual effects artists, and animators. With the growth of digital platforms and increased demand for animated content, the job prospects in the industry are generally positive.

