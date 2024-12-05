How to check if you have an active Linearity subscription
Accessing your subscription details:
- Open the application: Launch Linearity Curve or Linearity Move on your device to get started.
- Access your account: Locate the Account button situated in the top right corner of the main screen and click on it to proceed.
- Go to your Profile: Within the account menu, select Profile to access your personal settings and information.
- Manage your subscription: In your Profile, you'll find the option Manage Subscription. Clicking here will reveal all the details related to your current subscription, including your plan type and status.
Reviewing your subscription:
- Current plan: This section shows the subscription plan you're currently on, providing clarity on the features and limitations associated with it.
- Cancellation options: If you're considering ending your subscription, this area will guide you through the process, ensuring you're informed about what happens next.
- Subscription plans options: Interested to switch to another subscription plan? The options section will display available subscription, helping you make an informed decision that best suits your creative needs.
Would you recommend this tutorial?
Get started with Linearity today.Get Started