Want to start animating but not sure where to start? Or just looking for inspiration for your next animation project?

Below is a list of Linearity Academy tutorials with step-by-step instructions on creating engaging animated visuals for social media, ads, and announcements—or to populate your portfolio.

These ideas are also perfect for you if you're a design student or teacher looking for animation exercises to learn new skills.

1. Turn static designs into animations

A quick and easy way to create new animations is to take existing designs and add movement to them. This increases the chances of your target audience taking note of your designs and leads to more engagement and clicks.

💡 This increased engagement is likely why we've seen a 35% increase in demand for animation professionals in the gaming, advertising, and virtual reality industries.

Do you have a client logo or static social post you'd like to put into motion? You can animate any static design with Linearity Move's Auto Animate feature.

Bring your existing designs and illustrations to life. Watch our Auto Animate tutorial below:

2. Make a looping animated GIF

GIFs have made a big comeback since the 80s, and not only for sharing funny moments from our favorite series. Designers and marketers use GIFs in a variety of ways to communicate and entertain their clients and audiences.

An animated GIF has a specific aesthetic and requires some skill to get the seamless loop just right.

Try creating your own short and shareable animations by following our easy GIF export steps in the tutorial below:

3. Morph shapes and colors

One of the easiest and most underrated ways to make static designs more visually appealing is to add shape and color morphing.

💡 Morphing is when you seamlessly transition one shape, color, or color gradient into another using animation tools.

Linearity Move's smart animation features can intuitively blend complex shapes from one keyframe to the other. Try out this creative animation idea below by following our step-by-step tutorial on morphing:

4. Animate UI designs for apps

Do you have ideas for user interfaces or static UI/UX wireframes that you'd like to animate for a presentation? Import your designs into Move and make them come alive with our easy-to-use Timeline and Keyframe features.

Even if you're not a UI/UX designer, animated wireframes are a great addition to your portfolio.

Watch the tutorial video below to follow Linearity's Senior Designer Maddy as she creates animated UI elements on an iPad:

5. Rotate different shapes

You can use shapes in so many ways to tell a story. With Linearity Move, you can adjust the pivot point on any shape to rotate it on an axis.

To understand the power of this feature, you need to put it into practice and see how it adds dynamic movement to your animation.

Follow the tutorial below, which shows you how to make interesting rotating shapes to create momentum and a sense of excitement. You can experiment with moving the pivot points to take it to the next level.

6. Animate photo cut-outs

Here's a creative idea for turning static raster graphics like photos into eye-catching animated visuals.

Take an image like a full-length portrait of a fashionably dressed person and use masking techniques to cut it into circular shapes. Then, you can rotate the shapes in opposite directions to create a psychedelic animated visual that will capture attention.

Follow the steps in the animated photo tutorial below to get this animation effect:

7. Make animated icons

Want to make some versatile assets for a range of branding and marketing use cases? Try this simple animation idea.

Design a handful of bespoke branded icons and animate them using Move's Animation Presets or Keyframes.

💡 These icons can be reused in several ways. You can add them to your website, make looping GIFs, turn them into Slackmoji for your Slack workspace, or use them in promotional videos.

Take your icons to the next level with our easy-to-follow icon animation tutorial below:

8. Animate logos

Another animation idea that's essential for creating a standout design portfolio. Logo animations showcase a designer's true skill and talent—you can tell much more of a story with an animated logo than a static one.

💡 Think: animated shop window displays, websites, online ads, social posts, and more. Logo animation is everywhere.

Start your journey with this simple logo animation tutorial:

9. Make a Spotify canvas visual

Did you know you can add animated visuals of 3–8 seconds long to music published on Spotify? They have a 16:9 portrait aspect ratio optimized for mobile viewing to enhance the listening experience.

Here's the challenge: can you tell the soundtrack's story with a few seconds of footage or vector animation? Not only will this be an impressive addition to your portfolio, but it'll also stir up your creative juices.

Are you ready to try your hand at making a Spotify canvas visual? Jumpstart your ideas with one of these free animated templates:

10. Create dancing text

Animate text to attract your audience’s attention and show off your design and animation skills. It's much easier than you think, especially when using Linearity Move.

You can use animated text for ads, announcement posts, or even to make a test-based narrative more interesting and engaging.

Get your text moving with the eye-catching design below. Follow Maddy's creative process to animate any text-based design project.

💡 Looking for more animation ideas? Check out the Check out the other step-by-step guides on our blog.

