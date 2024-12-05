Academy

ic-home iconAcademyMoveUser Guide

Export

Export Formats Overview

Linearity Move supports three primary export formats

  • MP4: Ideal for high-quality video content.
  • MOV: A great choice for Apple ecosystems and professional workflows.
  • GIF: Perfect for quick, shareable animations with smaller file sizes.

Additional Options

  • Transparent Background: Enable or disable transparency depending on your project’s requirements.
  • Video Codec Options: By default, Linearity Move uses AVC/H.264, but you can switch to HEVC/H.265 for better compression and quality balance.
Would you recommend this tutorial?
Get started with Linearity today.

Get Started
v2