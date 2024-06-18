The field of graphic design has never looked better. Every day, artists worldwide create something new and unique, enriching our create something new and unique with their work.

What does a graphic artist do? It's pretty simple. Designers, illustrators, and typographers can all be called artists when they create visually and conceptually exciting images that send a strong message. They use only letters, illustrations, and intelligent use of colors.

Many legendary designers have made a lasting contribution to this industry. Paula Scher, Sir Jonathan Ive, Rob Janoff (the Apple logo creator), and Massimo Vignelli (creator of NY Subway signage) are just some of them.

Much of their art is often confined to offline spaces that aren’t as instantly visible to us. If you’re looking for a micro-analysis of such classic graphic design pieces, you can check out our blog post on the best graphic design books to get for them.

In this post, we'll share a bit about each famous designer and their collaborations with other artists. We'll also give some insights into which notable clients they've worked with and explore their design style in more detail.

From contemporary designers to typography designers, there is something for everyone, no matter which style of design you prefer.

Image source: artsbyemdee artsbyemdee is the graphic design studio of Indonesian designer Michelle Deborah. She lives and works in Tokyo, Japan. Some of her notable clients include the Bryce Thompson photography studio in New York, Vetora London, and Indonesian House of Beans. Her style is characterized by bold, flat colors and retro typography. Her character illustrations are simple and quirky, immediately evoking a feeling of familiarity and joy. Deborah often does mockups and fictional rebrands of well-known visual identities, putting a new spin on current designs. She keeps her TikTok and Behance accounts stocked with fresh ideas for her followers to enjoy.

Image source: Kamkami Kamkami (Kamila) is a brand designer based in Prague, Czech Republic. She creates thoughtful designs for anything from brand identity to product packaging. Her illustrations are quirky and easy on the eyes. What we love most about this designer with an impressive Instagram following is that concept is king in her work. Her designs tell stories and bring brands to life—pasta isn't just food. It's a creative process and a feeling of home. If you're looking for inspiring designs with a strong narrative and lovable character illustrations, then you should follow Kamkami's account.

Image source: Ollie Spicer Another designer who leans heavily on retro design styles, Ollie Spicer is a UK-based designer who keeps his designs sleek and fuss-free. He likes to use flat colors, outlines, and other cartoon-inspired elements in his work. You'll often see everyday objects like milk cartons and flowers walk on two legs while giving peace signs. His motto is "Being nice and making cool stuff." His earlier work also featured more complex Op Art-inspired monochromatic designs, showing how he's developed in his style and interests as a designer. Be sure to check out his Linktree on Instagram to access his studio website and shop. You'll also find a link there to his YouTube channel, where he shares design advice and practical tips.

Image source: Jack Watson This up-and-coming brand designer is based in Manchester, UK. Notable brands he's worked with include Zara, Adobe, Jagermeister, and a range of startups. He also occasionally does public speaking where he shared his ideas and insights on design. His designs are minimal and create strong anchors for new brands to establish themselves. His font choices are always on par to communicate effectively without being boring. If you're looking for branding inspo, follow Watson's Instagram profile. He often shares stories to reveal his design process and showcase his work in the wild.

Image source: Neil Secretario

If you’re the type to get sucked into the deep end with your typography, then Neil Secretario is the right graphic designer to explore.

He's a left-handed lettering artist and graphic designer. Neil has created art for clients all over the world. He has drawn logos, custom letters, and type for Sony Pictures, YouTube Red, Conde Nast, GQ Germany, Intercom, Lionsgate, Mikimoto, Penguin Random House, and Schweppes Europe.

In this visual example, we see the words San Francisco and California on a white background. For both words, this famous graphic designer chose light brown. The focus is shifted to “San Francisco” with a larger, bolder font. The word “California” isn't bolded and written in a script-style handwritten font to give it less authority in the visual hierarchy.

