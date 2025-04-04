Professional Vector Graphic Design Software for Mac, iPad, and iPhone
Make your designs the star. Take your ideas from concept to high-quality asset in a fraction of the time.
If you want it, Curve’s got it.
From eye-catching social media posts to striking brand visuals, print materials, typography, icons and intricate illustrations, Linearity Curve has everything you need to create high-quality vector graphic designs — any time, anywhere.
Create assets quickly
Save time and money
Design in Linearity Curve
Animate in Linearity Move
Design and animate in one suite
User-friendly
Save time with AI features
Slash outsourcing costs
The user-friendly experience every designer wants
- Whether you're a seasoned designer or just starting your journey in digital art, Linearity Curve puts powerful design tools right at your fingertips.
- Create professional-quality assets for logos, online ads and social media with ease.
- Produce cross-compatible brand assets for use in animation, print and on the web.
- Choose your preferred language from: English, Spanish, Turkish, French, German, Japanese, Italian, Russian, Portuguese, Korean, Traditional and Simplified Chinese.
A complete suite of design tools
Linearity Curve and Linearity Move form a unified design system. Design, illustrate, and even animate assets—all without switching suite.
Create pixel-perfect assets by drawing pinpoint Bézier curves with the Pen Tool
Sculpt complex brand illustrations and logos from combined shapes using the Shape Builder
Customize any font with Custom Fonts & Text Tool. Control line height, kerning, and tracking
Paint fluid vector shapes with our pressure-sensitive, fully customizable Brush Tool
Edit the direction and angle of your paths with the Node Tool
Simplify your flow with vector tools like corner radius, Boolean operations, and outlining paths
It’s time to get your ideas to life
Linearity Curve makes it easy for you to produce professional-quality creations with a user-friendly interface.
30%
CTR Increase
230
Design-time hours saved per month
50%
CPC Saved
80%
CVR Increase
Cut time-consuming steps and clicks with AI-powered tools
Touch up and remove objects instantly with Magic Eraser
Create photo cut-outs with a single tap with Background Removal
Generate new backgrounds to showcase your products with AI Backgrounds
Lift your photo’s main subject from the background with AI Grab
Turn any sketch, photo, and illustration from raster image to vector with Auto Trace
Royalty-free design assets to get your ideas rolling
Full Access to over 6 Million royalty-free Unsplash images
Browse through user guides, courses and tutorials in the Academy
Access thousands of free assets like icons, templates, fonts, and more
Open your Curve files in Linearity Move to easily create stunning animations
Coming Soon: CMYK Print and in Color Picker
App Store Awards Finalist
G2 top 50 design products
App Store Reviews
Over 6 Million Designs Created
Capterra Reviews
Hit the ground running with animated and static templates
No learning curve here. Choose from 4k+ free templates designed to give you ideas for your creative process.
As a team, we use it as an alternative to Adobe Illustrator. We appreciate how it enables us to create content quickly and easily"
Mehmet Akif Kaya
Founder at Mikroterra
Multi-file Support & Compatibility
- Supports digital input devices such as Apple Pencil, Apple Pencil Pro, Bamboo Slate, LAMY safari note+, and Bamboo Folio.
- Export and share your creations in raster and vector file formats (JPG, PNG, PDF, SVG, and AI).
- Import or drag and drop files directly into Linearity Curve (JPEG, PNG, TIFF, HEIC, PDF, SVG, Sketch, Figma, and AI).
- Our Color Picker supports gradients, hex codes, HSB, RGB, color blending, and wide color gamut.
- Import color palettes from third-party tools, or create a new palette from a photo.
Get an instant boost with tutorials
Need to animate your assets? With the same account you can download Linearity Move fore free and access dozens of video tutorials. Increase your abilities and boost productivity.Free tutorials
Integrations
Want to switch to Linearity? Curve and Move softwares are Compatible with Figma, Adobe Illustrator, Sketch, and Creative Cloud. For seamless imports from Figma, try the Linearity Figma Plugin.
Available on App Store
Enjoy a seamless experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision. Linearity Curve is only available for Apple devices.