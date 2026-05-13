Curve Features

AI image upscaler built into your design tool

Super Resolution uses machine learning to scale up low-resolution images directly in Linearity Curve. sharper results in seconds, without leaving the app.

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Super Resolution
What is Super Resolution?

Sharper photos in seconds

Super resolution is an AI and machine learning technique that increases the resolution of an image beyond its original size, reconstructing fine detail that was lost or was never captured at the original resolution. Unlike traditional upscaling, which simply stretches pixels and creates blur, Linearity Curve Super Resolution uses a trained model to predict and fill in realistic detail. The result is a sharper, cleaner image at a larger size, directly inside your design workflow.

super resolution

Keep working — don't stop to fix images

You find the right image, but it's just a bit too small. Until now that usually meant replacing it, working around it, or fixing it in a separate tool. With Super Resolution, you upscale it and keep going. No switching apps, no extra steps.

It's especially useful when:

  • An image doesn't quite match your layout size
  • You're reusing older or lower-resolution assets
  • You need a quick quality boost before export
Get started
Super resolution 02

One step. Done.

Select your image in Linearity Curve, apply Super Resolution, and the upscaled result is ready immediately. Machine learning handles the reconstruction — sharpening edges, recovering texture, and preserving the image's defining characteristics without stretching or distorting the original.

Linearity Curve's Super Resolution works as a built-in image upscaler and image enhancer — handling both the resolution increase and the detail reconstruction in a single step. Unlike standalone upscaling tools, the result sits immediately in your layer stack, ready to use.

  • Upscale images to higher resolutions with a single tap
  • AI preserves edges, textures, and fine detail during upscaling

No external tools required

Super Resolution is built directly into Linearity Curve. There’s no need to export to a separate upscaling service, wait for a web tool to process the file, and re-import. The whole workflow stays in one place.

  • Works on any raster image in your Linearity Curve document
  • Available on Mac and iPad
  • Upscaled images work seamlessly with all other Curve tools: masks, Background Removal, Magic Eraser, and more
Get started

Explore other Linearity tools

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App Store Awards Finalist

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G2 Top 50 Design Products

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App Store Reviews

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Capterra Reviews

Capterra Reviews

Learn more with our Blog and Tutorials

Inside linearity

Super Resolution: how to upscale images with AI in Linearity Curve

Learn how to use Super Resolution in Linearity Curve to upscale low-resolution images with AI — no Photoshop, no Lightroom, no external tools needed. Mac and iPad.

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