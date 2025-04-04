Curve Features

Professional Vector Graphic Design Software for Mac, iPad, and iPhone

Make your designs the star. Take your ideas from concept to high-quality asset in a fraction of the time.

Download Curve Book a free demo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo

If you want it, Curve’s got it.

From eye-catching social media posts to striking brand visuals, print materials, typography, icons and intricate illustrations, Linearity Curve has everything you need to create high-quality vector graphic designs — any time, anywhere.

ic-quick-actions icon

Create assets quickly

ic-align-bottom icon

Save time and money

ic-pen icon

Design in Linearity Curve

ic-move-in-preset icon

Animate in Linearity Move

Download Curve
illus.png
ic-check icon

Design and animate in one suite

ic-check icon

User-friendly

ic-check icon

Save time with AI features

ic-check icon

Slash outsourcing costs

The user-friendly experience every designer wants

  • Whether you're a seasoned designer or just starting your journey in digital art, Linearity Curve puts powerful design tools right at your fingertips.
  • Create professional-quality assets for logos, online ads and social media with ease.
  • Produce cross-compatible brand assets for use in animation, print and on the web.
  • Choose your preferred language from: English, Spanish, Turkish, French, German, Japanese, Italian, Russian, Portuguese, Korean, Traditional and Simplified Chinese.
Download Curve

A complete suite of design tools

Linearity Curve and Linearity Move form a unified design system. Design, illustrate, and even animate assets—all without switching suite.

ic-pen icon

Create pixel-perfect assets by drawing pinpoint Bézier curves with the Pen Tool

ic-shape-builder icon

Sculpt complex brand illustrations and logos from combined shapes using the Shape Builder

ic-paste icon

Customize any font with Custom Fonts & Text Tool. Control line height, kerning, and tracking

ic-brush icon

Paint fluid vector shapes with our pressure-sensitive, fully customizable Brush Tool

ic-node icon

Edit the direction and angle of your paths with the Node Tool

ic-boolean icon

Simplify your flow with vector tools like corner radius, Boolean operations, and outlining paths

Download Curve

It’s time to get your ideas to life

Linearity Curve makes it easy for you to produce professional-quality creations with a user-friendly interface.

30%

CTR Increase

230

Design-time hours saved per month

50%

CPC Saved

80%

CVR Increase

Cut time-consuming steps and clicks with AI-powered tools

ic-save-image icon

Touch up and remove objects instantly with Magic Eraser

ic-bg-removal icon

Create photo cut-outs with a single tap with Background Removal

ic-new-doc icon

Generate new backgrounds to showcase your products with AI Backgrounds

ic-ai-grab icon

Lift your photo’s main subject from the background with AI Grab

ic-auto-trace icon

Turn any sketch, photo, and illustration from raster image to vector with Auto Trace

Download Curve
illus.png

Royalty-free design assets to get your ideas rolling

ic-check icon

Full Access to over 6 Million royalty-free Unsplash images

ic-check icon

Browse through user guides, courses and tutorials in the Academy

ic-check icon

Access thousands of free assets like icons, templates, fonts, and more

ic-check icon

Open your Curve files in Linearity Move to easily create stunning animations

ic-check icon

Coming Soon: CMYK Print and in Color Picker

Download Curve
App Store Awards Finalist

App Store Awards Finalist

G2 top 50 design products

G2 top 50 design products

App Store Reviews

App Store Reviews

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Capterra Reviews

Capterra Reviews

Hit the ground running with animated and static templates

No learning curve here. Choose from 4k+ free templates designed to give you ideas for your creative process. 

Abstract sales sticker asset pack with retro shapes and patterns

Assets

Template image

Post Templates

Template image

Post Templates

Template image

Post Templates

Template image

Podcast Templates

Template image

Podcast Templates

Template image

Podcast Templates

Template image

Posters

ic-quote icon

As a team, we use it as an alternative to Adobe Illustrator. We appreciate how it enables us to create content quickly and easily"

Mehmet Akif Kaya

Founder at Mikroterra

Image

Multi-file Support & Compatibility

  • Supports digital input devices such as Apple Pencil, Apple Pencil Pro, Bamboo Slate, LAMY safari note+, and Bamboo Folio.

  • Export and share your creations in raster and vector file formats (JPG, PNG, PDF, SVG, and AI).

  • Import or drag and drop files directly into Linearity Curve (JPEG, PNG, TIFF, HEIC, PDF, SVG, Sketch, Figma, and AI).
  • Our Color Picker supports gradients, hex codes, HSB, RGB, color blending, and wide color gamut.
  • Import color palettes from third-party tools, or create a new palette from a photo.
Download Curve

Get an instant boost with tutorials

Need to animate your assets? With the same account you can download Linearity Move fore free and access dozens of video tutorials. Increase your abilities and boost productivity. 

Free tutorials
Alt images

Create a stunning animated promotional video with Linearity Move

9 mins

Alt images

Create a dynamic animated banner in Linearity Move

8 mins

Alt images

Create an amazing animated icon in Linearity Move

11 mins

Alt images

How to animate a photo in Linearity Move

10 mins

Integrations

Want to switch to Linearity? Curve and Move softwares are Compatible with Figma, Adobe Illustrator, Sketch, and Creative Cloud. For seamless imports from Figma, try the Linearity Figma Plugin.

Download Curve
illus.png

Available on App Store

Enjoy a seamless experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision. Linearity Curve is only available for Apple devices.

Download Curve
frame-54936

Frequently-asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our help center.

Get started with Linearity today.

Download Curve
v2