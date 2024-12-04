Import Files to Linearity Move

Importing files to Linearity Move You can easily import files from other programs into Linearity Move. Linearity Move allows you to import files in a wide range of formats: .curve, .svg, .sketch, .pdf, .ai, .mov, .mp4. Direct integrations are available for importing files from Figma using the Figma Plugin and Linearity Curve. From the Home screen, select the Import tab. You can also click on File → Open from your Mac to open files directly from your device storage.

Import from Figma With the “ Linearity Move and Curve - Animation and Illustration for Figma ” plugin, you can effortlessly export your Figma files to either Linearity Move or Linearity Curve. Using the plugin is simple, and there are two convenient workflows to choose from. Get the plugin from the Community page or search for it in Figma from the top toolbar (Resources → Plugins). Run the plugin and select either " Export to Move" for animation or " Export to Curve" for design. Open In (for frames): Choose the Figma frames you want to export, and click “Open in Curve/Move.” This only works when exporting Figma frames, and instantly starts a new document in Linearity Curve or Move. For exporting individual elements, go to step 4. Or copy (for frames and elements): Easily paste individual elements or frames into any existing document. Each Figma frame you export will be instantly imported as an individual scene in Linearity Move or an artboard in Linearity Curve. If you select multiple frames, they will automatically be imported as individual scenes within Linearity Move, allowing you to effortlessly create seamless transitions using Auto Animate. If you choose to copy individual elements from Figma using the plugin, they will paste as new layers in Linearity Curve or Move.

Read more: Learn the best practices for preparing your files in Figma for a smooth import to Linearity and easy animation. ic-external-link icon

Get started from imported files from Curve/Figma artboards If you’d like to learn to animate from a set of assets on artboards that you’ve previously created in Linearity Curve, Figma, Sketch, Adobe Illustrator, or even a PDF, watch the video below:

Import from Adobe Illustrator If you’ve created your designs in Adobe Illustrator, transferring them into Linearity tools is simple. Whether you want to refine your design further or jump straight into animation, here’s how: Export your file in .ai format: Save your Illustrator project in its native format for compatibility with Linearity tools.

Save your Illustrator project in its native format for compatibility with Linearity tools. Import to Linearity Curve: If you need to enhance your design or make additional edits, open the .ai file in Linearity Curve to refine it further.

If you need to enhance your design or make additional edits, open the .ai file in Linearity Curve to refine it further. Import directly to Linearity Move: For animation, upload the .ai file directly into Linearity Move to start bringing your design to life.

Import from Linearity Curve Linearity Move and Linearity Curve work seamlessly together as a bundled ecosystem, making synchronization between the two apps immediate and straightforward. Here’s how to get started: Log in with the same account: Ensure you’re using the same Linearity account in both Curve and Move. This is essential for syncing your projects. Access your Curve files in Move: Once logged in, go to the Home Screen in Linearity Move. You’ll see all your Curve-created files, marked with a Curve icon. Select a project to animate: Click on the Curve project you want to bring to life. It will automatically open in Linearity Move as a new project, ready for editing and animation. Your original Curve file remains unchanged. The newly created animation project will appear in your Home Screen file list, marked with the Move icon for easy identification.