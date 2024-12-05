Open the application: Start by launching either Linearity Curve or Linearity Move on your device. Access your Profile: Look for the Account button located in the top right corner of the main screen. Click on it to proceed. Navigate to Profile: Within the account menu, select Profile to view your account details. View your email address: Your account email will be displayed here. If you notice an email address with the domain @privaterelay.appleid.com, don't be alarmed. This indicates that you've registered your account using your Apple ID, and Apple's "Hide My Email" feature has been activated. You can learn more about this feature here.

When you see an email address ending in @privaterelay.appleid.com, it means your original AppleID email is being protected by Apple's privacy feature, allowing you to use your Linearity account without disclosing your real email address. This unique email is linked to your original AppleID email and can be used as your Linearity account email without any issues.

You can continue using Linearity with this email, and all communications from Linearity will be forwarded to your original AppleID email, ensuring your privacy and convenience.