The Linearity Move interface on Mac has a minimalist aesthetic but provides a fully-immersive desktop experience.

The Project Interface is divided into five main parts: (A) Top navigation toolbar Here, you have a customizable toolbar that can do many different operations. By default, you can open and close the left-hand Library sidebar (1), control the Zoom level of the Project canvas (2), and see the title of your current Project (3). You also have access to some more complex design tools (4), project export (5), and the toggle to open or close the right-hand Inspector sidebar (6).

(B) Library sidebar In this sidebar, you can access the Presets panel (1), the Assets panel (2) in both the Project and Scene view, and Photos panel (3) only in the Scene view.

The Assets panel allows you to save elements to your personal Library, and them add them to any project. This panel is synced between Linearity Move and Linearity Curve. The Presets panel allows you to choose from a wide array of pre-programmed animations that you can add to elements in your project with just a click. Each preset animation is fully customizable after you've added it. The Photos panel allows you to click and drag photos from your device library into your project. You'll need to give Move permission to access your photos to enable this function. You can hide or show the Library sidebar with the shortcut ⌥⌘1, or by clicking the Library icon above the sidebar in the Top Toolbar.

(C) Project canvas The canvas (1) is where all of the elements in your project exist. When you export your project, any elements outside the boundaries of your canvas will be cut off and not included in your animation. You can click on View → Clip Content or use the shortcut U to toggle canvas clipping. If this is toggled on, you won’t be able to see any elements outside the canvas. Turning this off will allow you to see elements that exceed the edges of the canvas. In Scene view, the Project Toolbar (2) on the left side of the canvas allows you to access the tools you need to edit the elements on your canvas.

(D) Inspector sidebar The Inspector is a context-aware sidebar that shows you different customization options depending on what you have selected. In the Style panel (1), you can change things like the color, position, alignment, and opacity of elements on your canvas. You can also add or remove stroke, change text properties, and more. In the Animation panel (2) you can edit the animations associated with your currently selected element, or add new ones. You can also adjust the Scene duration, change transitions, change the animation timing curves, and more. You can hide or show the Inspector sidebar with the shortcut ⌥⌘2, or by clicking the Inspector icon above the sidebar in the Top Toolbar.