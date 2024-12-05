Export Formats Overview
Linearity Move supports three primary export formats
- MP4: Ideal for high-quality video content.
- MOV: A great choice for Apple ecosystems and professional workflows.
- GIF: Perfect for quick, shareable animations with smaller file sizes.
Additional Options
- Transparent Background: Enable or disable transparency depending on your project’s requirements.
- Video Codec Options: By default, Linearity Move uses AVC/H.264, but you can switch to HEVC/H.265 for better compression and quality balance.
