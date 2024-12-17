6 different animation styles every designer should know

Animation is everywhere around us, from the ads you scroll past to the movies you can't stop talking about. It makes content come alive by adding personality, movement, and fun.

But have you ever wondered how animations are actually made?

Each style of animation follows its own process. Despite taking different steps to get there, from traditional methods like hand-drawn frames to modern motion animation and digital tools, animators have a common goal in mind — to produce stunning visuals.

In this blog post, we’ll share the most popular forms of animation, along with their main features, standout examples, and the creative process experts use to bring stories to life.

Let's dive into it!

Traditional animation, also known as hand-drawn animation, is the classic method of animating frame-by-frame. Artists draw each frame by hand, often using paper or digital tablets. The technique was the dominant form of animation throughout the 20th century, and it shaped the foundation of the modern animation industry as we know it today.

It’s an intensive process that requires not just time but also incredible skill and precision. Each individual frame must flow naturally into the next, creating the illusion of movement. Making even a few seconds of footage can take a team weeks to complete.

For major productions, animators, colorists, and background artists work together to bring stories to life. This long but rewarding animation style has been responsible for iconic works like early Disney films — think of classics like The Lion King and Snow White.

It's hard to believe, but every character in Snow White is hand-drawn with careful attention to detail, and that can be seen in Snow White’s elegant movements and the dwarfs’ quirky personalities.

2D animation is the evolution of traditional animation but created digitally. In other words, animators use software to create two-dimensional characters and backgrounds.

2D digital animation presents flat, two-dimensional characters and scenes. It’s more cost-effective than traditional animation and easier to modify than frame-by-frame animations.

We often see 2D animation in social media content and educational videos, but also in well-known movies like Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Simpsons, Adventure Time, etc.

In The Simpsons, 2D animation, especially in the characters' facial expressions, brings humor and relatability to life.

Other examples like Avatar use 2D animation to involve viewers in an epic narrative, with stunning backgrounds and fluid action sequences.

2D animation is a digital technique that has become the core of the animation industry, and it presents endless possibilities for artistic expression.

💡 Pro Tip: Get started with simple, beginner-friendly features to create engaging 2D animations.

In 3D animation, objects have realistic depth and lifelike movement. It's a style that we've witnessed it in many popular movies and video games.

In Shrek, 3D animation transforms a fairy tale into a modern comedy. The realistic textures, such as the ogre’s skin and the swampy environment, add depth and make the set more realistic.

The animation process in 3D brings together artistic expression and technical skill to create stunning visuals in a three-dimensional space.

This advanced animation technology allows for expressive facial animations. Characters transmit subtle emotions, and this makes their personalities even more engaging.

To create these 3D models with realistic textures and lighting effects, animators use specialized software like Maya, Blender, and SketchUp.

Motion graphics combine text, graphics, and animation to create fun, interactive videos. Unlike other animation styles, it’s not character-driven but instead uses abstract elements to tell a story.

This style is commonly used in marketing, social media, and videos.

It’s a highly versatile style and typically has a quicker production process than 2D or 3D animation.

Some creators add sound effects to motion graphics to create a more immersive experience for viewers. Motion graphics sometimes also incorporate kinetic typography to make the text pop up.

We see motion graphics in brand logos as well. A well-known example is Disney’s animated logo, which appears before a film. The logo features smooth transitions, glowing effects, and the iconic castle reveal.

Another great example is the "How PayPal Works" video, which uses motion graphics to explain the platform’s functionality in a way that's simple to understand. This video marketing strategy combines text, symbols, and movement to deliver the message effectively.

Stop motion is one of the most popular animation techniques where physical objects are moved frame-by-frame to create movement. Clay models, puppets, sand animation, or even everyday objects can be used for this purpose. They are moved and photographed frame-by-frame to create the illusion of motion. It’s time-consuming but offers a unique, interesting look.

Some famous productions that have used stop motion include King Kong ( produced by Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack), Coraline (produced by Henry Selick), The Nightmare Before Christmas (produced by Tim Burton), and Chicken Run (produced by Nick Park).

As seen in these and other examples, motion opens the door for experimental animations as it pushes creative boundaries through unique visual storytelling.

Rotoscope animation is a technique where live-action footage is traced frame-by-frame to create realistic animated movements. Think of it as a combination of live-action with animation.

Through rotoscoping, animators produce realistic human movements. This style is used in visual effects and motion capture and is usually seen in movies, music videos, and unique art projects.

Even The Lord of the Rings (1978) used rotoscoping to add realistic motion to its fantasy characters and make the battle scenes more dynamic and lifelike..

This animation process is often accompanied by sound effects to make the scenes seem more realistic.

Animation without a story is just moving shapes. Storytelling is what creates emotion, purpose, and impact in animations. It keeps viewers engaged and invested.

A good story can make an ordinary product unforgettable. Through emotions and authenticity, storytelling helps the audience connect in a deeper, more meaningful way.

💡 Read More: Check out our guide on visual storytelling to learn how to craft engaging narratives through forms of animation.