With this specific typeface showcase, the Atlanta-based freelance designer has shown how playful typography can be. The letters themselves seem like they're surfing. This font is meant to give you a feeling of San Francisco even though you only see the city's name and nothing else.

With a profile that’s bursting with sophisticated and elegant type, you’re sure to find some typographical inspiration by following his Instagram profile.

Image source: Mike Perry Here’s a feed that is an absolute explosion of color infused with psychedelic animation that will leave a lasting impression. You might recognize Perry’s graphic style from the title card animation of the popular Comedy Central sitcom “Broad City.” Perry is known for his generous use of colors. You can see every single color combination in his striking designs. Colors, and especially bold and bright colors, are the way Perry expresses himself in his works. In this particular illustration, we can see how he has “transformed” the Sun into a human form walking through nature and smiling. The colors used in this piece work well together. In the background, we can see the green leaves contrasting with the yellow-orange sun in the middle ground. This color play has been done on purpose to bring all the attention to the main character. “Good morning. Today is another day. I love you. Be well. Stay safe” is written in this Instagram post's description, published during the pandemic.

With this design, Perry has joined his design community to transmit positive energy into the world and give hope to people during tough times.

With his hands in everything from animations to sculptures, graphic novels, books, to public art installations opening up the avenues for his many international exhibitions, this is one to keep tabs on for the future.

Image source: Lauren Hom Lauren Hom is a Detroit-based designer and hand-lettering artist. She started hand-lettering as a hobby and then leveraged it into a thriving freelance business. Hom is the author of “Daily Dishonesty”and the creator behind some amazingly quirky and colorful typography that fits right into your Instagram feed any day. Among some of her clients are TIME Magazine, Google, Facebook, Airbnb, Microsoft, YouTube, MailChimp, and Starbucks. All of these brands have had the pleasure to work with this fantastic typography designer and artist, using her typographical wisdom in some of their campaigns.

As you can see in the graphic design example chosen from her works, she loves to combine different fonts and colors . If you want to know more about how typography artists can help you shape your brand or corporate identity, Homs is the person to follow.

Another reason why you have to follow this talented graphic designer is the fact that she always shares free resources on her blog. She's happy to share what she's learned through her online courses, too.

As a freelance designer, she also likes to speak directly with her aspiring audience through her Instagram Videos, giving mentorship-themed chunks on getting started in this field and her experience in the industry.

Her motto is “Work hard, snack often.” She's always expanding her creative skillset and exploring how culinary arts and graphic arts intersect.

Image source: Pavlov Visuals

We at Linearity, as a vector-based software, consider Pavlov Visuals as one of the best graphic designers out there. Behind the art name, Pavlov Visuals is the artist Ryan Dean Sprague.

Pavlov Visuals was started by Ryan and his brother, who are both musicians. The need to have a strong branding and top-notch design for their music pushed this duo to start learning how to design.

Ryan is much more than an album cover designer. Pavlov Visuals’ work ranges from creating icons to logos and packaging designs. Their modern works with vector graphics range from sophisticated typography to newspaper front pages and even their unique takes on movie posters.

Nowadays, Pavlov Visuals helps other artists all over the world to build their identities. Among their clients are Sony Music, Rebook, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, and Coors.

Ready to kit out your drawing toolbox? Visit our Academy for free drawing and design courses. Get started

Like the example we're showing here, you can see the Art Deco influence their works. The combination of pastel colors with the bold black to emphasize the panther works very well.

The way they combine round shapes with straight lines and curves transmits a feeling of balance and an “organized” mess.

If you’re seeking sleek and modern vector works, this is the account for you. We’ve got nothing but love for vector designs, and this group of designers is a must-follow.

Jumpstart your creative ideas with Linearity Curve and Linearity Move Download the Linearity suite

Image source: Sam Larson This outstanding graphic design artist is based in Utah, USA, which is pretty obvious in most of his designs. Even when he does not spell out the name UTAH in his works, you can clearly see the elements inspired by this special place. You see the mountains, the sunrise, the plants, and the Utah State University logos, which are also called Utah State Aggies. Larson is a full-time freelance graphic designer. He uses carefully selected color palettes to create nature-themed designs that pop out from your feed. His attitude toward design rarely changes. The use of animals in his designs is almost always present. In most of his designs, you will notice a plain and simple background and several small illustrations “placed” in an organized way, making them look like stickers.

