Local storage is available for Pro users, giving you full control over where your files are saved. You can keep projects directly on your iPad, work offline, and upload to Linearity Cloud only when you want cross-device syncing. Who Can Use Local Storage? Local storage is only for Pro users. Free users always save files to Linearity Cloud.

Saving Files Locally Create a new file directly on your iPad: Open Linearity Curve. Go to On My iPad from the home screen. Tap New File → it will be stored locally on your device automatically. Move an existing Linearity file to local storage: Open the file from your Workspace Project. Tap the file or long-press (tap-and-hold) to bring up options. Select save to my iPad. All local files are stored in Linearity’s native .curve format.

How to Open Local Files Opening files from “On My iPad” (inside the app) Files you open from the On My iPad section in Linearity Curve are saved locally by default. These files stay on your device unless you choose to upload them to Linearity Cloud. You can sync any local file to Linearity Cloud at any time. 2. Opening files from the Files app When you open a file directly from the Files app, Curve will ask how you want to work with it: Edit Original File Opens and edits the file in its current local location Keeps the file stored only on your device

Upload to Cloud Creates a copy of the file in Linearity Cloud Places it inside your Workspace so it syncs across your devices



Uploading Local Files to Linearity Cloud You can easily move your local files into Linearity Cloud for syncing across devices. To upload a local file: Go to On My iPad inside the app. Tap and hold a file (long press) to open the menu, or select multiple files. Choose Upload to Cloud and select the Workspace Project.

Note: You can upload multiple files at once. You can also download several Linearity Cloud files to local storage at the same time.

Where Can I Save My Files Locally? You can save files anywhere on your iPad through the Files app — any folder is supported. Local files stay only on that device and do not sync automatically. If you want your files available on all your devices, upload them to Linearity Cloud.

Free vs. Pro Plan Free plan: Up to 8 files total (Linearity Cloud only).

Up to (Linearity Cloud only). Pro plan: Unlimited local files and Cloud files.

Reinstalling Curve Local files remain stored on your iPad, but to avoid accidental loss, we recommend creating a backup before reinstalling. You can back up by: Uploading to Linearity Cloud or iCloud

or Copying files in the Files app

Using AirDrop

Saving to external storage