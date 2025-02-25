All of these editing options are also available in Animate mode . If you edit elements on your canvas in Animate mode, those changes will create new animations. If you edit an element on your canvas in Design mode , those changes will be applied to the element across the whole scene , and no new animations will be created.

There are three node colors in Linearity Move:

You can use the Node Tool ic-node icon to edit the nodes of an object in multiple ways.

Editing elements on your project canvas works similarly to how vector editing works in Linearity Curve. Most of the time, you elements will be objects and vector shapes, which are made up of points, called Bézier Nodes , connected by paths via mathematical equations. The area between these nodes becomes your vector shape.

There are four different types of node in Linearity Move, just like Linearity Curve.

Nodes that are connected to curved paths have handles, which allow you to adjust the bend and angle of the curved paths connected to it by clicking and dragging them.

(A) - a Single Node has no handles, and creates straight paths. If you convert a Single node to another node type, you can always revert to a Single node by double-clicking on it.

- a has no handles, and creates straight paths. If you convert a Single node to another node type, you can always revert to a Single node by double-clicking on it. (B) - a Mirrored Node creates curved paths with two mirrored node handles. The resulting curves both have the same distance from the node. When you move one handle, the other follows the movement in the opposite direction. To lengthen or shorten the node handles, hold shift while you click and drag the handles, otherwise you’ll make an Asymmetric node.

- a creates curved paths with two mirrored node handles. The resulting curves both have the same distance from the node. When you move one handle, the other follows the movement in the opposite direction. To lengthen or shorten the node handles, hold shift while you click and drag the handles, otherwise you’ll make an Asymmetric node. (C) - an Asymmetric Node creates curved paths with a different curve distance from the node but with the same angle. You can create an Asymmetric node by dragging one node out longer or shorter than the other.

- an creates curved paths with a different curve distance from the node but with the same angle. You can create an Asymmetric node by dragging one node out longer or shorter than the other. (D) - a Disconnected Node creates paths with handles independently movable from each other. If you want both sides of your Disconnected node to be curved, hold Option while you click and drag a handle to move it independently. You can also click on a node handle to delete it, converting that side of the node into a Single node, with a straight path.

You can change the type of your nodes in a few different ways:

Double click a node to switch it between Single and Mirrored.

Click and drag a node handle longer or shorter to create an Asymmetric node.

Hold Option and click and drag a node handle to create a Disconnected node.

Double click a node handle to delete it, creating a Disconnected node with one side as a Single node.

You can add or delete nodes simply by clicking on a path.

Add a node by clicking on an empty space on an object’s path.

Delete a node by selecting it and pressing the Delete key.

There are several other panels in the Inspector that will allow you to edit and customize your vector objects. Some of these will be toggled off by default.

Corner Radius

You can easily adjust the radius of all corners in your object with this slider. Click and drag it or enter a specific value into the field and press Return.

Appearance

Opacity To change the opacity of your object, click and drag this slider or enter a specific value into the field and press Return.

Blur You can blur the edges of your object by clicking and dragging this slider or by entering a specific value into the field and press Return.



Fill

Here, you can access the Color Picker by clicking on the Color Well.

You can change the color of your shape in three ways:

Setting the color value by using the Color Well

Picking an existing color from your canvas with the Eyedropper

Entering a specific color value in the HEX code field

You can also enter a numeric value for the alpha channel here.

Stroke

If you toggle Stroke on for your selected shape, you can adjust the options for it in this section.

Here, you can change the color of your object’s stroke in the same ways as you can for an object.

You can also adjust the stroke width, the alpha channel, and the stroke type (regular or brush).

You can change the position of your object’s stroke between the three options (inside, middle, or outside) by clicking on the respective icon in the Position toggle.

Click the three dots button to access further stroke customization options, such as start and end arrows and the Cap and Join intersection options. You can also create a dotted line stroke by using the Dash (the length of the dashes) and Gap (the number of gaps between dashes) values.

Shadow

If you toggle Shadow on for your selected shape, you can adjust the options for it in this section.

Here, you can change the color of your object’s shadow in the same ways as you can for an object or stroke.

You can also adjust the shadow’s blur, offset, and angle here.