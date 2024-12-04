Starting a new project

If you’d like to start a brand new project directly in Linearity Move, just click the New Document button on the Home screen when you open the software.

There are several different ways to begin creating a new project in Linearity Move.

If you’d like to jump straight into how to animate from a blank, brand-new project in Linearity Move, watch the video below:

You can also import an existing design project into Linearity Move. If you import one of your Linearity Curve files, you can use the Auto Animate feature.

From here, you’ll be able to create a new animation project. You can customize your project’s resolution and frame rate before you open it.

You can also import designs from other software, like Figma, Affinity Designer, or Adobe Illustrator.

Downloadable Templates

You can also start your project from one of our existing animated templates. We have many different options, in a variety of styles, ideal for whatever use case you need.

Just download the .move file template you want, and click it to open it in Linearity Move. From there you can edit the template however you want to customize it to your project’s needs.

Templates in the Application

You can also start your project using one of the existing animated templates available directly in the application.

These templates are sorted by categories to make it easier to find the perfect fit for your needs.

Choose from a variety of styles and use cases, including both static and animated templates. Simply chose the template you want, preview and open to customize it to suit your project’s requirements.