In the example of his work, we see a unique base color that makes all of his illustrations pop. What we love the most in this particular graphic design work is the use of one-line drawings.

This graphic design artist takes his inspiration from the American West, pizza, and road trips. So, for that all-American nostalgia-inspired artwork, this is the profile you want to follow.

Image source: Velvet Spectrum Velvet Spectrum design studio is based in Portland, USA, and is led by the duo Luke Choice and Morgan Reid Choice. Founder and artist Luke Choice has over 15 years of experience in the creative industry. He is well known for his 3D and typographic design expertise This Australian graphic designer is known for his colorful creations that look like they will pop out of the screen at any minute. And that is the aim of this artist. He loves to create dreamlike environments that seem to invite you to a whole new dimension full of happiness and vibrant colors.

Expressive typography characterizes their visual identity. Their works are unapologetically colorful and cover multiple facets of design, illustration, and typography with an unmistakable aesthetic.

The example you see here is a Mad Moon logo design for writer, director, and producer @davidlestermooney. With independent projects and collaborations with the likes of Nike, this is your go-to destination for a blend of color and quirk.

Todd by David Schwen A feed that combines mesmerizing animation with everyday photography and the occasional humorous take. Dschwen is a design studio that has partnered with brands and agencies all over the world. Their designs are not only great but also funny to look at. Want to make your day or evening? Just take a look at their website filled with eye-catching animated visuals or scroll through their Instagram feed.

The only bad thing about their Instagram feed is that it leaves you wanting to see more. Their design style is playful and vibrant. They often use widely adored characters such as Pikachu and Minions.

This design example makes you smile. It's meant to motivate you to exercise and have fun while doing it.

David Schwen’s studio has gathered designers who regularly put out fun-infused designs that aren’t afraid to experiment with bold colors and are sure to put a smile on your face.

Bring motion in-house Animate marketing assets in seconds with Linearity Move. Get started

Image source: Stefan Sagmeister No list is complete without mentioning the powerhouse duo behind Sagmeister & Walsh. Stefan has carefully curated his Instagram profile to reflect the diverse works of artists around the world. This Austrian graphic designer is based in New York City, USA, where he founded his company Sagmeister Inc. in 1993. The aim of the company was to create designs for the music industry. So far, Stefan has designed album covers for well-known bands and musicians such as OK Go, The Rolling Stones, Jay Z, Aerosmith, Talking Heads, and Brian Eno. He’s also authored graphic design books: Things I have learned in my life so far (2008) and Beauty Book (2018). We think every designer should have these on their reading list. From 2011 until 2019, Stefan partnered with Jessica Walsh under the name Sagmeister & Walsh Inc., designing for big brands.

According to Walsh, the duo split in 2019 because Sagmeister started to focus more on non-commercial work.

This prompted Walsh to found her own company &Walsh. Currently, Stefan creates non-commercial work for his company Sagmeister Inc. while Jessica creates branding and advertising work at her company &Walsh.

In contrast to his partner’s work, Sagmeister’s feed is notably minimal and explores more neutral colors in the designs.

He has an iconic style that leaves a strong impression on viewers. He always likes to think outside of the box, and we can see it in every single piece of work he has created so far.

Image source: Jessica Walsh The other half of Sagmeister & Walsh, Jessica Walsh is arguably one of the most recognized names in the design industry today. With Stefan Sagmeister moving on from commercial work, she’s now taken full charge of her own creative agency. This American contemporary graphic designer, art director, and illustrator is an inspiration to many. She is also an educator since she has taught at the School of Visual Arts (SVA). The example we have taken from her portfolio was published in March 2020, right after the pandemic broke out. The message “Disinfect me baby one more time” attached to the bottle encourages continuous sanitization of hands and surfaces. It also channels Britney Spears’ song title “...One more time” combined with a pop art aesthetic.