Like Jennifer Yuh Nelson, (director and storyboard artist most well-known for her work on the Kung Fu Panda series and Madagascar), says:

Animation isn’t a one-size-fits-all process. Different styles fit different mediums. Let’s break it down:

Films require high-quality animation to create outstanding and emotional stories. Traditional and 3D animation often succeed in this space, as they provide the details and fluid motion viewers love.

In animated films, 3D animations can make characters and scenes feel real. For example, in Frozen, the snow and ice look so real that they instinctively draw viewers into the magical world of Arendelle.

Traditional animation, like in Spirited Away uses hand-drawn art to create a unique and timeless feel to it. It connects with the audience in a personal way, immersing them in its authentic storytelling.

Stop motion, while less common in films, brings a ‘handmade’ feel to storytelling. For example, movies like Fantastic Mr.Fox, Flushed Away, and The House use stop motion to create a distinct, textured look that makes the stories stand out.

Have you ever come across video games that are so realistic that the characters feel more real than just digital creations?

That's because video games rely on 3D and 2D animations to bring characters, environments, and gameplay to life. Animations must feel dynamic and responsive to create the kind of interactive video games we see.

One of our favorite examples is Super Mario 64.

It is the first Super Mario game to feature 3D gameplay, and its stunning 3D animation allows players to fully experience each adventure. They get to explore visible and hidden worlds, interact with objects, and move freely in all directions.

Players are in full control of the character’s actions, uncovering new secrets as the game progresses. This makes the adventure feel so much more dynamic and engaging, a big step up from previous Super Mario games that lacked 3D elements.

On the other hand, 2D animation is mostly used by "simpler" gamers, where the focus lays on quick and exciting gameplay. A great example of that is Cuphead. It’s a hand-drawn animation that gives an old-school cartoon feel while the game keeps the players on their toes with its challenging levels.

Advertising has to grab attention quickly, and animation is a powerful tool for that. Motion graphics are popular for animated ads because they can convey a lot of information in just a few seconds, and users love content that's short and direct.

2D animation works well for creating relatable, engaging characters, while 3D animation presents products in a dynamic, eye-catching way.

Semrush’s ads are a great example of animation used in advertising to persuade marketers to use their SEO tools. Their Keyword Magic Tools Ad stands out so far, but they also promote other features, like the competitive research tool.

Using animation to promote a product/service is a smart way to keep potential customers engaged and avoid making it seem like “another boring promotion.”

Here are some trends shaping the future of animation:

AR is revolutionizing advertising, gaming, and even education by creating interactive and immersive experiences.

For instance, furniture companies like IKEA use AR animation in their apps to let customers visualize how furniture will look before they make a purchase.

AR overlaps with virtual reality to produce cutting-edge experimental animations. They mix real-life spaces with interactive digital elements. Like in the example above, AR places animated objects into your world, like virtual furniture in your room, while VR immerses you into fully virtual spaces.

Less is more, and this applies to animation styles as well!

While visual clutter is still present, minimalistic animations have gained lots of popularity recently. Clean lines, simple shapes, and understated movements make messages clear and impactful.

Unlike flashy, fast-paced animations, minimalistic animations focus on clarity. By reducing visual clutter, these animations direct attention to the most important elements.

An example of this would be the BenQ Minimalist Product Launch video. This animation draws inspiration from the tranquility of a Zen garden, using a calm, minimalist approach to create a sense of calmness. The video avoids flashy visuals and instead focuses on slow, deliberate movements and thoughtful design

You’ve got the basics down and know there are a bunch of animation styles to choose from, but how do you pick the one that’s perfect for your project?

Here are some simple tips to help you decide:

What’s the purpose of your animation? Are you creating a quick social media ad, a long-form video, or a full-length feature film? Different goals call for different styles. For example, motion graphics are best for short, engaging ads, while 3D animation works great for creating cinematic experiences.

Think about who you’re trying to reach. Are you targeting kids with colorful, playful visuals? Or maybe a professional audience that might prefer minimalistic designs? The right animation style should resonate with your audience and make your message stand out. Kids might respond better to bright, playful 2D animations, while a corporate audience might prefer minimalistic motion graphics.

Be realistic about your time, budget, and skills. Some styles, like traditional and 3D animation, can take a lot of time and require advanced tools. If you’re just starting out or working with a tight schedule, 2D animation or motion graphics might be a more practical choice.

If you’re unsure, try experimenting with a couple of styles. Digital tools make it easy to play around with 2D animation or motion graphics without a steep learning curve. Test different approaches until you find the one that fits your vision best.

Animation continues to evolve, offering a range of animation styles that support creative storytelling, advertising, and educational content. From traditional frame animation to the clean simplicity of motion graphics, there is no shortage of techniques to add movement to your creations. All you have to do is experiment with them and pick your favorite!

With the help of digital tools and innovative graphic design principles, anyone can create animated videos that engage and connect. Try Linearity Move for free and create fun animations for your next marketing campaign.