This famous graphic designer’s portfolio is a treasure chest of previous and current work, with frequent updates to look forward to. Having worked with A-listers like Jay-Z and Levi’s, her designs are heavily inspired by the retro, vibrant stylings of the 1950s.

If you're looking for inspiration for a book cover, poster design, or album covers, Walsh always delivers with her mid-century design flair.

Try out this retro design style with one of our free professional templates:

Image source: Lotta Nieminen

Lotta Nieminen is a contemporary graphic designer, illustrator, and art director. Originally from Finland, Lotta founded her own studio in 2012 in New York, USA.

Lotta Nieminen Studio creates visual solutions for clients across various disciplines. The studio also works as a creative partner, helping its clients with branding and bringing their unique visual identities to life.

Lotta has been nominated for the Forbes 30 Under 30 list and several other awards, including the Art Directors Club Young Guns award and Print magazine’s New Visual Artist. You can see her Nordic roots influence almost all of her works. She also likes to play around with bright colors in her designs.

This award-winning graphic designer has also illustrated interactive recipe books for children. So far, she's illustrated a series of four Cook in a Book books.

The background you see in this example is also taken from one of the inside pages she illustrated.

Image source: Leta Sobierajski

New York-based artist Leta Sobierajski is known for her unique and quirky designs. She combines traditional graphic design elements with styling, art, and photography, as we see on this example.

The combination of bold, bright colors with fashion and the bold yellow background is eye-catching and draws you in. Even though there are many colors used in this example, all the colors work well with one another.

The contrast between black and white parts and the bold colors is powerful. You will see these kinds of combinations in almost all the art pieces by this artist.

The image we have taken as an example is from their 2020 Tokio exhibition at Calm and Punk Gallery.

They have accompanied it with this description: “Music to your eyes is picking up the rainbow and playing it like a piano and dancing from dawn until dusk to the sound of your own heartbeat.”

In October 2016, Leta founded a design studio together with her husband and collaborator, Wade Jeffree. Their projects range from art direction to installations. Their provocative designs are very different from all the other artists we have mentioned above.

Just take a look at their website or Instagram feed. You'll have a hard time trying to stop scrolling.

Among the clients Leta has worked with are Adobe, Bloomberg, Google, Gucci, IBM, The New York Times, Renault, and Tate Modern.

Like Lotta Nieminen, Leta has also been recognized as an Art Directors Club Young Guns 15 recipient, among other awards.

Your next steps as a designer

We've explored the work of famous graphic designers and artists from various backgrounds and generations.

These influential creatives have left their mark on the field of graphic design, pushing the boundaries of traditional design principles and shaping visual culture. A number of the designers on our list have created iconic logos for some of the biggest companies of the 21st century.

From product design to motion graphics and magazine covers, their distinctive styles and visual languages have resonated with a wide range of audiences and contributed to the evolution of contemporary design.

We've also highlighted the impact of female art directors and designers. These designers have collaborated with renowned design firms and worked with notable clients, bridging the worlds of art, design, and pop culture.

You can grow as a designer by following their work and design processes.

Keep upskilling yourself by trying new techniques and design styles and keeping up with trends. You can also explore specialized graphic design courses to improve your skills.

Another way to push your career forward is to experiment with animation. You can try our animation software Linearity Move for free to bring your static designs to life. It boasts professional (yet easy-to-use) features like:

Seamless integration with our vector design software Linearity Curve

Highly compatible with other design software like Adobe Illustrator and Figma

Keyframes and pinning

Timeline layers

Animation Presets

Auto Animate—an AI-powered feature that turns static designs into dynamic animations

It's never been easier to transition from design to animation. Want to learn more about our pricing? Check out our pro, team, and education subscriptions.